Bridger, MT

Billings Driver Has a Kind but Serious Message for Two Drivers

Earlier today, while I was getting coffee, I had a conversation with a very kind man. He told me he had an awful experience while driving the other day and I felt absolutely sympathetic to him; I've experienced the same thing while driving on Billings' roads. Unfortunately for him, it happened two separate times on the same day. I asked him if he was okay with sharing this story, and he obliged. He has a message for both of those drivers.
BILLINGS, MT
FUELed by what? Fuel CEO 4 Page Rant On Butte and Helena Closure

You may remember the other day, an article I wrote about Fuel Fitness in Butte and Helena. It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?. They suddenly closed their doors this past weekend, leaving their customers AND employees high and dry, seemingly with no response coming. However, yesterday, all media outlets in the state that wrote on this received a FOUR PAGE statement from the CEO himself. Let's dive into it. (If you want the direct PDF of his complete response, you'll find a button at the bottom of this article.)
BUTTE, MT
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wyoming

If you have never visited the beautiful state of Wyoming, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. While there are many other states that are far more popular than this one, it is still exploring. That's because it truly has something for everybody so no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking. To prove it, here is a list of three absolutely beautiful but usually underrated places in Wyoming that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
WYOMING STATE
Accidents
Public Safety
Police respond to shooting at Stewart Park in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Multiple people dialed 9-1-1 after hearing gunshots at Stewart Park in Billings around 7:19 p.m. Tuesday, police said. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter a 32-year-old man was located nearby with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. BPD said the 28-year-old suspect was located and arrested.
BILLINGS, MT
Laurel City Council denies request for Variance

In a meeting held earlier in September, Laurel City Council members reviewed a variance request for Goldberg Sporting Estates Subdivision in the use of a low pressure sewer system. The resolution was defeated in a 4-5 vote. Goldberg Sporting Estates is a 73-lot proposed residential development and a 15 lot...
LAUREL, MT
THIS is the Thrift Store Billings Needed, and It’s Finally Here

Jennifer is her name and selling gently-used vintage clothing is her game. I was walking down Montana Ave this passed August upon my arrival to Billings, MT and saw vintage bell-bottoms hanging on a rack outside a shop. I had to walk over, that's how great the clothes looked. We all know how used clothes can seem... dingy. But not these clothes.
BILLINGS, MT
Billings Logan Suffering a Huge Staff Shortage and Long Lines

Traveling out of the Billings Logan International Airport (BIL) in the next few weeks might be a really rough process for many fliers. According to a press release from BIL, a staffing shortage is causing many issues for travelers, especially at the ticket counter and TSA security. Officials are urging fliers to arrive at the airport at least 2 hours before their flight just to ensure they don't miss it due to the delays.
BILLINGS, MT
Jam-packed fun in Billings this weekend!

Trying to find something to do this weekend? There is plenty of weekend autumn fun happening around Billings. Yourbigsky lists autumn events that are a must-see this weekend. Downtown Billings has tons of exciting things happening this weekend for the first Friday of the month. See local art at the downtown Billings ArtWalk on Friday, October 7. The artwalk is chock full of interactive activities for all ages. Carlin Bear Don’t Walk is one artist whose work will be featured in the artwalk, showcasing his art exhibition “Home Sweet Home.” Other artists include Sandy Dvarishkis, Sean McCotter, Trevan Hiersche, and Jessica Brophy.
BILLINGS, MT
