ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NFL Monday Night Football Week 4: Jimmy Garoppolo and 49ers look to continue dominance over Rams

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oyFmm_0iKdRW1t00

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo started six regular-season games against the Los Angeles Rams since joining the 49ers in 2017. He's won all of them.

Garoppolo wasn't supposed to continue that streak this season, but Trey Lance's injury pushed Garoppolo back into the starting lineup. He was underwhelming in his first start of the season, tossing 1 touchdown and 1 interception in a loss against the Denver Broncos.

On Monday, Garoppolo gets an opponent he's had success against since joining the 49ers. Though the Los Angeles Rams have posted dominant seasons under Sean McVay, Garoppolo and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan seem to have McVay's number.

That changed last postseason, as the Rams finally took Garoppolo down when it mattered most. Will Los Angeles repeat that feat Monday? Or will Garoppolo prove last year's postseason loss was a fluke?

Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we provide the biggest highlights, news, scores and injuries as the Rams take on the 49ers on "Monday Night Football."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

Colts grind out 12-9 win over Broncos in injury-filled game

DENVER — (AP) — Matt Ryan kept the faith through all the sacks, interceptions, fumbles and three-and-outs that made for a streaming snooze-fest Thursday night. “It was just kind of a slog of a game,” the Indianapolis quarterback said after Stephon Gilmore batted away Russell Wilson’s pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone on fourth-and-1 from the 5 to give the Colts a 12-9 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Sports
960 The Ref

DeMarcus Cousins admits mistakes as he pursues NBA comeback: 'Just asking for a chance to show my growth'

DeMarcus Cousins, a four-time NBA All-Star, is arguably the most talented free agent remaining on the market. The 32-year-old is five years removed from his reign as the most dominant center in the league when he was governing the paint for the Sacramento Kings. He has since played for New Orleans, Golden State, Houston, the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee and Denver. His talent, even to this juncture, has never been in question. But NBA executives continue to have questions about his character and what he brings to a locker room.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
960 The Ref

Odell Beckham Jr.'s recruitment is about to heat up for NFL teams. One already has a significant edge.

For years in the center of the Odell Beckham Jr. universe, Von Miller has been the bellwether. If you wanted to know where Beckham's head was at when things were falling apart with the New York Giants or never really coming together with the Cleveland Browns, the people in Beckham's closest circle usually had the same opinion: They might not know precisely what Beckham was thinking, but there was little doubt who did.
NFL
960 The Ref

Fantasy Football Week 5: Running Back rankings

Fantasy managers know what they're hoping for when they sign up for Derrick Henry. You're looking for the guy who churns out yards and touchdowns as the engine that makes the Tennessee Titans offense go, the man who has 10-plus rushing touchdowns in each of the past four seasons and who would've had 1,000-plus yards in each of those campaigns if not for injury last season.
NASHVILLE, TN
960 The Ref

Fantasy Football Week 5 Bust Candidates: CMC gets the worst matchup possible

Editor's note: The players listed below are NFL stars who were drafted in virtually every Yahoo Fantasy league. That said, this column is NOT an endorsement to bench them in Week 5. You're in control of your roster; every league size and shape is different. What we are trying to explain is that expectations should be lowered this week compared to usualfor some of the NFL's biggest stars.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Monday Night Football#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#Yahoo Sports
960 The Ref

Focus on Tom Brady's personal life deepens: Report claims QB and wife Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers

The coverage of Tom Brady’s celebrity personal life is not relenting. And it just may get more expansive from this point forward. In a continuation of nearly weekly updates focused on Brady's marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen, the New York Post reported on Tuesday that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife have hired divorce attorneys. Citing multiple anonymous sources, the Post reported that the move to retain attorneys is aimed at sorting out the couple's ample financial assets and real estate holdings that have been accrued since the two wed in early 2009. The Post and various other outlets had recently reported that Brady and his wife had been living in separate Florida residences since the summer, including during the landfall of Hurricane Ian last week. Bündchen had also been uncharacteristically absent from Brady's home games this season.
TAMPA, FL
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
12K+
Followers
83K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy