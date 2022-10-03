ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Texas A&M, Michigan State aren't getting near their money's worth after a pair of $95 million coaching deals

By Dan Wetzel, Yahoo Sports
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vhtzD_0iKdR93f00

So what does a $95 million-or-so head coaching contract buy a school these days?

In the case of Texas A&M and Michigan State, a couple of disappointing (teetering on disastrous) football seasons, not to mention massive underdog status against their respective conference powerhouses this week.

Oh, and probably plenty of worry (hidden or not) about whether exactly two aspirational contract offers to two coaches that had never even won the schools a league title might turn out to be epically horrible decisions.

On September 1, 2021, Texas A&M — coming off a 9-1 season — announced a new 10-year, $95 million contract for coach Jimbo Fisher.

A few months later, Michigan State — in the midst of an 11-2 season — announced a new 10-year $95 million contract for coach Mel Tucker.

These were twin, industry-changing deals and not necessarily because of the eye-popping numbers. It was because of who, and from whom, the deals involved.

This wasn’t Alabama rewarding Nick Saban for national championships won. This was A&M and State willingly overpaying for coaches they believed had shown they were capable of making them competitive with the best teams in the country, let alone in their respective conferences, such as Alabama or Ohio State.

Well, on Saturday afternoon, Michigan State hosts the Buckeyes. A couple of hours later, Texas A&M kicks off at Alabama. It’s a yardstick day for both programs. What may be clear is that no one is getting their money’s worth this fall.

MSU is 2-3, including 0-3 against Power 5 opponents (cumulative score: 100-48). The Spartans will need a massive turnaround to avoid competing for the basement of the Big Ten. This weekend, they are a 25.5-point underdog to Ohio State.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M is a little better at 3-2 (with victories over Miami and Arkansas) but is coming off an 18-point loss to Mississippi State. This is Fisher’s fifth season on the job and he delivered a lackluster 8-4 campaign in the first season of the big deal. Now, the Aggies look like an SEC West afterthought. They are 24.5-point dogs in Tuscaloosa.

This isn’t what anyone envisioned when expensive deals (and massive buyouts) locked up both men for the long term.

“Coach Fisher continues to demonstrate he is building our program for long-term success and he is a perfect fit for Texas A&M,” A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said at the time of the contract extension.

“We look forward to many more successful seasons, competing at the highest levels under Coach Tucker,” MSU president Samuel Stanley said of Tucker's deal.

The idea then was to have the programs competing and occasionally beating the Alabamas and Ohio States of the world. Those are the unmovable juggernauts of the SEC and Big Ten, respectively. It’s who A&M and MSU want to be.

They don’t win every year, but it’s close. Alabama has taken seven of the last 10 league titles. Ohio State has five of eight.

Instead, what was expected to be a huge showdown between the Aggies and Tide — complete with Saban-Fisher back-and-forth this offseason — is more of a breather for Alabama between road games to Arkansas and No. 8 Tennessee. Saban spent his press conference on Monday warning about overconfidence (or "rat poison" as he calls it).

In East Lansing, the concern is how a defense that couldn’t stop Washington and Minnesota will stand up against an explosive Ohio State.

Does that mean both schools should regret the deals?

Not necessarily. First off, it’s just one season — one part of one season actually.

Fisher, for his part, won the 2013 national title at Florida State, so it’s not like he can’t lead a program to the top. He also inked the No. 1 recruiting class in the country last year, a rare occasion that someone bested Saban on national signing day. That’s a serious talent infusion — it’s just they are freshman currently.

Tucker, meanwhile, is only in his third season at MSU and the first was a COVID fire drill. The 11-2 campaign should buy him some credibility and he has nationalized the Spartans recruiting efforts, an acknowledgement that his job needs to be more than just being Big Ten competitive.

This is college football, fortunes can change quickly. And anything can happen Saturday which could spark a turnaround.

Besides, this is what schools such as Texas A&M and Michigan State almost have to do to be great. They aren’t historic powers. They don’t have all the advantages. The key is finding the coach that overcomes some of that and using money to keep them happy.

It’s a gamble, but that’s the gamble that comes with the territory, the cost of doing business.

A year ago, that meant near nine-figure contracts to coaches who hadn’t yet earned it. It was a promissory note, of sorts.

That promise is nowhere near fulfillment yet, and nationally-televised embarrassments may be coming this weekend.

It’s time to wonder, but with that much money guaranteed, there is no use in worrying. Just hope for better days to come. Preferably as soon as Saturday.

Comments / 3

Related
daystech.org

Nick Saban’s cell phone rule

There’s one query that each highschool within the nation has wrestled with over the past a number of years: What to do with cell telephones of their college students through the college day?. They’re undoubtedly an integral a part of life for everybody these days, however particularly for youngsters,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
College Station, TX
College Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
City
Miami, TX
City
College Station, TX
City
Washington Township, MI
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
College Station, TX
Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
College Station, TX
Football
East Lansing, MI
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

According to Kirk Herbstreit, Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies have a culture problem

On this Saturday’s week 6 edition of ESPN’s College Gameday, host and well-known college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit made a somewhat startling claim about Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, and the Aggie program while discussing tonight’s primetime matchup against the No.1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, stating that youth and inexperience aren’t to blame for Texas A&M’s on-field woes this season, and instead the “culture” within the program is the primary culprit. Co-host and former Georgia linebacker David Pollack opened the conversation by stating, “The defense has been great and has held their own this season, but they’re a young football team....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee victorious at LSU, 51-0

Tennessee (2-1) defeated LSU, 51-0, Friday in rugby. The Vols entered the contest following a 67-0 win at Kennesaw State. Tennessee’s victory at Kennesaw State was the first under head coach Scott Tungay. Tennessee lost its first game under Tungay, 12-10, against Ohio State. Tennessee entered its contest with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mel Tucker
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Ross Bjork
Person
Nick Saban
lastwordonsports.com

2022 Week Five Heisman Rankings

After a full month of the season, the Heisman trophy race is very much a wide-open one. However, as we begin to approach the halfway point in the season there’s still so much that can happen. Again, which seems like happens each week, we have seen a player in Will Anderson who was in the top five at this point last week only to not receive a single vote this week. But, who would be his replacement? We’ll dive into that and more as we break down the contenders in our 2022 Week Five Heisman rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Ohio State#College Football#Florida State#American Football#Buckeyes
On3.com

ESPN updates Top 25 Power Rankings ahead of Week 6 of college football

Week 5 five is in the rear-view mirror and Week 6 is in the windshield. The College Football season keeps barreling forward, yet the same group of five or six teams just keeps winning and avoiding that first defeat. So, in this week’s rendition of ESPN’s power rankings of the top 25 teams, there was little movement up top, but plenty of drama further down.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
On3.com

Top-150 recruit Malik Presley down to 3 schools

San Marcos (Texas) High three-star recruit Malik Presley tells On3 he’s down to three schools: Texas, Texas A&M, and Arizona State. Presley, a 6-foot-6 class of 2023 small forward, recently unofficially visited Texas A&M. Texas was set to host him officially on October 15th, but that trip will be rescheduled. Arizona State will host him this month on the 22nd.
BASKETBALL
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt slams SEC AP voters for 'narrative over everything'

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt has a serious issue with the SEC and its positions of some of the schools in the top 25, specifically No. 8 Tennessee and No. 25 LSU. On Thursday, Klatt talked about the SEC narrative and rankings on his Joel Klatt Show:. “I don’t know...
COLLEGE SPORTS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
84K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy