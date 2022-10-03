Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Rhode Island short-term rental registry opens
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island’s short-term rental registration is now live. While registration is not required until Jan. 1, 2023, property-managers and landlords are being encouraged to sign up before then. It costs $50 to register and the registration is valid for two calendar years. Anyone who...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Islanders will have to wait longer for new license plate design
(WJAR) — Rhode Island’s new licenses plates will not hit the road until January. The NBC 10 I-Team has learned the five-wave design is delayed from the previously announced timeline. When the new design was unveiled in April, state officials said the plates should start going into circulation...
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team: Rhode Island state workers unable to check pay stubs online
The website Rhode Island state workers use to check their pay stubs and other payroll information has been down for weeks, and is expected to be out of service until sometime next week, NBC 10 has learned. The Paystub RI home page displays a message that reads, “This service is...
Turnto10.com
NIROPE & Friends
Today on NIROPE & Friends, we talk with Emily Dreyfuss, of Rhode Island Comic Con, and Ron and Pete Cardi from Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses. With fall here, that means football season and large gatherings, and Cardi’s has the largest living room selection. They also have the new...
onthewater.com
Rhode Island Fishing Report- October 6, 2022
The Frances Fleet in Point Judith lost a few days due to the relentless winds, but a nice stretch of fall weather seems to be settling in now that Ian is out of the way. Prior to the weather, they had a nice mix of cod, fluke, black sea bass, scup, cunners, and even a few late season flounder when they’ve made it out to the grounds. With the weather settling down, they will continue to sail whenever possible. Reservations can be made online or by calling the office, and the trips fill fast, so be sure to book asap!
ABC6.com
We’re months away from recreational marijuana sales in Rhode Island, but are pot shops ready?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As of now, none of Rhode Island’s marijuana shops are 100% ready to go for recreational sale on Dec. 1. However, many are very close. A total of nine locations are just steps away from hybrid licenses allowing for sale of both medicinal and recreational pot.
Child Tax Credit: Rhode Island Is Sending You $250 Per Child
Some residents of Rhode Island will be getting payments from the state government in the form of Child Tax Rebates that pay families up to of $250 per child for up to three children. SNAP for Seniors:...
ABC6.com
Man accused of harassing female realtors, sellers
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Association of Realtors warned on Tuesday that a man claiming to be from Massachusetts is allegedly harassing realtors and sellers, who are mostly women. In a post on its website Tuesday, the association said the man, who has not been identified, was...
hwy.co
The Chilling Tale of Murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park
Going to an amusement park with your mom or dad is exhilarating when you’re a child. From the cotton candy to the balloon darts to the roller coasters and everything in between, it’s a child’s dream come true. That is until the dream turns into a nightmare. Let’s look at a chilling tale, forgotten for so many years — the tale of murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials release name of Rhode Island man who died in kayak accident despite rescue efforts
PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is identifying a Rhode Island man as the decedent in a kayaking accident that took place in Narragansett on October 1. A fisherman found 36-year-old Justin Harvey’s body on a stretch of sand just east of Roger Wheeler State...
Care New England names new CEO
Rhode Island's second-largest hospital group will have a new leader later this year.
Turnto10.com
Life sciences building on I-195 land would house new state health lab
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — After years of planning, Rhode Island is one step closer to getting a new state health lab. State leaders have worked out a public-private partnership for a new development that will house the $82 million lab paid for by a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
reportertoday.com
HUGE Barn Sale
On Rt. 18 – 157 Middleboro Road in East Freetown, Mass. Shared items do not necessarily reflect the views of this publication. It is not our intent to take sides on any issues, but to present content that is interesting to all individuals. We reserve the right to alter / remove any and all content.
Turnto10.com
Marijuana retailers prepare for recreational sales in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island remains on track to start selling marijuana without a prescription by Dec. 1. Gov. Dan McKee signed the Rhode Island Cannabis Act into law on May 25, making it legal for adults 21 years old and older to carry and grow small quantities of pot at home.
Turnto10.com
Block Island Ferry again cancels service due to adverse sea conditions
(WJAR) — Adverse sea conditions have again forced the Block Island Ferry to cancel services on Tuesday. The company said that traditional and High-speed ferry services were canceled again. The past couple of days have seen services disruption because of the weather. In a statement posted on its website,...
New Hampshire Fugitive Wanted For Bank Robbery Snagged In Ayer
A man wanted for a bank robbery in New Hampshire who was arrested in Massachusetts will now be charged as a fugitive, authorities said. Garrett Ojala, formerly Caza Manor, was wanted for probation stemming from a bank robbery in New Hampshire, Ayer Police said on Facebook. Investigators determined that Ojala...
GoLocalProv
Lawsuit Filed in Federal Court Alleges Illegal Foreclosures in RI
A lawsuit filed in federal court alleges that a third-party mortgage servicer acted illegally when it foreclosed on multiple properties in Rhode Island. The suit, filed in U.S. District Court on behalf of 11 plaintiffs who owned homes across the state, claims that defendant Caliber Home Loans “failed to obtain a third party servicing license” and was not permitted by law to “act on behalf of Defendant U.S. Bank in order to notice, publish, and invoke the statutory power of sale” on the plaintiff’s properties.
Last lane of I-95 North shifting onto new bridge
The first three lanes were moved over the past several weeks.
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island International Airport Ranked #4 in Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards
Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards with Rhode Island T. F. Green International Airport recognized as the “4th Best Airport in the United States” based on traveler rankings and reviews. This is the third consecutive year that Rhode Island...
