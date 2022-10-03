The Frances Fleet in Point Judith lost a few days due to the relentless winds, but a nice stretch of fall weather seems to be settling in now that Ian is out of the way. Prior to the weather, they had a nice mix of cod, fluke, black sea bass, scup, cunners, and even a few late season flounder when they’ve made it out to the grounds. With the weather settling down, they will continue to sail whenever possible. Reservations can be made online or by calling the office, and the trips fill fast, so be sure to book asap!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO