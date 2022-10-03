Read full article on original website
South Carolina vs. Kentucky Prediction: Wildcats Look to Bounce Back at Home
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Kentucky Wildcats (UK) SEC game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
5-Star Wide Receiver Ryan Wingo Visiting Kentucky This Weekend
As Kentucky's visitor list grows bigger and bigger, the Wildcats will now also host a big-time 5-star recruit in Lexington this weekend. Ryan Wingo, the No. 6 player in the 2024 Class (247Sports Composite) is set to visit Kentucky this weekend as the Wildcats take on South Carolina. ...
aseaofblue.com
Bleav in Kentucky talks Cats’ first loss, South Carolina, and more
The latest episode of Bleav in Kentucky is out. This week, Aaron Gershon, Vinny Hardy and Jalen Whitlow recapped what was a tough loss to Ole Miss, which was also Kentucky’s first defeat of the 2022 season. Among the topics the guys touched on include:. Rebounding from last week’s...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. South Carolina preview, viewing info and score projection
The Kentucky Wildcats have had several days to lick their wounds after suffering a painstaking three-point loss at Ole Miss. Now, it’s back to the friendly confines of Kroger Field for an SEC East showdown with the South Carolina Gamecocks under the lights. Kentucky football games are now available...
How South Carolina Got Closer As A Football Team
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer mentioned the team needed to get closer after the Georgia matchup, and it seems one meeting in particular accelerated that process.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky extends Gonzaga series until 2027, Calipari to announce more next week
The Kentucky basketball schedule was officially released earlier this week with several marquee games, but the one the Big Blue Nation is most excited about is Gonzaga, in what will likely be a top-five matchup. If you are excited about that, there is more good news. On Thursday morning, John...
Everything Beamer said before Kentucky
South Carolina will look to secure its first conference win of the season on Saturday as it travels to Lexington to take on Kentucky. The Gamecocks (3-2, 0-2) are coming off of back-to-back wins against Charlotte and South Carolina State. The Wildcats (4-1, 1-1) are coming off a loss to Ole Miss on Saturday.
Top SC prep schedules visit to big Duke game
On Tuesday, On3's Jamie Shaw reported that Lexington High School (S.C.) shooting guard Cam Scott will visit the Blue Devils on Nov. 30, the same day as the Duke basketball home game against Ohio State in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. It is an unofficial visit, which makes sense given the 6-foot-6, ...
kentuckytoday.com
Deep WKU squad facing challenging 2022-23 schedule
BOWLING GREEN (KT) – With likely his deepest and most talented team in his seven years as Western Kentucky University, coach Rick Stansbury and the Hilltoppers will face the likes of Louisville, South Carolina, and in-state rival Eastern Kentucky on the road this season. The Hilltoppers’ schedule, which features...
Boyle County youngster lands offer from Louisville
The University of Louisville football staff extended a scholarship offer to one of the best young prospects in the state of Kentucky on Wednesday. Boyle County High School athlete Montavin Quisenberry announced on Twitter that he had received an offer from the Cardinals. The 5-foot-9, 160-pound Quisenberry, who has a...
QSR Web
Bojangles to implement Genesis redesign in 25 South Carolina stores
Bojangles will modernize more than 20 of its restaurants in the Columbia, South Carolina market, according to a press release. The remodels are part of Bojangles' ongoing investment to enhance the guest experience through operational upgrades that meet current customer demands. "We are excited to upgrade Bojangles restaurants in Columbia,...
bereadylexington.com
Kentucky Issues “Antler Alert” for Drivers – Deer on the Move
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has issued an annual “Antler Alert” to remind motorists that the peak season for deer-vehicle collisions has arrived. About half of all such crashes occur during the last three months of the year. “October, November, and December bring a noticeable increase in highway...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking the Weekend Freeze Threat
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are tracking another big time fall cold front into the region tonight and early Friday. This will bring the coldest air of the season, so far, for the upcoming weekend. That likely puts the finishing touches on the growing season with a killing frost and light freeze.
The Post and Courier
Columbia's Devine Street to add first Sully's Steamers location in area plus local bakery
COLUMBIA — A first Midlands location for a popular Greenville sandwich shop and a local bakery are coming to the heart of the Devine Street retail corridor. A new building in the 2800 block of Devine will host the first Columbia location for Sully's Steamers, the sandwich chain known for building its creations on bagels and serving them steamed to be hot and moist.
WKYT 27
Lexington couple living homeowner’s nightmare
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington couple has been living a homeowner’s nightmare after they say they were duped by a loan-appointed consultant and home contractor. “I mean it’s insane, it feels like something you see on the news, it just doesn’t feel like something that would ever happen to you,” Shelby White said.
WIS-TV
Lexington District One hires new LHS assistant principal
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees announced the hiring of a new assistant principal at Lexington High School. Brendan P. Cafferty comes to the position with decades of educational experience. He began teaching in 1996 in the Savannah-Chatham County School District. In 1997 he taught earth science, physical science, and algebra at White Knoll Middle in Lexington District One.
wpde.com
SC community rallies behind woman crushed in car after tree fell
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A community has rallied behind a Columbia woman who was crushed inside her car by a fallen tree as Hurricane Ian approached. “We’ve always been protective of Jessie. Especially with her being the baby, but in this case, we were all kind of in a place where we couldn’t protect her. And that just really crushed all of us,” said Dorian Nixon.
New school superintendent named for Lexington One
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees has selected a new superintendent. The board unanimously selected Dr. Gerrita L. Postlewait to serve as superintendent. Postlewait, who has served as interim superintendent since July, replaces Dr. Gregory Little who accepted a role with the South Carolina...
coladaily.com
Update: Blythewood High School lockdown lifted after hoax phone call
Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) was on scene at Blythewood High School Wednesday morning after receiving a report that a gunshot was fired. RCSD determined the call was one of three hoax calls made to South Carolina schools this morning. According to RCSD, deputies secured the school and evaluated the...
FOX Carolina
Crash on I-26 in Newberry County
The shrimping boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian is expected to be removed Tuesday afternoon. For $2.8 million, the iconic Castle on Keowee could be yours. What's new? 10/4. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's new in our area including Rocket Fizz Greenville, Farm Fresh...
