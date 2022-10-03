ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

KXL

Hillsboro Police Shoot Klamath Falls Man

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Hillsboro Police shot a Klamath Falls man last night. Police say the incident began with an attempted carjacking and assault. The suspect then allegedly broke into a home and threatened two people with what looked like a gun and a knife. He then allegedly stole a...
HILLSBORO, OR
Salem, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Salem, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
The Oregonian

4th victim in 24-hour string of homicides identified

Portland police identified the fourth victim in last week’s spate of homicides in 24 hours as 36-year-old Nicholas Scott Hammann. Hammann died in a shooting around 1:22 a.m. Saturday in Northeast Portland’s Wilkes neighborhood. Crime Stoppers of Oregon on Thursday announced a reward for information leading to the...
PORTLAND, OR
MyNorthwest.com

Dori: Felon released by WA judge charged with killing Idaho couple

On the same day Idaho innkeepers Rory and Sara Mehen were hosting summer guests at their charming, small town bed-and-breakfast, a July 22 decision by a judge 450 miles away in Washington state would allegedly lead to their deaths. Court documents from both states show John Cody Hart, 28 –...
VANCOUVER, WA
kbnd.com

OSP Arrest And Heroin Seizure

MADRAS, OR -- On Sunday, October 2nd, an Oregon State Police Trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on US 97 near milepost 84, about 13 miles north of Madras. During the course of the stop, reasonable suspicion was developed for drug trafficking. A search of the car revealed 11 bundles of narcotics in the trunk of the car, with a gross weight of nearly 14 pounds; a preliminary test showed the narcotics to be heroin.
MADRAS, OR
opb.org

Vancouver settles with family of man killed by police in April 2020

The family of William Abbe, a man experiencing homelessness who was shot and killed by the Vancouver Police Department in April 2020, will receive a $725,000 settlement from the city. Vancouver City Council on Monday unanimously approved the payment to Abbe’s estate. The estate claimed that Abbe was gripped by...
VANCOUVER, WA
Person
George Floyd
kptv.com

Residents near quake’s epicenter in Lacomb describe moment it hit

LACOMB, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon residents may have felt the 4.4 magnitude earthquake that struck south of Salem on Friday morning. People near where the quake struck certainly did and they said it made their morning routine a lot different. Kaitlynn Clark woke up in Lebanon to her baby’s crib...
SALEM, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham victim deplores release of admitted serial rapist

Richard Gillmore committed nine rapes but was only convicted of one because of statute of limitations.The man known as the "Jogger Rapist" will be released from prison in December after serving nearly his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, who was an aspiring police officer, admitted to nine rapes but was only convicted of one because the statute of limitations ran out by the time he was arrested in 1986. Originally he was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison for ambushing and raping a 13-year-old in her Gresham home. But in the late 1980s the Oregon Parole Board cut his...
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

‘Really disappointing’: Neighbors in NE Portland describe hearing gunshots

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Just days after two deadly shootings in Portland, neighbors in one community are on edge after gunshots rang out near their homes. Neighbors near Northeast Rodney and Graham streets say flashing police lights and sirens used to be uncommon in their neighborhood. However, it seems like no area is safe from the crime they say is spreading all over Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
The Times

Tigard Police Log: Officers call off dangerous pursuit

The Tigard Police Department describes calls for service between Sept. 18-24, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Sunday, Sept. 18 A woman was arrested for harassment (domestic violence) after a caller reported she was hitting a man and throwing objects at him. Officers charged a man who was already in custody at the Washington...
TIGARD, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KGW

More people moving out of Portland than moving in, data shows

PORTLAND, Ore. — New data confirms what some Portlanders already know: the Rose City doesn't seem to have the kind of draw it once did, with fewer people moving in, as many move out. KGW's news partner, the Portland Business Journal, found that the population of the Portland metro...
PORTLAND, OR
Lebanon-Express

Police group files elections complaint against Linn County sheriff

A state police organization has filed an election law complaint against Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan, alleging she listed inaccurate information in her voters’ pamphlet information. The Oregon State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police filed the complaint with the Secretary of State Elections Division on Sept. 26. The letter,...
LINN COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Explosives washing up on Oregon coast, Newport Police warn

NEWPORT, Ore. — Newport Police say three explosive devices washed ashore Tuesday, prompting several calls to law enforcement. Police say they responded to three separate devices that washed up on the beach in the Newport area, between Yaquina Bay State Park and Agate Beach. Each device was white in...
NEWPORT, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Motorcyclist's legs broken in crash

The Hillsboro Police Department provides a rundown of calls from Sept. 19-26, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Monday, Sept. 19 A man was called in by Washington County Parole and Probation, known to have active warrants. Officers responded, confirmed his identity, and confirmed warrants and lodged him at the jail. Three out of...
HILLSBORO, OR

