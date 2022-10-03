Read full article on original website
lookout.co
The ’Stache goes off into the sunset: After 40 years, KSBW’s Phil Gomez retires from TV news
Be the first to know about the latest in entertainment, arts and culture news. Sign up to get story alerts from Wallace delivered straight to your phone. And catch up on Wallace’s recent work here. Who’s the most prominent and familiar media figure in Santa Cruz County?. That’s...
travelawaits.com
10 Dreamy Santa Cruz Vacation Rentals On The Water
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. A number of things have contributed to California’s reputation as an attractive destination. Sunshine, good vibes, and the Pacific Ocean have brought millions of people to the Golden State over the years. All these are found in abundance in Santa Cruz.
San Jose to sweep homeless from ‘Field of Dreams’
Homeless residents living near Mineta San Jose International Airport are in a panic knowing that in just a few days they will have nowhere to live. Starting Friday, San Jose will disband a makeshift homeless RV camp where more than 100 people are living. City officials estimate more than 140 RVs, trailers, campers and cars—many inoperable—have moved into the baseball field in Columbus Park at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets. The move started as the city swept a nearby, sprawling encampment in the flight path of Mineta San Jose International Airport in September.
foxla.com
3 California cities make top 10 for best foodie cities in America
LOS ANGELES - Three California cities made the top 10 list for best foodie cities in America - can you guess which ones?. The list, released by WalletHub, looked at factors like restaurant diversity, food trucks per capita, grocery costs, and more. San Francisco came in at No. 4, followed...
Monterey Bay Aquarium closes Sandy Shore Aviary walk-through among bird flu concerns
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Bird Flu is making its way through the United States, with three cases already detected in Santa Cruz County. The Monterey Bay Aquarium said it's taking preventative measures to ensure none of its feathered friends catch the virus. The Sandy Shore Aviary walkthrough will be temporarily closed to the public. The The post Monterey Bay Aquarium closes Sandy Shore Aviary walk-through among bird flu concerns appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
KSBW reporter Phil Gomez retires after 25 years
SALINAS, Calif. — After nearly 25 years at KSBW Action News 8, reporter Phil Gomez will retire on October 7. Gomez started at KSBW in October 1997. During his tenure at KSBW Action News 8 he has covered countless storms, wildfires, and breaking news stories and has been an instrumental voice for residents on the Central Coast.
KSBW.com
Jets land in Monterey County for California International Airshow Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — Starting Thursday, people in Salinas might hear a lot more flying in the air. Several jets have landed in Monterey County ahead of the California International Airshow Salinas this weekend. “It's an amazing event. It's patriotic, is family oriented and you couldn't ask for a better...
The Flight Deal
Southwest: San Jose / Oakland, California – Kauai, Hawaii (and vice versa) $197. Roundtrip, including all Taxes
This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com. This compensation may impact how and where links appear on this site. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers. Due to the ongoing...
montereycountyweekly.com
The International Documentary Film Festival by the Monterey Bay chapter of the United Nations Association is ready for another Golden Age.
At the moment of its ultimate glory around 2007 and 2008, everybody in Monterey County talked about “the film festival” and how the Golden State Theatre, where the festival used to take place, was under a siege of 2,500 festival-goers, bursting on Friday and Saturday nights. Not every...
KTVU FOX 2
California is likely in for another dry winter
Oakland, California - California is just three days into its new water year and the outlook is grim. The state just capped off the driest three years in its history, yet experts are predicting another dry year ahead. The National Weather Service 3-month, long range outlook, not a forecast or...
montereycountyweekly.com
Hot Picks 10.06.22
The fifth track and lead single of Silversun Pickups’ 2009 album Swoon, “Panic Switch,” was added late to the record, almost as an afterthought. It became the first song by an independent artist to reach number one on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart in 11 years. They still play it, and it sounds great in an acoustic version. The original band was formed in 2002, and is still making new music and coming up with new sounds. In 2009, they received a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. Their sixth and most recent album, Physical Thrills, was released in August of this year. They will play a double show in Monterey. [AP]
Water, salmon flowing freely again in Santa Cruz Mountains
One year after a long-awaited conservation project to expand the habitat for an endangered salmon species in the Santa Cruz Mountains was first implemented, there are signs it’s already paying off.
San Jose reports 51st fatal collision of the year
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police are reporting the 51st fatal traffic collision of the year in the South Bay city, after a pedestrian succumbed to his injuries months after being hit. The collision happened July 30 around 4:19 p.m., according to a San Jose Police Department press release. Officers responded to the […]
svvoice.com
Bill Kelly 1960 – 2022: Proud to Be on the Team
Anyone who ever worked with Bill Kelly agreed on one thing: The longtime City of Santa Clara Fire Chief had, in the words of Santa Clara County Fire Department Chief Tony Bowden,” a huge impact on my career.” But for himself, Kelly only wanted to talk about how the people he had worked with and their huge impact on him.
kclu.org
A section of State Route 246 on the Central Coast is getting a $1.3 million facelift
Artistic fencing is being installed, along with native plant landscaping, an upgraded irrigation system using recycled water, decorative crosswalks and better directional signage. The beautification project is part of a wider Clean California initiative to remove trash, create jobs and transform public spaces, explained Colin Jones from Caltrans. Caltrans and...
calmatters.network
French chef to reopen Palo Alto cafe following pandemic shutdown
After a nearly three-year hiatus, The Redwood, a cafe at Avenidas in downtown Palo Alto, reopened its doors Monday, Oct. 3. Led by chef Julien Cellier, the cafe serves breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday. This is the first cafe Cellier has ever run, a step that builds on a...
montereycountyweekly.com
The eagerly anticipated restaurant Chez Noir expected to open on Friday in Carmel.
When Jonny Black wants squab on his menu, he seeks out a woman named Helen who raises the birds. Before a guy named Tony left the Central Coast for a ranch in Nebraska, he was happy to allow the chef to take artisanal hams, cured in the revered Spanish style, from his barn.
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you happen to live in California or you have to travel there often because of your work, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their impeccable service and for offering absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Continue to read to find out and if you haven't visited the restaurants on the list, definitely make sure you pay them a visit next time you are around.
This San Francisco Fleet Week feud was bizarre, even by Gavin Newsom standards
The feud happened 15 years ago, but if you change a couple of details here and there, the tale very much sounds like it could have happened in 2022.
theregistrysocal.com
The Montage Laguna Beach Hits the Market with $700MM Pricing
One of the most remarkable hotels in Southern California just hit the market, and its proposed sale will test the market’s appetite not just for luxury assets along the Southern California coast but also the willingness of investors to break a per room pricing record that the state has not seen to date. According to a number of industry reports, the 259-room Montage Laguna Beach, located at 30801 South Coast Highway, is hoping to bring as much as $700 million in a sale that would put the per-room pricing at $2.7 million. The current record is held by 59-room Alila Ventana Big Sur, which sold for $150 million, or around $2.608 million per room.
