asu.edu
A human-centered design approach
ASU professor awarded $3M NSF grant to introduce students to ethical engineering, manufacturing of biomedical devices. Leila Ladani is on a mission to cultivate a human-centered mindset to guide the design and manufacturing of biomedical devices and implants. Ladani, a professor in the School for Engineering of Matter, Transport and...
asu.edu
ASU engineering professor wins McNulty Prize for global impact
Cody Friesen awarded for helping communities access clean drinking water. The company employs innovative technology that uses water vapor in the air to produce high quality drinking water almost anywhere on the planet, even in remote areas. “However, when I first arrived at ASU as junior faculty in 2004, President...
asu.edu
ASU College of Health Solutions offers new master's degree in genetic counseling
Genetic research has captured the public’s attention in recent years as scientists have made important discoveries resulting in promising treatments for a variety of diseases and conditions. All of that groundbreaking research has led to a need for more genetic counselors to help patients understand their risk of a...
asu.edu
Mentorship inspires entrepreneurship in ASU alumni
Catching up with former students of Global Trade in Real Time course. Herbert Roskind has met many students over the past decade while teaching the course Global Trade in Real Time at Arizona State University — and some of those students have shared his entrepreneurial spirit. “Several of our...
asu.edu
Students can create their own path with new ASU Online biology degree
This fall, more students will have the opportunity to advance their science degree. ASU Online launched a Master of Science in biology, offered by The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, expanding its roster of graduate online biology classes for those seeking an alternative to on-campus education. The new degree...
asu.edu
ASU professor lands NIH grant for innovation in educational pedagogy
Software will optimize cooperative learning in secondary education to improve adolescent relationships, mental health. Research on peer learning, led by Arizona State University Associate Professor Sabina Low, has earned the highly regarded National Institutes of Health Director's Transformative Research Award. The award is reserved for “groundbreaking, exceptionally innovative, original and/or...
asu.edu
The SHPE familia
Executive board members of Arizona State University’s chapter of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, or SHPE de ASU, are pictured before joining a SHPE de ASU general body meeting. Membership in SHPE de ASU is open to ASU students in all degree programs. Photographer: Sona Srinarayana/ASU. This month,...
asu.edu
ASU professor to study new genome editing tools with NIH Innovator Award
There are many human genetic diseases — for example, sickle-cell disease, cystic fibrosis and Hutchinson-Gilford progeria syndrome — that currently have no cure and are caused by point mutations, for which there is a pressing need to develop precision genome editing tools able to correct these mutations with high efficiency and accuracy.
asu.edu
ASU students develop app to help people experiencing homelessness access safe hygiene services
The challenge of finding accessible and safe hygienic resources is among one of many constant concerns for people experiencing homelessness. And with over 10,000 people without safe, secure housing in Arizona, finding solutions to support these individuals is critical. Striving to provide solutions to this challenge, one group of Arizona...
asu.edu
History is happening today
Online undergradate research program expands into humanities. When The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, with support from EdPlus, launched the Online Undergraduate Research Scholars (OURS) program in 2021, it began with a focus on the natural sciences. However, Ara Austin, director of online engagement and strategic initiatives designed the...
asu.edu
New team model improves learning, empowers teachers
Panel discussed P–12 education at ASU California Center event. Editor's note: This story is part of our coverage of a weeklong series of events to mark ASU's expansion in California at the ASU California Center in downtown Los Angeles. Arizona State University has created a new kind of team-teaching...
asu.edu
Empowering the environmental advocates of tomorrow
Erin Shriner (right) adds water to soil to determine its composition with the help of Senior Lecturer Al Brown (left). Shriner is a fourth-year undergraduate student majoring in sustainability at the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University and minoring in environmental and resource management in the Ira A. Fulton Schools of Engineering at ASU. Photographer: Sona Srinarayana/ASU.
asu.edu
ASU political science student receives annual Stephen G. Walker Fellowship
Fourth-year PhD student Julianne Windham was recently awarded the annual Stephen G. Walker Graduate Support Fellowship from the School of Politics and Global Studies at Arizona State University for the 2022–23 school year, for her research into international relations. The fund for the award was established by former School...
ABC 15 News
Arizona Game and Fish investigating reports of dead birds, geese
PHOENIX — Arizona Game and Fish Department is investigating reports of dead birds in the Valley and working to determine possible cases of avian flu. A spokesperson with the department confirmed Wednesday that they have received reports of about two dozen Canada geese and three to four ducks that have died at Phoenix-area parks with water features.
'Dinosaurs In The Desert' Is Back In Arizona And Better Than Ever!
"It’s the comeback tour and we’re excited because this year they brought friends."
allaboutarizonanews.com
California Chain Bringing Nashville Hot Chicken to Arizona
If you have been to Nashville, you know Hot Chicken is a popular dish! A California chain is bringing a piece of Music City to the Southwest. Angry Chickz Nashville Hot Chicken is hitting the southwest and will debut in Arizona on Friday. The chain’s first location will open in...
asu.edu
The psychology behind US politics
ASU professors discuss partisanship from a psychological perspective during roundtable event. When it comes to politics and partisanship, what is going on in the minds of U.S. voters today?. That’s the question Arizona State University faculty discussed during a virtual roundtable event held this week. “U.S. Elections From a...
asu.edu
ASU Law to host conversation about elections and federalism
Center for Constitutional Design co-sponsoring conference Oct. 7–8 in Phoenix. How does the American federal electoral system hold up in times of controversial elections?. This question is among the topics of discussion for the interdisciplinary cast of speakers at the upcoming Conference on Elections and Federalism, co-hosted by Arizona State University's Center for Constitutional Design in partnership with the University of Wisconsin’s State Democracy Research Initiative.
legalreader.com
Can a Mother Keep Children Away from Their Father?
If a mother is preventing a father from seeing the child, the father should stay within the confines of the law. If you’ve separated from your former partner, you might be wondering whether they can successfully prevent you from seeing your children. This is one of the most common concerns for divorced or separated parents – especially for fathers. While it’s true that mothers tend to get slightly preferential treatment when it comes to custody, custody courts in Arizona are starting to take a more fair approach. One thing’s for sure: almost every parent has a right to see their child – at least to some degree.
Barnett Management Company Hopes to Break Ground on Happy Valley Slim Chickens by Year’s End
The Phoenix-based franchisees signed on for 32 Slim Chickens last year, and its Happy Valley outpost could ‘theoretically’ be the first.
