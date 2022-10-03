ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

10 Dreamy Santa Cruz Vacation Rentals On The Water

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. A number of things have contributed to California’s reputation as an attractive destination. Sunshine, good vibes, and the Pacific Ocean have brought millions of people to the Golden State over the years. All these are found in abundance in Santa Cruz.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose to sweep homeless from ‘Field of Dreams’

Homeless residents living near Mineta San Jose International Airport are in a panic knowing that in just a few days they will have nowhere to live. Starting Friday, San Jose will disband a makeshift homeless RV camp where more than 100 people are living. City officials estimate more than 140 RVs, trailers, campers and cars—many inoperable—have moved into the baseball field in Columbus Park at the corner of Asbury and Irene streets. The move started as the city swept a nearby, sprawling encampment in the flight path of Mineta San Jose International Airport in September.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey Bay Aquarium closes Sandy Shore Aviary walk-through among bird flu concerns

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Bird Flu is making its way through the United States, with three cases already detected in Santa Cruz County. The Monterey Bay Aquarium said it's taking preventative measures to ensure none of its feathered friends catch the virus. The Sandy Shore Aviary walkthrough will be temporarily closed to the public. The The post Monterey Bay Aquarium closes Sandy Shore Aviary walk-through among bird flu concerns appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

KSBW reporter Phil Gomez retires after 25 years

SALINAS, Calif. — After nearly 25 years at KSBW Action News 8, reporter Phil Gomez will retire on October 7. Gomez started at KSBW in October 1997. During his tenure at KSBW Action News 8 he has covered countless storms, wildfires, and breaking news stories and has been an instrumental voice for residents on the Central Coast.
SALINAS, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

The International Documentary Film Festival by the Monterey Bay chapter of the United Nations Association is ready for another Golden Age.

At the moment of its ultimate glory around 2007 and 2008, everybody in Monterey County talked about “the film festival” and how the Golden State Theatre, where the festival used to take place, was under a siege of 2,500 festival-goers, bursting on Friday and Saturday nights. Not every...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California is likely in for another dry winter

Oakland, California - California is just three days into its new water year and the outlook is grim. The state just capped off the driest three years in its history, yet experts are predicting another dry year ahead. The National Weather Service 3-month, long range outlook, not a forecast or...
CALIFORNIA STATE
montereycountyweekly.com

Hot Picks 10.06.22

The fifth track and lead single of Silversun Pickups’ 2009 album Swoon, “Panic Switch,” was added late to the record, almost as an afterthought. It became the first song by an independent artist to reach number one on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart in 11 years. They still play it, and it sounds great in an acoustic version. The original band was formed in 2002, and is still making new music and coming up with new sounds. In 2009, they received a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. Their sixth and most recent album, Physical Thrills, was released in August of this year. They will play a double show in Monterey. [AP]
MONTEREY, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose reports 51st fatal collision of the year

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose police are reporting the 51st fatal traffic collision of the year in the South Bay city, after a pedestrian succumbed to his injuries months after being hit. The collision happened July 30 around 4:19 p.m., according to a San Jose Police Department press release. Officers responded to the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
svvoice.com

Bill Kelly 1960 – 2022: Proud to Be on the Team

Anyone who ever worked with Bill Kelly agreed on one thing: The longtime City of Santa Clara Fire Chief had, in the words of Santa Clara County Fire Department Chief Tony Bowden,” a huge impact on my career.” But for himself, Kelly only wanted to talk about how the people he had worked with and their huge impact on him.
SANTA CLARA, CA
kclu.org

A section of State Route 246 on the Central Coast is getting a $1.3 million facelift

Artistic fencing is being installed, along with native plant landscaping, an upgraded irrigation system using recycled water, decorative crosswalks and better directional signage. The beautification project is part of a wider Clean California initiative to remove trash, create jobs and transform public spaces, explained Colin Jones from Caltrans. Caltrans and...
SANTA YNEZ, CA
calmatters.network

French chef to reopen Palo Alto cafe following pandemic shutdown

After a nearly three-year hiatus, The Redwood, a cafe at Avenidas in downtown Palo Alto, reopened its doors Monday, Oct. 3. Led by chef Julien Cellier, the cafe serves breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday. This is the first cafe Cellier has ever run, a step that builds on a...
PALO ALTO, CA
Sports
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in California

If you happen to live in California or you have to travel there often because of your work, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for their impeccable service and for offering absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Continue to read to find out and if you haven't visited the restaurants on the list, definitely make sure you pay them a visit next time you are around.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theregistrysocal.com

The Montage Laguna Beach Hits the Market with $700MM Pricing

One of the most remarkable hotels in Southern California just hit the market, and its proposed sale will test the market’s appetite not just for luxury assets along the Southern California coast but also the willingness of investors to break a per room pricing record that the state has not seen to date. According to a number of industry reports, the 259-room Montage Laguna Beach, located at 30801 South Coast Highway, is hoping to bring as much as $700 million in a sale that would put the per-room pricing at $2.7 million. The current record is held by 59-room Alila Ventana Big Sur, which sold for $150 million, or around $2.608 million per room.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA

