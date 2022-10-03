Read full article on original website
Poughkeepsie Police Couldn't Find Wanted Gun Fugitive for Weeks Before Hotel Killing
Police for the city of Poughkeepsie said Wednesday that while they were aware the alleged gunman who killed a father in a seemingly random hotel lobby shooting had been a fugitive of the law, they couldn't arrest him for one simple reason: They couldn't find him. The City of Poughkeepsie's...
Homeless Suspects In Marist College Dad's Fatal Shooting Weren't Placed In Hotel, Officials Say
Two homeless men who are being held in the fatal hotel shooting of a father of a freshman student who was visiting Marist College in Poughkeepsie on Family Weekend were not placed at the hotel by the county. The two suspects, identified as Roy Johnson Jr., age 35, and Devin...
Hudson Valley Schools On High Alert After Shooting Threats
Following a shooting at a Hudson Valley school, a number of other schools are dealing with scary shooting threats. What is going on!?. It's been a very scary week at a number of schools in the Mid-Hudson Region. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard...
californiaexaminer.net
Marist College Dad Murder: Visitor Tells Frightening Morning, Calls For Increased Campus Security
A Pennsylvania father who was staying at the same Marrist Courtyard hotel where a homeless convicted felon reportedly shot and killed another father on Sunday expressed increased fears for the safety of his daughter after the incident. John Bucsek said on Wednesday for Fox News Digital, “You feel so horrible...
9 teens facing riot charges after huge brawl in downtown Stamford
The caught-on-video incident shows 30-40 people screaming, fighting and confronting each other after a half day of school.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess County official denies placing homeless shooting suspects in hotel
POUGHKEEPSIE – The two men facing felony charges for the shooting death of a Marist College student’s father on Sunday at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel have told law enforcement that they are homeless. Many people have questioned Mid-Hudson News and Dutchess County officials about how two homeless...
Grand jury begins hearing evidence in Poughkeepsie slaying of LI father visiting Marist
Roy Johnson Jr. and Devin Taylor are facing charges in the death of Paul Kutz - from Long Island.
Warwick Valley Dispatch
Gunfire and False Accusations
Gunfire erupted in a Newburgh parking lot following Friday’s football game against Warwick High School, leaving three people injured. Warwick’s social media pages recounted the harrowing details, where parents, players, cheerleaders, and spectators were sent running for their lives. One parent wrote,. “OMG I was right there, a...
Hudson Valley Man Arrested After Shooting At New York Restaurant
A Hudson Valley man is accused of opening fire at a nearly 30-year-old restaurant in the Hudson Valley. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Officials: Surveillance cameras were working, captured shooting outside of Newburgh Free Academy
District officials say the shooting was captured on several surveillance cameras that Newburgh Free Academy has outside, which was given to police.
Mid-Hudson News Network
More gunshots in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – Days after three people were wounded by gunfire following a high school football game in Newburgh, city police early Tuesday were out investigating yet more violence. Shots were fired in the area of City Terrace and Broadway after midnight. Investigators found shell casings in the street as...
Saugerties man accused of punching woman in the head
On Wednesday evening at about 7:55 p.m., Saugerties Police were sent to 38 Glasco Turnpike after hearing that a man and a woman were fighting.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange executive faults state for NFA shootings
GOSHEN – The blame for last Friday night’s shooting of three adults following a high school football game in Newburgh should be placed on the state with its continued criminal justice reform, Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus says. While there was a large local response to the incident...
Kerhonkson man accused of beating 2 with rock
A Kerhonkson man was arrested on Wednesday for an assault in Ulster County that occurred on Saturday, September 3.
Police: Man turns himself in for Ulster County rock assault
David Underhill-Hval turned himself in Wednesday for an assault that happened back on Sept. 3.
NBC New York
NY Hotel Shooting Suspects Investigated in Previous Murder, Robbery: Sources
The two men in custody in connection with the Poughkeepsie hotel shooting that killed a Marist College student's relative Sunday are being investigated for a previous robbery and murder, three law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the investigation said Monday. The sources identified the two as Roy Johnson Jr....
Mid-Hudson News Network
DA expects to wrap up Courtyard murder grand jury on Thursday (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office began presenting evidence to a grand jury on Wednesday regarding the Courtyard by Marriott hotel killing of a Marist dad on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Chief Assistant District Attorney Matt Weishaupt told Mid-Hudson News that prosecutors are expected to wrap up the presentation on Thursday.
Police: Father fatally shot in Poughkeepsie, 2 arrested and explosive material found
Two suspects are in custody after the father of a Marist College student was shot and killed during a parents' weekend this Sunday.
