KOCO
Oklahoma expert explains difficulties members of Hispanic community face in home-buying process
OKLAHOMA CITY — After more than 20 years in the U.S., Lilia Ashton has achieved the American Dream. Less than a month ago, she and her husband moved into their very first home. "I'm so happy. I can't explain. It's something I was dreaming about and pray all the...
Gov. signs, vetoes bills to distribute federal, state funds across Oklahoma
Governor Kevin Stitt has recently signed or vetoed several funding bills to distribute millions of dollars given to Oklahoma through the federal American Rescue Plan Act and the state Rural Economic Development Loan & Grant Program.
KTEN.com
Oklahoma raises reimbursement rates for disabled service providers
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN)— Oklahoma has boosted reimbursement rates by 25 percent for care providers who have clients with a Developmentally Disabled Services waiver through the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. The pandemic hit the health care industry hard, making an existing recruitment problem worse in a field where people...
oklahomawatch.org
Why Governor Stitt Supports School Vouchers for Oklahoma
When Oklahomans head to the polls next month, education issues will no doubt be on their minds — particularly in the governor’s race, where current state Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister is challenging Gov. Kevin Stitt. I’ve interviewed both candidates in the past few days for a...
1600kush.com
HILLCREST HOSPITAL CUSHING LAUNCHES END DEPENDENCE PROGRAM
(Cushing, OK) – Hillcrest Hospital Cushing is now accepting patients for End Dependence, a drug and alcohol withdrawal program launched in September 2022. End Dependence is an inpatient stabilization service (detoxification) for adults desiring to withdraw from certain drugs and/or alcohol, including cocaine, methamphetamines and opioids. “End Dependence is...
cherokeephoenix.org
Oklahoma City Indian Clinic announces purchase of a new clinic building
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Indian Clinic recently purchased a structure at 1044 SW 44th St. in Oklahoma City to expand services. The clinic is nonprofit and provides health and wellness services to American Indians in central Oklahoma. “This building is larger than our other locations,” OKCIC’s Chief...
KOCO
Stitt signs bill preventing OU Health from getting relief money if gender-affirming care to minors continues
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday signed a bill that prevents OU Health from getting federal COVID-19 relief money if the hospital group continues providing gender-affirming care to minors. Stitt signed Senate Bill 3 into law, and it goes into effect immediately. "By signing this bill today...
New plan would give Oklahoma families hundreds each month
man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're struggling financially at all right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
Gov. Stitt Signs Bill Outlawing Gender-Affirming Care At OU Children’s
Governor Kevin Stitt put pen to paper Tuesday on a bill that, in part, bans gender-affirming health care at OU Children’s Hospital. The bill, known as Senate Bill 3XX, “blocks funding to prevent gender transition services for minors” at the hospital located in Oklahoma City, the governor’s office said.
KOCO
State launches new campaign as suicide rates rise among Oklahoma law enforcement
OKLAHOMA CITY — The state has launched a new campaign as suicide rates rise among Oklahoma law enforcement. The number of suicides has risen among law enforcement agencies across the country and in Oklahoma. Now, the state is launching their new campaign, Ask For Backup. Law enforcement agencies and...
KOCO
Oklahoma nonprofit serving homeless population needs Halloween costume donations
OKLAHOMA CITY — A local nonprofit serving Oklahoma’s homeless population needs help making this Halloween spooktacular. City Rescue Mission said more families are needing their help this year. Thirty-one families and almost 90 children are living in the shelter. They’re asking for costume donations for the many children...
publicradiotulsa.org
Why 21,000 Oklahoma citizens face significant barriers to the ballot
Oklahoma’s Hispanic population increased by 42% since the 2020 census, making it the state’s fastest-growing demographic. Yet 21,000 Spanish-speaking Oklahoma citizens will be required to cast ballots in a language they don’t fully understand next month. One-third of them live in Oklahoma County, where the GOP recently...
KOCO
Oklahoma reports more than 3,100 new COVID-19 cases, 59 additional deaths
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,199,689. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 354. The Oklahoma State Department...
Chaos on Norman Public School bus causing concern
What appears to be chaos on a Norman Public School bus is allegedly causing some parents to now drive their kids to and from school each day.
KOCO
Months after resignation spurred by scandal, Oklahoma Tourism Department has new leader
OKLAHOMA CITY — Months after a resignation, spurred by scandal, the Oklahoma Tourism Department has a new leader. Former director of Oklahoma’s unemployment system, Shelley Zumwalt is taking over, trying to clean up the mess left from the state parks maligned deal with the Swadley’s restaurants. "I...
Governor signs emergency bill for drought relief
With much of Oklahoma impacted by an extreme drought, carrying over from the spring and summer, Governor Stitt just signed an emergency bill that could help Oklahoma farmers and ranchers withstand an alarming lack of water.
Hundreds of school kids in Seminole call security guard ‘Grandpa’
Many Oklahomans may celebrate their retirement by traveling, relaxing or learning a new hobby, but one man in Seminole chose a much different path - one that's earned him the nickname "Grandpa" from hundreds of school kids in Seminole.
Oklahoma’s Life Church offering virtual reality services
Life Church has created a virtual reality community church in the metaverse where people can meet friends, listen to services and play games all within the comfort of their own home.
KOCO
Non-profits break ground on new headquarters in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Center for Non-profits broke ground on new headquarters in Oklahoma. The people working to make Oklahoma a better place will soon have a new tool in their fight. Non-profits across the state will be able to use the new headquarters. Hanging wires, old desks...
news9.com
Governor Stitt To Hold Ceremonial Bill Signing For Justice Reform Bill Hb 4369
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will hold a ceremonial bill signing for justice reform bill HB 4369 on Wednesday. Governor Stitt will be joined by Secretary of Public Safety Tricia Everest as well as other advocates for criminal justice reform. The Governor's Office says House Bill 4369 incentivizes compliance with parole...
