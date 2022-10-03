The Historic Landmarks Commission for the Town of Kill Devil Hills invites you to attend its 2022 KDH Historic Landmarks Open Homes Ceremony & Tour. The event is set for Friday, October 7, 2022. It is a self-guided tour (from 2 – 5 p.m.) that offers a sampling of the historically designated homes in KDH. Prior to the tour, a brief ceremony will be held at the KDH Town Hall beginning at 1:30 p.m. Directional material to the participating homes will also be provided, following the ceremony.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO