PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police announced on Wednesday it’s extending its “Operation Gun Crime Crackdown” as it released new numbers of gun seizures and arrests. Since the operation started in early July, police said officers have seized 1,181 guns citywide and arrested 1,114 people. The police department team up with county and federal authorities to get the weapons and suspects off the streets. Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan said the operation will continue for at least another month. “We’ve taken a lot of guns off the street, so, now is not the time to let up,” he said in a statement.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO