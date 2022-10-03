Read full article on original website
Related
AZFamily
Shocking video shows police shooting armed suspect walking inside Phoenix 7-Eleven
On Your Side steps in after Chandler business refuses to refund loans to 2 women. Linda and Tiffany say they called and emailed Ideal Image for weeks asking for their $3,500 loan to be waived since they received no services. 80 people displaced after fire destroys north Phoenix apartment. Updated:...
AZFamily
Videos show officers shooting armed man at Phoenix 7-Eleven with customers, staff inside
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Shocking surveillance and body-cam videos released on Thursday show officers opening fire on an armed suspect walking into a Phoenix 7-Eleven store with customers and staff just inches away. Several customers and a store clerk were inside as bullets started flying, but no one was hurt.
KTAR.com
Stalking, public indecency suspect arrested by Chandler police
PHOENIX – Police in Chandler said Thursday they arrested a man suspected of public indecency and felony stalking. Bryant James Walker, 26, was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into Maricopa County Jail, the Chandler Police Department said. Walker, from Mesa, is accused of one count of stalking and...
Neighbors of UA murder suspect said they've had issues with him for a year
Neighbors of the man whose accused of killing the University of Arizona professor said they’ve felt threatened by Murad Dervish for more than a year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox10phoenix.com
Man accused of attacking father, setting Phoenix home on fire after being told to move out
PHOENIX - A sword-wielding domestic violence suspect was taken into custody in north Phoenix after he barricaded himself inside a home and set it on fire, police said Wednesday. Police visited a home near Cave Creek Road and Tatum Boulevard on a domestic violence call after a man reportedly punched...
ABC 15 News
Phoenix officers seize 1K+ guns, make 1K+ arrests in three months
PHOENIX — Phoenix police say they have seized more than 1,000 guns and made more than 1,000 arrests in three months as part of an ongoing operation. Operation Gun Crime Crackdown was launched in July 2022 in an effort to get firearms associated with crimes off the streets. Earlier...
AZFamily
Gun crackdown operation leads to nearly 1,200 guns seized 1,100+ arrested, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police announced on Wednesday it’s extending its “Operation Gun Crime Crackdown” as it released new numbers of gun seizures and arrests. Since the operation started in early July, police said officers have seized 1,181 guns citywide and arrested 1,114 people. The police department team up with county and federal authorities to get the weapons and suspects off the streets. Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan said the operation will continue for at least another month. “We’ve taken a lot of guns off the street, so, now is not the time to let up,” he said in a statement.
25newsnow.com
Two, including juvenile, arrested for gun/car theft
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 15 year old boy, and a 20-year-old man are in custody after an incident early Wednesday morning in Peoria’s Southside. Police say it began just before 3 AM when officers saw a stolen vehicle pull into a vehicle in the 200 block of North MacArthur.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox10phoenix.com
Driver wanted after deadly hit-and-run crash in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police are searching for suspects after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road on Tuesday night. Phoenix officers responded to the 911 call at around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 4 and discovered a man with "injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle."
AZFamily
Peoria woman previously accused of murdering cousin arrested for third time
Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations. See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Photographer accused of touching girl inappropriately at Buckeye school. Updated: 31 minutes ago. |. Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at...
themesatribune.com
Mesa officer who shot at fleeing vehicle resigns
A poor decision made in a split second has ended an officer’s career with the Mesa Police Department. Mesa Police determined that an officer who fired two shots at a car as it sped away from a traffic stop on July 2 broke the department’s firearms use policies, which prohibit shooting at fleeing suspects except in extreme circumstances.
KTAR.com
Chandler police ask for community help identifying public indecency, stalking suspect
PHOENIX — Police are asking for community assistance in identifying a suspect of public sexual indecency and felony stalking in Chandler, authorities said. The suspect, a Hispanic male, was caught on video surveillance multiple times between June and September at an apartment complex near Cooper and Ray roads, according to a press release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
A man with disabilities was robbed while working at Scottsdale Fry’s
See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at Buckeye’s Freedom Elementary School when he inappropriately touched a girl. Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
AZFamily
Phoenix auction house owner indicted with nearly two dozes felony counts
On Your Side worked hard to help save or recover more than $26,000 for viewers in September. Are you spending too much at the store, even the grocery store?. Groceries are up 13.5%, according to the Consumer Price Index. Boyfriend, detective take the stand to testify during day two of...
ABC 15 News
What to know if you come across fentanyl
PHOENIX — With fentanyl becoming increasingly common across the country and here in Arizona, you may come across it at some point and law enforcement experts want you to be prepared. It's been reported that fentanyl can be extremely deadly if you ingest it; according to the DEA. It...
Phoenix New Times
Family of Man Gunned Down by Phoenix Police Calls for Justice
A crowd of hundreds of people assembled at the Islamic Community Center of Tempe, heads bowed in prayer, on Friday. Friends, family, and community members gathered to pay their respects to Ali Osman, a man who was shot and killed days earlier by Phoenix police. In the days since police...
fox10phoenix.com
Day 2: Boyfriend of one of the 'canal killings' victims takes the stand
It was day two in the double murder trial of Bryan Patrick Miller, accused of murdering two young women along a Phoenix canal in the 1990s. We hear from someone who knew one of the victims, Angela Brosso. She was 22 when she was murdered and decapitated. FOX 10's Linda Williams has more.
AZFamily
Police searching for suspect after young girl shot in south Phoenix park
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting that sent a girl, under the age of 10, to the hospital Sunday night. So far, police have not arrested anyone, but the child is expected to make a full recovery. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Sunday at Trailside Point Park near 67th Avenue and Baseline.
allaboutarizonanews.com
FBI Seeking Man Wanted for Questioning
The FBI and Colorado River Indian Tribes (CRIT) Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in. locating Kyle Wayne Welsh who may have further information regarding the assault of a police officer, within the confines of the Colorado River Indian Tribes Reservation. On February 27, 2020, near Highway...
AZFamily
Crash involving a crane truck leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt in Queen Creek
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and three others are hurt after a crane truck and a sedan crashed in Queen Creek on Thursday afternoon. It happened on State Route 24 at Williams Field Road. Investigators didn’t say what led up to the crash, but the victim who died was in the sedan.
Comments / 0