Rammstein Takes Legal Action to Bar Second Party Sellers from Reselling Their Tickets

German industrial metal icons Rammstein will embark on a European tour early next summer, but before they do, they are making sure every fan gets a fair ticket price.

In an effort to make sure their tickets won’t be sold at an inflated rate, the “Du hast” band recently filed a motion to ensure Viagogo, a secondary ticket site, cannot resell their tickets. Tickets will, instead, be available via one platform, Eventim. Full names will need to appear on tickets along with matching IDs required for entry.

“Buyers often do not realize that they are not buying their tickets from the organizer but on the secondary ticket market,” the band’s attorney, Sebastian Ott, explained in a statement. “The legislature has recognized this deficiency and acted,” he continued, stating the band and legal team are “pleased that the district court of Hamburg shares our opinion and consistently prohibits violations of the new law.”

This year, ITV News with the FanFair Alliance launched an investigation into the Viagogo platform, finding that tickets were being sold and prices gouged by three main traders with less than 10 percent of resell tickets being sold by regular users.

Another motion was reportedly filed by Rammstein against the ticketing company during a run of shows in 2019. This marks the second time the German court has barred Viagogo from scalping the band’s tickets.

In support of their eighth album, Zeit, released earlier this year, the band will begin their 2023 summer tour in Lithuania, traveling through Europe from late May into early August.

2023 Tour Dates:

May 22 – Vilnius, Lithuania – Vingio Parkas

May 27 – Helsinki, Finland – Olympiastadion

May 28 – Helsinki, Finland – Olympiastadion

June 2 – Odense, Denmark – Dyrskueplads

June 7 – Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion

June 8 – Munich, Germany – Olympiastadion

June 14 – Trenčín, Slovakia – Airport

June 17 – Bern, Switzerland – Stadion Wankdorf

June 18 – Bern, Switzerland – Stadion Wankdorf

June 23 – Madrid, Spain – Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano

June 26 – Lisbon, Portugal – Estádio Da Luz

July 1 – Padova, Italy – Stadio Euganeo

July 6 – Groningen, Netherlands – Stadspark

July 11 – Budapest, Hungary – Puskás Aréna

July 15 – Berlin, Germany – Olympiastadion

July 16 – Berlin, Germany – Olympiastadion

July 22 – Paris, France – Stade de France

July 26 – Vienna, Austria – Ernst-Happel-Stadion

July 30 – Chorzów, Poland – Stadion Śląski

Aug. 4 – Brussels, Belgium – King Baudouin Stadium