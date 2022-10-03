ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
Warwick Valley Dispatch

Gunfire and False Accusations

Gunfire erupted in a Newburgh parking lot following Friday’s football game against Warwick High School, leaving three people injured. Warwick’s social media pages recounted the harrowing details, where parents, players, cheerleaders, and spectators were sent running for their lives. One parent wrote,. “OMG I was right there, a...
NEWBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Marriott Hotel#Police#Violent Crime#Marriott Courtyard#Marist College
Mid-Hudson News Network

More gunshots in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – Days after three people were wounded by gunfire following a high school football game in Newburgh, city police early Tuesday were out investigating yet more violence. Shots were fired in the area of City Terrace and Broadway after midnight. Investigators found shell casings in the street as...
NEWBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange executive faults state for NFA shootings

GOSHEN – The blame for last Friday night’s shooting of three adults following a high school football game in Newburgh should be placed on the state with its continued criminal justice reform, Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus says. While there was a large local response to the incident...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Is Bojangles Opening a Location in Poughkeepsie, NY?

Could the Hudson Valley be home to one of the first Bojangles locations in New York? Maybe so!. If you've ever visited the Carolinas you might have seen a Bojangles or 2 during your travels. The Charlotte-based company is known for its iconic Southern food with items like its chicken and biscuit meals, sweet tea, dirty rice and Cajun chicken sandwiches.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Moose Caught on Security Cam in East Fishkill, NY

Can we unofficially call this moose the mascot of Dutchess County? Do we already have one? While we figure that out... For about a week now, there has been what is believed to be 1 moose, exploring the Hudson Valley. More specifically, Dutchess County in the East Fishkill area. Early last week a moose made headlines when it was caught on camera running amuck in a Danbury movie theater parking lot.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

DA expects to wrap up Courtyard murder grand jury on Thursday (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office began presenting evidence to a grand jury on Wednesday regarding the Courtyard by Marriott hotel killing of a Marist dad on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Chief Assistant District Attorney Matt Weishaupt told Mid-Hudson News that prosecutors are expected to wrap up the presentation on Thursday.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy