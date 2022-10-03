ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KTEN.com

Oklahoma raises reimbursement rates for disabled service providers

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN)— Oklahoma has boosted reimbursement rates by 25 percent for care providers who have clients with a Developmentally Disabled Services waiver through the Oklahoma Department of Human Services. The pandemic hit the health care industry hard, making an existing recruitment problem worse in a field where people...
OKLAHOMA STATE
oklahomawatch.org

Why Governor Stitt Supports School Vouchers for Oklahoma

When Oklahomans head to the polls next month, education issues will no doubt be on their minds — particularly in the governor’s race, where current state Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister is challenging Gov. Kevin Stitt. I’ve interviewed both candidates in the past few days for a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
1600kush.com

HILLCREST HOSPITAL CUSHING LAUNCHES END DEPENDENCE PROGRAM

(Cushing, OK) – Hillcrest Hospital Cushing is now accepting patients for End Dependence, a drug and alcohol withdrawal program launched in September 2022. End Dependence is an inpatient stabilization service (detoxification) for adults desiring to withdraw from certain drugs and/or alcohol, including cocaine, methamphetamines and opioids. “End Dependence is...
CUSHING, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Oklahoma City Indian Clinic announces purchase of a new clinic building

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Indian Clinic recently purchased a structure at 1044 SW 44th St. in Oklahoma City to expand services. The clinic is nonprofit and provides health and wellness services to American Indians in central Oklahoma. “This building is larger than our other locations,” OKCIC’s Chief...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Jake Wells

New plan would give Oklahoma families hundreds each month

man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're struggling financially at all right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
OKLAHOMA STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

Why 21,000 Oklahoma citizens face significant barriers to the ballot

Oklahoma’s Hispanic population increased by 42% since the 2020 census, making it the state’s fastest-growing demographic. Yet 21,000 Spanish-speaking Oklahoma citizens will be required to cast ballots in a language they don’t fully understand next month. One-third of them live in Oklahoma County, where the GOP recently...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma reports more than 3,100 new COVID-19 cases, 59 additional deaths

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported that the state's total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic has increased to 1,199,689. According to the health department, the seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported is 354. The Oklahoma State Department...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Non-profits break ground on new headquarters in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Center for Non-profits broke ground on new headquarters in Oklahoma. The people working to make Oklahoma a better place will soon have a new tool in their fight. Non-profits across the state will be able to use the new headquarters. Hanging wires, old desks...
OKLAHOMA STATE

