Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
Lucid Private Offices to bring upscale coworking spaces to McKinney
The building offers amenities including an onsite parking garage, a fitness center and a golf simulator. (Courtesy Lucid Private Offices) Lucid Private Offices is set to open in McKinney’s first Class-A multi-tenant office building on Oct. 14, according to a news release. The move-in ready leasable offices, located at...
dmagazine.com
Solving Affordability Gap With Creative Construction
As a longtime resident of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro, I have witnessed firsthand the dramatic changes that have occurred in our North Texas region over the last 20 years. Today, first-time homebuyers and young families are hard-pressed to find viable homes in attractive neighborhoods and school districts for less than $400,000.
Sugaring NYC now offers waxing, cosmetic services in Plano
Sugaring NYC opened a new location, bringing its natural waxing paste to Plano. (Courtesy Sugaring NYC) Sugaring NYC opened its new Plano location Aug. 17. This salon offers hair removal services that use an organic sugar paste. It also offers a number of other cosmetic services, including keratin lash lifts. Sugaring NYC is located at 4025 Preston Road, Ste. 606, in Plano. 972-378-6599. www.sugaringnyc.com.
DPC Healthcare to offer medical services in Keller
DPC Healthcare will open a location in Keller in early 2023 that will be similar to its existing location in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. (Community Impact staff) DPC Healthcare is opening a new location in Keller, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Lan Pham is the administrator of the Fort Worth location and is the tenant for the project, which is a build-out for a doctor’s office in a 5,400-square-foot building. DPC offers memberships for direct primary care with in-office or telemedicine visits with a doctor in addition to pharmacy services. DPC Healthcare also operates a facility in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. The new facility will be at 1732 Keller Parkway, Bldg. 6, Keller. The estimated completion date for the $590,000 project is Feb. 14, 2023, according to the listing. www.dpchealth.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dallasexpress.com
Fall Festivals in North Texas in October
As Autumn settles upon the Southwest, North Texas communities have ample opportunity to enjoy the sights, sounds, and scents of multiple fall festivals. Many cities will host fall festivities in October, including Dallas, Grapevine, Arlington, Fort Worth, and Plano. In Dallas, people can enjoy Autumn at the Arboretum and the...
WFAA
Austin developer to bring new multifamily project to Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Austin-based developer OHT Partners plans to get underway on a 400,000-square-foot apartment building early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. Set to begin construction on February 15, 2023, OHT Partners will build a four- and five-story apartment...
WFAA
Here are the 50 Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods where home values are the highest
TEXAS, USA — An earlier version of this story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The Dallas Business Journal is kicking off a new real estate series called “Hottest Neighborhoods in North Texas,” and it's starting with a look at the 50 neighborhoods in Dallas-Fort Worth with the highest median values -- also called typical home values.
KXII.com
Gainesville hoping tractor supply company will redevelop outlet mall
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The days of the Gainesville outlet mall are more than long gone, but the city hopes to change that. “It used to be hustling and bustling, especially on weekends,” said Barry Sullivan, the Gainesville city manager. “People would drive out of the metroplex, come here, shop, very busy.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Is North Texas Turning Into a Buyer's Market? Sellers Report Compromises
Tiffany Todd remembers exactly when the housing market changed. Around May 15, Todd, a real estate agent for TD Realty in Mansfield, put a home on the market in Aubrey and noticed there were far fewer showings than another house she sold just weeks before. The house didn’t sell until early July at just under list price — something that was almost unheard of at the beginning of the year.
Becoming a super region: 6.7M people projected to live in the Austin-San Antonio corridor by 2030
From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
Safelite expanding into Frisco with new location
Safelite is planning to open a new location in Frisco by late spring 2023. (Courtesy Safelite) Safelite, the vehicle glass services company, is expecting to open its first Frisco location in late spring 2023 at 6065 Sports Village Road, according to a news release. Safelite leased a 9,357-square-foot space for seven years after working with Pangman Commercial, KM Realty and Frisco city officials to find the right location. Sports Village Road sits at the heart of the city and is accessible to many neighborhoods, said Jim Pangman of Pangman Commercial in a statement. www.safelite.com.
New Whataburger restaurant to be constructed in far east Plano
Texas-based chain Whataburger sells burgers, fries and shakes. (Courtesy Whataburger) A new Whataburger restaurant with a drive-thru will be constructed in far east Plano at the northeast corner of Renner Road and the President George Bush Turnpike. The restaurant is part of a larger development at that intersection from Turnpike Commons of Plano LLC, according to city planning documents. The Plano Planning & Zoning Commission approved a preliminary plat for the restaurant at its Aug. 15 meeting. Construction, estimated to cost $2.6 million, is scheduled to be completed in July, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Texas-based fast-food chain has more than 900 restaurants in 14 states, according to its website. It serves burgers, fries and shakes as well as chicken, salads and breakfast items. An address and phone number for this location are not yet available. www.whataburger.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gulfstream opens $35 million maintenance hub in Fort Worth
Gulfstream has finished construction on its maintenance facility at Alliance Airport in Fort Worth. The company started the project in 2020.
Butcher shop now open in Argyle
A new custom butcher shop opened recently in Argyle. Z Bar Cattle Co. conducted a soft opening in late September in The Shops of Argyle at 100 Country Club Lane. The business plans to have a grand opening in the next couple weeks, after ironing out a few equipment issues, said owner Stephen Kirkland.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rent Costs Flattening in North Texas, Experts Predict Price Drop in Coming Months
If you've been paying rent at all in the last two years, you've probably felt the burn in your wallet. Rent costs reached all-time highs in North Texas in 2021 and earlier this year, as demand for housing – both for-sale homes and rentals – soared to new heights and spurred a housing frenzy.
Dessert Lab offers unique options in Richardson
Dessert Lab offers dishes such as a waffle ice cream sandwich. (Tracy Ruckel/Community Impact) Dessert Lab opened this summer in Richardson at 329 E. Polk St., Ste. 100. The dessert store offers a variety of unique dessert dishes, including a glazed doughnut ice cream sandwich and a waffle ice cream sandwich. The restaurant is open seven days a week after 5 p.m. on weekdays. 469-740-6600.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Oak Lawn Redevelopment on Cedar Springs Set to Begin Next Year
Developers planning an Oak Lawn high-rise project are scheduled to start work early next year. PegasusAblon last year obtained zoning to construct the residential towers behind the retail strip along Cedar Springs Avenue at Throckmorton Street. The developer was given approval to build two residential towers on the parking lots...
Longtime Dallas restaurant III Forks finds home in Frisco
The filet mignon comes in two sizes, a 6 oz. ($51) and an 8 oz. ($54), with an optional Parmesan crust for $9. The filet is served with whipped potatoes, sugar snap peas, off-the-cob cream corn, ripe tomatoes and spring onions. (Courtesy III Forks) Chris Vogeli, executive chef of III...
Northwest ISD, city of Fort Worth agree to contract for school resource officers
The Northwest ISD board of trustees approved a contract with the city of Fort Worth for eight police officers to serve as school resource officers during the 2022-23 school year. (Community Impact file photo) The Northwest ISD board of trustees approved a contract with the city of Fort Worth to...
Lewisville City Council denies Oncor’s rate change request
Lewisville City Council approved a resolution that will deny Oncor Electric Delivery Company's proposed rate change. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Lewisville City Council approved a resolution Oct. 3 that will deny Oncor Electric Delivery Company’s proposed rate change. Oncor filed an application with cities retaining original jurisdiction in May seeking...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 0