Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Celebrate National Taco Day with grasshopper tacos from Casa OaxacaHeather JauquetBethesda, MD
Fairfax County woman Kimberly Paul Felton is missingCheryl E PrestonFairfax County, VA
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
theburn.com
Gyro Kitchen Express coming to Leesburg
A new quick-service restaurant featuring New York style gyros and rice platters is coming to Leesburg. It’s called Gyro Kitchen Express and it will be opening in the Leesburg Premium Outlets. The restaurant will be located in the northern most arm of the Outlets, in between Old Navy and...
californianewswire.com
The Story of the Orange Dress: Ashburn-Based Private Chef Turned Heads at her Wedding in Local Berryville, VA
ASHBURN, Va., Oct 06, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
The Largest Flea Market in Virginia is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Shen Valley Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Virginia. Located in the town of White Post, Shen Valley is just a short drive away from Winchester and Stephens City. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
NBC Washington
‘It Really Hurts': Electrical Fire Destroys Decades-Old Auto Shop in Northern Virginia
A family business in Woodbridge, Virginia, was destroyed in a fire, and now the community is trying to help them rebuild. Penny's Used Auto Parts has been operating on Minnieville Road for nearly 70 years. Richard "Penny" Archie took over the shop from his father in the mid 1970s. The...
theburn.com
Dolce & Ciabatta hiring staff for new location in Leesburg
Normally, The Burn wouldn’t report about a local store hiring staff. That’s part and parcel with opening or expanding a business. But when the store in question is the long-gestating second Dolce & Ciabatta location in Leesburg — all bets are off. Tuesday afternoon, the popular patisserie...
ffxnow.com
Most expensive Fairfax County homes sold in September
There are homes you can actually afford, and then there are homes that are just fun to look at. Our list of the most expensive recently-sold homes in Fairfax County, below, is definitely the latter for all but the most well heeled. 1138 Langley Lane (McLean) — 5 BD/5.5 BA...
restonnow.com
Reston’s Lake Thoreau pool has been demolished for major renovation
The Lake Thoreau pool in Reston has been reduced to a dirt ditch at the corner of Sunrise Valley and Upper Lake drives, paving the way for a full renovation of the facility. On-site work at 2040 Upper Lake Drive began over the summer. The pool has now been completely demolished, including the pool shell and concrete deck, according to the latest update from Reston Association.
WTOP
Cleanup of Leesburg fuel spill from overfilled hospital generator could take days
Fire crews contained a fuel spill that polluted a stream and a creek in Leesburg, Virginia, on Tuesday morning, but the cleanup could take several days to complete. The fuel leaked from an overfilled backup generator at Inova Loudoun Hospital’s Cornwall campus through storm drains. According to Loudoun County...
Eater
Old Town’s Playful New Wine Bar Pairs Tartare With Lay’s Chips
Chef Nicole Jones just doubled down on Old Town with the opening of a new American restaurant next to her all-day Mae’s Market and Cafe. Virginia’s Darling debuted last week with a large cellar full of women-owned wines, hearth-baked breads, duck confit atop chickpeas, and sharable plates showcasing local farmers from Virginia’s Northern Neck peninsula and Lancaster, Pennsylvania (277 S. Washington Street, Alexandria, Virginia). A long marble bar wrapping around an open kitchen is the spot to watch Jones bring the seasonal menu to life. There’s also a casual outdoor patio, intimate dining room, and space for live music and private events. Cheffed-up snacks include charred dates drizzled in California olive oil; marinated olives with fennel pollen; and salt and vinegar pistachios fried in olive oil. Fun fact: Jones’s partner is Andy Brown (Andy’s Pizza), who’s helping out as a food runner.
loudounnow.com
Leesburg BAR Weighs in on Downtown Hotel Concept
A week after garnering interest from members of the Town Council, developer Kevin Ash on Monday took his concept of building a downtown hotel to the Board of Architectural Review. Ash said he was just seeking preliminary feedback as the project continues to take shape. The development is proposed on...
Northern Virginia man caught with hand in the company accounts to tune of $7 million
A Loudoun County man pleaded guilty to wire fraud Thursday in a scheme that cost his employer more than $7 million over three years.
'They’re going to need some time to adjust' | Dozens of pets rescued and brought to Virginia in search of 'fur-ever' homes
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — A flight full of cats and dogs arrived at Richmond International Airport Thursday morning. Wings of Rescue said 130 animals, 97 dogs and 33 cats, were evacuated from Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Fiona. Among the shelters that volunteered to take some of the...
Two people killed in crash near Tysons Corner Center
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a single-vehicle crash took place early Thursday morning in the eastbound lanes of Leesburg Pike near Chain Bridge Road, near Tysons Corner Center.
Student accused of filming girl in high school bathroom in Leesburg
LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they were working with Loudoun County Public Schools after a student was accused of recording a girl in a high school bathroom without her knowing it. The Leesburg Police Department said it received the report about the incident at Loudoun County High School on Oct. 3. The […]
theriver953.com
Purple bows are appearing around Front Royal
Purple bows have been appearing around Main Street, Royal Avenue Front Royal and Warren County Court House to bring awareness to Domestic Violence. Board Members, agency volunteers and staff members and others of the Phoenix Project have been placing the bows. They not only bring awareness to the epidemic of...
This College was Abandoned and Left to Decay in the Middle of this Maryland Neighborhood
Maryland is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this historic college that was built and left to decay right in the middle of a suburban neighborhood. While most abandoned places require a bit of a hike through the woods to see, this interesting sight can be accessed via a short drive from Baltimore, keep reading to learn more.
NBC Washington
2 Dead in Tysons Corner Crash That Shut Down Leesburg Pike: Police
Two people are dead after a crash linked to speeding early Thursday in Tysons, Virginia, police said. A single car crashed on eastbound Route 7/Leesburg Pike at Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax County police said. Speed is believed to have been a factor, according to the preliminary investigation. Video from the...
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonuses
As we should expect given the time of year, Amazon is on a hiring spree, and it includes Virginia. The company has 3,700 positions in the Commonwealth, including 1,400 in the Richmond area, according to media release forwarded this morning.
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Parking Lot Closed; Church & Market Construction to Begin
Leesburg’s Church Street parking lot closed this week in advance of the start of construction on the Church & Market development. The town has leased the surface parking lot at the corner of Church and Loudoun streets for the past four years. Construction on the Church & Market development...
rockvillenights.com
Aggravated assault with gun at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall Tuesday night, October 4, 2022, after an aggravated assault with a firearm was reported there. The assault was reported at 8:36 PM. This is the 10th assault reported at the mall since May 18. The police department announced it had opened a "resource room" at the mall in August.
