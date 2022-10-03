ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

KTAR.com

Stalking, public indecency suspect arrested by Chandler police

PHOENIX – Police in Chandler said Thursday they arrested a man suspected of public indecency and felony stalking. Bryant James Walker, 26, was taken into custody Wednesday and booked into Maricopa County Jail, the Chandler Police Department said. Walker, from Mesa, is accused of one count of stalking and...
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

Phoenix officers seize 1K+ guns, make 1K+ arrests in three months

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say they have seized more than 1,000 guns and made more than 1,000 arrests in three months as part of an ongoing operation. Operation Gun Crime Crackdown was launched in July 2022 in an effort to get firearms associated with crimes off the streets. Earlier...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Gun crackdown operation leads to nearly 1,200 guns seized 1,100+ arrested, Phoenix police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police announced on Wednesday it’s extending its “Operation Gun Crime Crackdown” as it released new numbers of gun seizures and arrests. Since the operation started in early July, police said officers have seized 1,181 guns citywide and arrested 1,114 people. The police department team up with county and federal authorities to get the weapons and suspects off the streets. Interim Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan said the operation will continue for at least another month. “We’ve taken a lot of guns off the street, so, now is not the time to let up,” he said in a statement.
PHOENIX, AZ
25newsnow.com

Two, including juvenile, arrested for gun/car theft

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 15 year old boy, and a 20-year-old man are in custody after an incident early Wednesday morning in Peoria’s Southside. Police say it began just before 3 AM when officers saw a stolen vehicle pull into a vehicle in the 200 block of North MacArthur.
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Driver wanted after deadly hit-and-run crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police are searching for suspects after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road on Tuesday night. Phoenix officers responded to the 911 call at around 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 4 and discovered a man with "injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle."
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Peoria woman previously accused of murdering cousin arrested for third time

Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations. See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Photographer accused of touching girl inappropriately at Buckeye school. Updated: 31 minutes ago. |. Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at...
PEORIA, AZ
themesatribune.com

Mesa officer who shot at fleeing vehicle resigns

A poor decision made in a split second has ended an officer’s career with the Mesa Police Department. Mesa Police determined that an officer who fired two shots at a car as it sped away from a traffic stop on July 2 broke the department’s firearms use policies, which prohibit shooting at fleeing suspects except in extreme circumstances.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

A man with disabilities was robbed while working at Scottsdale Fry’s

See which restaurants across the Valley made this week's Dirty Dining list!. Allegations have surfaced that a photographer was taking student pictures at Buckeye’s Freedom Elementary School when he inappropriately touched a girl. Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

What to know if you come across fentanyl

PHOENIX — With fentanyl becoming increasingly common across the country and here in Arizona, you may come across it at some point and law enforcement experts want you to be prepared. It's been reported that fentanyl can be extremely deadly if you ingest it; according to the DEA. It...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Family of Man Gunned Down by Phoenix Police Calls for Justice

A crowd of hundreds of people assembled at the Islamic Community Center of Tempe, heads bowed in prayer, on Friday. Friends, family, and community members gathered to pay their respects to Ali Osman, a man who was shot and killed days earlier by Phoenix police. In the days since police...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Day 2: Boyfriend of one of the 'canal killings' victims takes the stand

It was day two in the double murder trial of Bryan Patrick Miller, accused of murdering two young women along a Phoenix canal in the 1990s. We hear from someone who knew one of the victims, Angela Brosso. She was 22 when she was murdered and decapitated. FOX 10's Linda Williams has more.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police searching for suspect after young girl shot in south Phoenix park

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Police are investigating a shooting that sent a girl, under the age of 10, to the hospital Sunday night. So far, police have not arrested anyone, but the child is expected to make a full recovery. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Sunday at Trailside Point Park near 67th Avenue and Baseline.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

FBI Seeking Man Wanted for Questioning

The FBI and Colorado River Indian Tribes (CRIT) Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in. locating Kyle Wayne Welsh who may have further information regarding the assault of a police officer, within the confines of the Colorado River Indian Tribes Reservation. On February 27, 2020, near Highway...
AZFamily

Crash involving a crane truck leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt in Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and three others are hurt after a crane truck and a sedan crashed in Queen Creek on Thursday afternoon. It happened on State Route 24 at Williams Field Road. Investigators didn’t say what led up to the crash, but the victim who died was in the sedan.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ

