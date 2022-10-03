Read full article on original website
outerbanksvoice.com
NCDEQ updates Dare County swimming advisories
The NC Department of Environmental Quality provided this Oct. 6 update on swimming advisories in Dare County. The swimming advisory issued at Colington Harbour swim beach at the end of Colington Drive in Kill Devil Hills on Sept. 27 has been lifted. Water testing shows bacteria levels have dropped below safe swimming standards for this area.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Graduate student researching how plants can improve Outer Banks coastline resiliency
Jackson Livingstone, a graduate student at Christopher Newport University pursuing his master’s in environmental science, is focusing his research on how plants native to the Outer Banks can help the coastline become more resilient to erosion. Livingstone grew up in Hampton Roads, Va., but spent plenty of time vacationing...
outerbanksvoice.com
Coastal low keeps ocean conditions unsafe for swimming
HIGH rip current risk at all east facing ocean beaches today including Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, and Buxton, Powerful rip and strong longshore currents along with high surf (up to 10 feet) and hazardous shorebreak present at all ocean beaches from Duck to Buxton. While rip current risk at the south facing beaches of Frisco, Hatteras Village and Ocracoke is MODERATE, ocean conditions are unsafe for swimming. Ocean conditions are unsafe for swimming. Obey RED Flags, stay out of the water!
WITN
Highway 12 north of Rodanthe closed in both directions due to ocean overwash
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Highway 12 in Dare County is closed in both directions due to ocean overwash. The state Department of Transportation says the highway is closed between Oregon Inlet and the Rodanthe Roundabout. The road is expected to reopen by midnight. Do you see something needing a...
outerbanksvoice.com
Glider involved in fatal ocean crash washes ashore
The Town of Kitty Hawk announced on Oct. 5 that the glider that crashed into the ocean off Southern Shores on Sept. 21, killing one of the two men aboard, has washed ashore on the 3600 block of N. Virginia Dare Trail in Kitty Hawk. The glider has been removed...
outerbanksvoice.com
Roy Robert Murray, Jr. of Kill Devil Hills, October 3
Roy Robert Murray, Jr., 74, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Monday, October 3, 2022, at his home. Born in Trenton, NJ on October 6, 1947, he was the son of the late Eleanor Johnston and Roy Robert Murray, Sr. In 1969, Roy graduated from the Combs College of Music...
outerbanksvoice.com
South Atlantic Salt Marsh Initiative Questionnaire for Salt Marsh Landowners
In partnership with the South Atlantic Salt Marsh Initiative (SASMI) and the Conservation Fund, the Dare County Soil and Water Conservation District is seeking input from Dare County landowners whose land contains salt marsh. This survey will assist SASMI in developing programs and incentives for land conservation. According to the...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare commissioners approve money moves
Dare County Board of Commissioners made seven money moves in its early September consent agenda. The commissioners adopted two financial policy changes. The first change is to make the North Carolina Investment Pool an eligible investment by changing the investments policy section. The second change is to the debt compliance...
outerbanksvoice.com
Dare County announces upcoming Miss Katie Dredge Community Day and Christening event
Take a guided tour of the Miss Katie Dredge on October 13. Dare County, in partnership with EJE Dredging Service, will host a christening ceremony and community day in Wanchese on Thursday, October 13, 2022, to honor Miss Katie, the new 156-foot-long shallow-draft hopper dredge. Miss Katie—which is the result...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Big bite: Hatteras Island man lands large red drum at Jennette’s Pier
Dr. Tom Hankins, of Hatteras Island, holds a large red drum he caught and released at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head on the morning of September 9. Hankins was thrilled to catch the 41-incher, his first ever big red drum. Anglers enjoyed a great bite all morning from the end of the 1,000-foot-long pier.
outerbanksvoice.com
Walter Henry Widmer of Manteo, September 27
Walter Henry Widmer, 71, of Manteo, NC died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Born in Elizabeth, NJ on August 21, 1951, he was the son of the late Raffaella Burrascano and Walter B. Widmer. Walter was an avid fisherman and hunter and after 27 years, he...
outerbanksvoice.com
Former Dare Planning Director Creef becomes OBAR Government Affairs Director
(Outer Banks Association of Realtors) The Outer Banks Association of Realtors (OBAR) has announced that Donna Creef has joined OBAR as our Government Affairs Director (GAD). Donna, owner of Creef Consulting LLC, had an extensive career with the Dare County Planning Department, having worked there from 1988 until early this year. The last 12 years of her service with Dare County was as Planning Director.
outerbanksvoice.com
9th Annual Outer Banks Halloween Parade Returns to Kill Devil Hills on Oct. 30
The 9th Annual Outer Banks Halloween Parade of Costumes returns to Aviation Park in Kill Devil Hills on Sunday, October 30, 2022. After being held as a virtual online-only event for the past two years, the Outer Banks’ largest Halloween celebration is back as an in-person event for the first time since 2019.
outerbanksvoice.com
Kill Devil Hills Historic Landmarks Open Homes Ceremony & Tour
The Historic Landmarks Commission for the Town of Kill Devil Hills invites you to attend its 2022 KDH Historic Landmarks Open Homes Ceremony & Tour. The event is set for Friday, October 7, 2022. It is a self-guided tour (from 2 – 5 p.m.) that offers a sampling of the historically designated homes in KDH. Prior to the tour, a brief ceremony will be held at the KDH Town Hall beginning at 1:30 p.m. Directional material to the participating homes will also be provided, following the ceremony.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Fosters needed: Outer Banks animal shelter nearing capacity
DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Shelters across the country are at or nearing capacity. The Outer Banks SPCA says that it has seen an increase in cats and kittens this summer, as well as owner surrenders of dogs. Now the organization is looking to the community for help. Lead animal...
WITN
Dog owner, officials have conflicting stories after officer shoots animal
KITTY HAWK, N.C. (WITN) - The owner of a dog is remembering the animal’s final moments after she was shot and killed by a police officer on the Outer Banks this weekend. Town officials say the officer shot the dog because she was acting aggressively and bit him. Jonathan...
outerbanksvoice.com
Two years later, an ongoing legal battle over Dare County’s COVID closure
For 45 days — from March 20 until May 4 of 2020 — Dare County closed its borders to nonresident property owners. Workers and residents of neighboring counties were still permitted access to the county, but no one else could enter. It was an action taken in the hope of curtailing the spread of COVID 19 at a time when the disease was emerging as a dangerous pandemic.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kill Devil Hills man facing several felony charges after search of residence
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Kill Devil Hills man after the search of a residence. According to a DCSO press release, on September 9, 2022 at around 8 a.m., the Dare County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1800 block of Bay Drive in Kill Devil Hills. After the Dare County Joint Agency Tactical Team (JATAC) secured the residence, a search was conducted.
Police: Elizabeth City murder suspect considered 'armed and dangerous'
Police in Elizabeth City said Timothy Laster Jr. is accused in the death of 38-year-old Erin Gibbs on September 23. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
outerbanksvoice.com
The Great Art Heist opens this Friday
Dare Arts’ benefit art auction, The Great Art Heist, will open at their Gallery in downtown Manteo this Friday, October 7, at 6pm. Registration to bid is now open online at DareArts.org/artauction. The Great Art Heist will be open for bidding October 7 through October 28. The opening reception...
