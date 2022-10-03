ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

outerbanksvoice.com

NCDEQ updates Dare County swimming advisories

The NC Department of Environmental Quality provided this Oct. 6 update on swimming advisories in Dare County. The swimming advisory issued at Colington Harbour swim beach at the end of Colington Drive in Kill Devil Hills on Sept. 27 has been lifted. Water testing shows bacteria levels have dropped below safe swimming standards for this area.
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Coastal low keeps ocean conditions unsafe for swimming

HIGH rip current risk at all east facing ocean beaches today including Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, and Buxton, Powerful rip and strong longshore currents along with high surf (up to 10 feet) and hazardous shorebreak present at all ocean beaches from Duck to Buxton. While rip current risk at the south facing beaches of Frisco, Hatteras Village and Ocracoke is MODERATE, ocean conditions are unsafe for swimming. Ocean conditions are unsafe for swimming. Obey RED Flags, stay out of the water!
DARE COUNTY, NC
Dare County, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Glider involved in fatal ocean crash washes ashore

The Town of Kitty Hawk announced on Oct. 5 that the glider that crashed into the ocean off Southern Shores on Sept. 21, killing one of the two men aboard, has washed ashore on the 3600 block of N. Virginia Dare Trail in Kitty Hawk. The glider has been removed...
KITTY HAWK, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Roy Robert Murray, Jr. of Kill Devil Hills, October 3

Roy Robert Murray, Jr., 74, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Monday, October 3, 2022, at his home. Born in Trenton, NJ on October 6, 1947, he was the son of the late Eleanor Johnston and Roy Robert Murray, Sr. In 1969, Roy graduated from the Combs College of Music...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

South Atlantic Salt Marsh Initiative Questionnaire for Salt Marsh Landowners

In partnership with the South Atlantic Salt Marsh Initiative (SASMI) and the Conservation Fund, the Dare County Soil and Water Conservation District is seeking input from Dare County landowners whose land contains salt marsh. This survey will assist SASMI in developing programs and incentives for land conservation. According to the...
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Dare commissioners approve money moves

Dare County Board of Commissioners made seven money moves in its early September consent agenda. The commissioners adopted two financial policy changes. The first change is to make the North Carolina Investment Pool an eligible investment by changing the investments policy section. The second change is to the debt compliance...
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Big bite: Hatteras Island man lands large red drum at Jennette’s Pier

Dr. Tom Hankins, of Hatteras Island, holds a large red drum he caught and released at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head on the morning of September 9. Hankins was thrilled to catch the 41-incher, his first ever big red drum. Anglers enjoyed a great bite all morning from the end of the 1,000-foot-long pier.
NAGS HEAD, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Walter Henry Widmer of Manteo, September 27

Walter Henry Widmer, 71, of Manteo, NC died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Born in Elizabeth, NJ on August 21, 1951, he was the son of the late Raffaella Burrascano and Walter B. Widmer. Walter was an avid fisherman and hunter and after 27 years, he...
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Former Dare Planning Director Creef becomes OBAR Government Affairs Director

(Outer Banks Association of Realtors) The Outer Banks Association of Realtors (OBAR) has announced that Donna Creef has joined OBAR as our Government Affairs Director (GAD). Donna, owner of Creef Consulting LLC, had an extensive career with the Dare County Planning Department, having worked there from 1988 until early this year. The last 12 years of her service with Dare County was as Planning Director.
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Kill Devil Hills Historic Landmarks Open Homes Ceremony & Tour

The Historic Landmarks Commission for the Town of Kill Devil Hills invites you to attend its 2022 KDH Historic Landmarks Open Homes Ceremony & Tour. The event is set for Friday, October 7, 2022. It is a self-guided tour (from 2 – 5 p.m.) that offers a sampling of the historically designated homes in KDH. Prior to the tour, a brief ceremony will be held at the KDH Town Hall beginning at 1:30 p.m. Directional material to the participating homes will also be provided, following the ceremony.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Fosters needed: Outer Banks animal shelter nearing capacity

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Shelters across the country are at or nearing capacity. The Outer Banks SPCA says that it has seen an increase in cats and kittens this summer, as well as owner surrenders of dogs. Now the organization is looking to the community for help. Lead animal...
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Two years later, an ongoing legal battle over Dare County’s COVID closure

For 45 days — from March 20 until May 4 of 2020 — Dare County closed its borders to nonresident property owners. Workers and residents of neighboring counties were still permitted access to the county, but no one else could enter. It was an action taken in the hope of curtailing the spread of COVID 19 at a time when the disease was emerging as a dangerous pandemic.
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Kill Devil Hills man facing several felony charges after search of residence

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Kill Devil Hills man after the search of a residence. According to a DCSO press release, on September 9, 2022 at around 8 a.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1800 block of Bay Drive in Kill Devil Hills. After the Dare County Joint Agency Tactical Team (JATAC) secured the residence, a search was conducted.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

The Great Art Heist opens this Friday

Dare Arts’ benefit art auction, The Great Art Heist, will open at their Gallery in downtown Manteo this Friday, October 7, at 6pm. Registration to bid is now open online at DareArts.org/artauction. The Great Art Heist will be open for bidding October 7 through October 28. The opening reception...
MANTEO, NC

