ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Feds seize narcotics worth more than $4.1M in San Diego busts

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GxkoO_0iKdRwmf00

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in the San Diego Field Office thwarted nine separate narcotics smuggling attempts during the seven-day period ending Sept. 24.

According to the agency, the estimated street value of the seizures totaled more than $4.1 million and included the following:

  • 105 packages of methamphetamine, weighing more than 157 pounds, and four packages of fentanyl, weighing more than 10 pounds, from a male driver at the San Ysidro port of entry on Sept. 18.
  • Six packages of meth, weighing more than 53 pounds, from a female driver at the San Ysidro port of entry on Sept. 19.
  • 56 packages of fentanyl, weighing more than 74 pounds, and five packages of meth, weighing more than 6 pounds, from a female driver at the Calexico East port of entry on Sept. 21.
  • 140 packages of meth, weighing more than 144 pounds, from a female driver at the Otay Mesa port of entry on Sept. 22.
  • One package of meth, weighing more than 5 pounds, from a male driver at the San Ysidro port of entry on Sept. 23.
  • Eight packages of cocaine, weighing more than 21 pounds; three packages of fentanyl pills, weighing more than 7 pounds; and two packages of fentanyl powder, weighing more than 9 pounds, from a male driver and female passenger at the Otay Mesa port of entry on Sept. 23.
  • Five packages of meth, weighing more than 23 pounds; three packages of fentanyl powder, weighing nearly 25 pounds; and two packages of fentanyl pills, weighing nearly 17 pounds, from a male driver at the San Ysidro port of entry on Sept. 23.
  • 31 package of fentanyl pills, weighing more than 65 pounds, from a male driver at the Calexico West port of entry on Sept. 24.
  • 10 packages of meth, weighing roughly 54 pounds, from a female driver the San Ysidro port of entry on Sept. 24.

In addition, CBP officers also seized two firearms, four magazines, 205 rounds of ammunition and five bottles of prohibited pesticides during the same time frame, the agency stated.

All occupants of the vehicles searched were turned over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations agents for further processing.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
thedesertreview.com

San Diego Field Office continues to make major busts

SAN DIEGO — US Customs and Border Protection officers in the San Diego Field Office continues to make major busts totaling over $4.1 million worth at its ports of entry. Eleven significant seizures on the week of September 18 to the 24, according to a press release. CBP officers...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Prisoners Kill One of Their Own: San Diego Sheriff's Department

Correction: This story headline had been updated to reflect the San Diego County Sheriff's Department as the source, not SDPD. A man in custody at the George Bailey Detention Facility was being assaulted by other inmates and died, authorities said Thursday. Just after 7 p.m., "deputies observed several incarcerated persons...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Convicted of Knifepoint Rapes in San Diego Gets Nearly Two Centuries in Prison

A man who was convicted of raping two women at knifepoint in San Diego County was sentenced Thursday to 175 years to life in state prison. Seth Alan Roberts, 22, was convicted by a jury earlier this year of seven felony counts, including two forcible rape counts, for a pair of assaults that occurred about a week apart in Pacific Beach and Otay Mesa, when Roberts was 18 years old.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
San Ysidro, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
inewsource

Record-breaking migrant arrivals bring San Diego shelters to capacity

Two temporary shelters for recently arrived migrants in San Diego County reached capacity last week, raising concerns that immigration authorities could begin processing and releasing migrants into the streets as happened in 2018. Last Thursday, the California Department of Social Services confirmed that the shelters it manages across three counties...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

North County woman stopped by fake deputy speaks out

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A North County woman is speaking out after a man who was impersonating a deputy tried to stop her at night in Oceanside. Alicia Engel has a warning for other drivers: don't pull over if you feel unsafe. “I was driving to work – I work...
OCEANSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feds#Smuggling#Narcotics#Otay Mesa
eastcountytoday.net

Carlsbad Man Indicted for Multimillion-Dollar Ponzi Scheme

SAN DIEGO – Richard Lee Ramirez is charged in a federal grand jury indictment with securities fraud and money laundering. According to the indictment unsealed yesterday, Ramirez ran a fraudulent investment scheme with his company JMJ Capital Group (“JMJ”) and obtained at least $8 million from investors since 2018. The indictment alleges he used investors’ money for personal expenses and to make Ponzi-style payments to other investors, rather than advancing JMJ’s purported business and investment opportunities.
CARLSBAD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KPBS

High San Diego gas prices are a boon for stations in Tijuana

Tijuana gas stations are capitalizing on California’s record-high gas prices. KPBS border reporter Gustavo Solis found several stations advertising cheaper gas to commuters heading to San Diego. Tijuana gas stations are offering San Diegans a refuge from record-high fuel prices. “Last chance to save on gas,” reads a large...
SAN DIEGO, CA
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
12K+
Followers
83K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy