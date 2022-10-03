ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapevine, TX

dmagazine.com

Solving Affordability Gap With Creative Construction

As a longtime resident of the Dallas-Fort Worth metro, I have witnessed firsthand the dramatic changes that have occurred in our North Texas region over the last 20 years. Today, first-time homebuyers and young families are hard-pressed to find viable homes in attractive neighborhoods and school districts for less than $400,000.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sugaring NYC now offers waxing, cosmetic services in Plano

Sugaring NYC opened a new location, bringing its natural waxing paste to Plano. (Courtesy Sugaring NYC) Sugaring NYC opened its new Plano location Aug. 17. This salon offers hair removal services that use an organic sugar paste. It also offers a number of other cosmetic services, including keratin lash lifts. Sugaring NYC is located at 4025 Preston Road, Ste. 606, in Plano. 972-378-6599. www.sugaringnyc.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

DPC Healthcare to offer medical services in Keller

DPC Healthcare will open a location in Keller in early 2023 that will be similar to its existing location in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. (Community Impact staff) DPC Healthcare is opening a new location in Keller, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Lan Pham is the administrator of the Fort Worth location and is the tenant for the project, which is a build-out for a doctor’s office in a 5,400-square-foot building. DPC offers memberships for direct primary care with in-office or telemedicine visits with a doctor in addition to pharmacy services. DPC Healthcare also operates a facility in the Alliance area of Fort Worth. The new facility will be at 1732 Keller Parkway, Bldg. 6, Keller. The estimated completion date for the $590,000 project is Feb. 14, 2023, according to the listing. www.dpchealth.com.
KELLER, TX
Grapevine, TX
dallasexpress.com

Fall Festivals in North Texas in October

As Autumn settles upon the Southwest, North Texas communities have ample opportunity to enjoy the sights, sounds, and scents of multiple fall festivals. Many cities will host fall festivities in October, including Dallas, Grapevine, Arlington, Fort Worth, and Plano. In Dallas, people can enjoy Autumn at the Arboretum and the...
GRAPEVINE, TX
WFAA

Austin developer to bring new multifamily project to Grand Prairie

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Austin-based developer OHT Partners plans to get underway on a 400,000-square-foot apartment building early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration. Set to begin construction on February 15, 2023, OHT Partners will build a four- and five-story apartment...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
WFAA

Here are the 50 Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods where home values are the highest

TEXAS, USA — An earlier version of this story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The Dallas Business Journal is kicking off a new real estate series called “Hottest Neighborhoods in North Texas,” and it's starting with a look at the 50 neighborhoods in Dallas-Fort Worth with the highest median values -- also called typical home values.
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

Gainesville hoping tractor supply company will redevelop outlet mall

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The days of the Gainesville outlet mall are more than long gone, but the city hopes to change that. “It used to be hustling and bustling, especially on weekends,” said Barry Sullivan, the Gainesville city manager. “People would drive out of the metroplex, come here, shop, very busy.”
GAINESVILLE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Is North Texas Turning Into a Buyer's Market? Sellers Report Compromises

Tiffany Todd remembers exactly when the housing market changed. Around May 15, Todd, a real estate agent for TD Realty in Mansfield, put a home on the market in Aubrey and noticed there were far fewer showings than another house she sold just weeks before. The house didn’t sell until early July at just under list price — something that was almost unheard of at the beginning of the year.
MANSFIELD, TX
Community Impact Austin

Becoming a super region: 6.7M people projected to live in the Austin-San Antonio corridor by 2030

From left, Mark Medici, San Antonio Business News publisher; Southwest Business Corporation Chair Charlie Amato; Roy Spence, chair and co-founder of the advertising agency GSD&M; and Community Impact CEO and founder John Garrett attend the ninth annual YTexas Summit. (Summer El-Shahawy/Community Impact) Nearly 1,000 business professionals and students gathered at...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Safelite expanding into Frisco with new location

Safelite is planning to open a new location in Frisco by late spring 2023. (Courtesy Safelite) Safelite, the vehicle glass services company, is expecting to open its first Frisco location in late spring 2023 at 6065 Sports Village Road, according to a news release. Safelite leased a 9,357-square-foot space for seven years after working with Pangman Commercial, KM Realty and Frisco city officials to find the right location. Sports Village Road sits at the heart of the city and is accessible to many neighborhoods, said Jim Pangman of Pangman Commercial in a statement. www.safelite.com.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New Whataburger restaurant to be constructed in far east Plano

Texas-based chain Whataburger sells burgers, fries and shakes. (Courtesy Whataburger) A new Whataburger restaurant with a drive-thru will be constructed in far east Plano at the northeast corner of Renner Road and the President George Bush Turnpike. The restaurant is part of a larger development at that intersection from Turnpike Commons of Plano LLC, according to city planning documents. The Plano Planning & Zoning Commission approved a preliminary plat for the restaurant at its Aug. 15 meeting. Construction, estimated to cost $2.6 million, is scheduled to be completed in July, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Texas-based fast-food chain has more than 900 restaurants in 14 states, according to its website. It serves burgers, fries and shakes as well as chicken, salads and breakfast items. An address and phone number for this location are not yet available. www.whataburger.com.
PLANO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Butcher shop now open in Argyle

A new custom butcher shop opened recently in Argyle. Z Bar Cattle Co. conducted a soft opening in late September in The Shops of Argyle at 100 Country Club Lane. The business plans to have a grand opening in the next couple weeks, after ironing out a few equipment issues, said owner Stephen Kirkland.
ARGYLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dessert Lab offers unique options in Richardson

Dessert Lab offers dishes such as a waffle ice cream sandwich. (Tracy Ruckel/Community Impact) Dessert Lab opened this summer in Richardson at 329 E. Polk St., Ste. 100. The dessert store offers a variety of unique dessert dishes, including a glazed doughnut ice cream sandwich and a waffle ice cream sandwich. The restaurant is open seven days a week after 5 p.m. on weekdays. 469-740-6600.
RICHARDSON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Oak Lawn Redevelopment on Cedar Springs Set to Begin Next Year

Developers planning an Oak Lawn high-rise project are scheduled to start work early next year. PegasusAblon last year obtained zoning to construct the residential towers behind the retail strip along Cedar Springs Avenue at Throckmorton Street. The developer was given approval to build two residential towers on the parking lots...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

