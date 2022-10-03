ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Clear for Takeoff? UNC Preaches Caution to Drake Maye

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — For all of North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye’s ascending play that has launched him to the top of the ACC passing charts and among the NCAA leaders nationally, keeping him grounded in an appropriate preservation mode remains an ongoing task. The practice of self-care...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC-Miami: Opponent Preview

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Miami coach Mario Cristobal is sticking with Tyler Van Dyke as his team’s starting quarterback for this weekend’s matchup against North Carolina, despite pulling Van Dyke in favor of backup Jake Garcia in the Hurricanes’ last game. The Tar Heels (4-1 overall,...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Know Your Foe - Duke

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets return home to host Duke in a 4 PM kickoff at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Duke enters the game with a 4-1 overall record and a 1-0 record in the ACC. Their lone loss was to Kansas. Offense – The Duke offense is averaging 35 points...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
380K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy