wcn247.com
Alabama seeks new execution date for Miller
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Alabama is asking a court to swiftly set a new execution date for an inmate who had his lethal injection called off last month after multiple failed attempts to connect an intravenous line to the man’s veins. The Alabama Department of Corrections attempted to put Alan Eugene Miller to death on Sept 22, but officials called off the lethal injection after the execution team was unable to connect the intravenous line. The state faced a midnight deadline to get the execution underway before the death warrant expired. Miller, 57, was sentenced to death after being convicted of a 1999 workplace rampage in which he killed Terry Jarvis, Lee Holdbrooks and Scott Yancy.
wcn247.com
Man gets prison for threatening Colorado election official
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for making online threats last year against Colorado’s top elections official. It was one of the first cases brought by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers nationwide from increasing threats since the 2020 presidential election. Travis Ford was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Lincoln, Nebraska. He pleaded guilty earlier this year to sending threats to Secretary of State Jena Griswold on social media. The sentence came the same day an Iowa man was arrested for allegedly leaving voicemail threats for a local Arizona election official and Arizona’s Attorney General’s Office.
wcn247.com
Republican nominee pivots to crime in Kansas governor's race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Kansas governor is pivoting from education to crime as a focus in the final weeks of the campaign. GOP challenger and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is portraying Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly as anti-police because she created a commission on policing and racial justice in response to the state’s protests following the death of George Floyd in 2020. Schmidt launched a new television ad Thursday suggesting the commission pushed what the ad called “anti-policing laws” and said Kelly called police racist by referencing systemic racism at the outset. Kelly has said her support for police is shown by increases in state spending on law enforcement.
wcn247.com
Planned Parenthood pours $5M into vital North Carolina races
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Planned Parenthood’s political arm has announced a $5 million investment in North Carolina’s battleground races. Democrats are fighting to preserve the governor’s veto power in one of the last abortion access points for the Southeast. Planned Parenthood Votes and Planned Parenthood Action PAC North Carolina are targeting 14 legislative swing districts with ads, mailings, phone banks and canvassing. The investment announced Thursday is part of an existing $50 million national campaign to protect reproductive rights in nine target states. GOP State Senate leader Phil Berger said Democrats’ accusations that Republicans would fully ban abortion in North Carolina if they obtain veto-proof majorities are misguided.
wcn247.com
Walker sticks to abortion denial, blames Democrats
WADLEY, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker is remaining defiant after reports alleging he encouraged and paid for a woman's 2009 abortion — and later fathered a child with her. Digging in on his denials of reporting by The Daily Beast, Walker, a football icon turned celebrity politician, blamed the stories Thursday on Democrats and their “desperation.” The Daily Beast has reported that a woman Walker was dating had an abortion that he encouraged and paid for. After Walker's vehement denials, she spoke to the news outlet again identifying herself as the mother of one of Walker's children. As a Senate candidate, Walker has backed a national ban on abortion without any exceptions.
wcn247.com
Uvalde schools fire ex-Texas trooper who was at shooting
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Uvalde school officials have abruptly fired a former Texas state trooper who was on scene of the Robb Elementary School massacre in May and then hired by the school district. The firing Thursday came after CNN first reported that Crimson Elizondo had been hired by the Uvalde school district following one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history. In a statement, the school district said it apologized for “the pain that this revelation has caused.” Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, whose district includes Uvalde, said Elizondo’s hiring “slapped this community in the face.”
wcn247.com
Hurricane hit areas led US with missing 2020 census data
Two Louisiana parishes devastated by two hurricanes and two rural Nebraska counties had among the highest rates of households with missing information about themselves during the 2020 census that required the U.S. Census Bureau to use a statistical technique to fill in gaps. That's according to figures released Thursday by the agency. Allen and Calcasieu parishes were hit hard by Hurricanes Laura and Delta in the last weeks of the once-a-decade census that determines how many congressional seats each state gets. Along with Logan and Banner counties in Nebraska, the parishes had rates of homes with missing information that required the technique ranging from 8.4% to 11.5%.
wcn247.com
11 turkey farm workers in Pa. charged with cruelty caught on video
Eleven people working for one of the nation’s leading turkey producers have been charged with animal cruelty in Pennsylvania after state police said they were caught on video kicking, stomping and beating turkeys at several farms. The workers were responsible for capturing and crating turkeys destined for slaughter, Pennsylvania...
wcn247.com
Ex-trooper missing after sentencing in protester's unmasking
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state trooper has gone missing after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor assault conviction on a charge that he pulled the face mask off a protester during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2020. Columbia Police said Monday that 54-year-old Harvey Briggs was last seen in the city on Oct. 1, the day after receiving a six-month probation sentence, and was driving a black 2015 Ford Fusion. He pleaded no contest in the case on Sept. 15. Police say, Briggs made “several concerning statements” to his family before he left, and that they haven’t heard from him since. Police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them.
wcn247.com
No. 3 Ohio State heavy favorite at Michigan State
No. 3 Ohio State faces its first road test of the season Saturday at struggling Michigan State. The heavily favored Buckeyes are on a roll, averaging 55.7 points per game in their last four contests. They have won six straight games against Michigan State and 15 of the last 18 matchups between the two schools. The Spartans have lost three consecutive games, including 27-13 last week at Maryland. It’s Mel Tucker’s longest losing streak during his three-year tenure as Michigan State’s head coach.
