ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
247Sports

Oklahoma State vs. Texas Tech: Betting odds, spread, predictions and picks

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football returns home to Boone Pickens Stadium for another Big 12 showdown against Texas Tech this Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT and will air on FS1 with Eric Collins and Devin Gardner on the call. The Cowboys look to avoid an unexpected loss with sights on making a return trip to the Big 12 Championship Game in December.
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy