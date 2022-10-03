Read full article on original website
Vancouver Dairy Queen robbed at gunpoint, suspect evaded capture
A Vancouver Dairy Queen was held at gunpoint Friday night and according to police, the suspect is still at large.
Hillsboro Police Shoot Klamath Falls Man
HILLSBORO, Ore. – Hillsboro Police shot a Klamath Falls man last night. Police say the incident began with an attempted carjacking and assault. The suspect then allegedly broke into a home and threatened two people with what looked like a gun and a knife. He then allegedly stole a...
Body found in downtown Portland, homicide investigation opens
A homicide investigation was launched early Friday morning after authorities said a man was found dead in downtown Portland.
Salem man injured in police pursuit jailed after being released from hospital
A man was released from a hospital on Thursday after he reportedly fell and hit his head after being tased by an officer during a police chase, according to the Salem Police Department.
4th victim in 24-hour string of homicides identified
Portland police identified the fourth victim in last week’s spate of homicides in 24 hours as 36-year-old Nicholas Scott Hammann. Hammann died in a shooting around 1:22 a.m. Saturday in Northeast Portland’s Wilkes neighborhood. Crime Stoppers of Oregon on Thursday announced a reward for information leading to the...
Dori: Felon released by WA judge charged with killing Idaho couple
On the same day Idaho innkeepers Rory and Sara Mehen were hosting summer guests at their charming, small town bed-and-breakfast, a July 22 decision by a judge 450 miles away in Washington state would allegedly lead to their deaths. Court documents from both states show John Cody Hart, 28 –...
OSP Arrest And Heroin Seizure
MADRAS, OR -- On Sunday, October 2nd, an Oregon State Police Trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on US 97 near milepost 84, about 13 miles north of Madras. During the course of the stop, reasonable suspicion was developed for drug trafficking. A search of the car revealed 11 bundles of narcotics in the trunk of the car, with a gross weight of nearly 14 pounds; a preliminary test showed the narcotics to be heroin.
Vancouver settles with family of man killed by police in April 2020
The family of William Abbe, a man experiencing homelessness who was shot and killed by the Vancouver Police Department in April 2020, will receive a $725,000 settlement from the city. Vancouver City Council on Monday unanimously approved the payment to Abbe’s estate. The estate claimed that Abbe was gripped by...
Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputy shoots person near Lloyd Center
A Multnomah County sheriff’s deputy shot someone near the Lloyd Center Wednesday afternoon. The area is taped off and has multiple crime scenes, according to a tweet by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, which recommends people avoid the area. A witness saw someone bleeding, who said they had...
1 in critical condition after car crashes into Clackamas Wing Stop
One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition. According to Public Information Officer Izak Hamilton, it is not confirmed whether the injured person was a driver or customer.
Residents near quake’s epicenter in Lacomb describe moment it hit
LACOMB, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon residents may have felt the 4.4 magnitude earthquake that struck south of Salem on Friday morning. People near where the quake struck certainly did and they said it made their morning routine a lot different. Kaitlynn Clark woke up in Lebanon to her baby’s crib...
Gresham victim deplores release of admitted serial rapist
Richard Gillmore committed nine rapes but was only convicted of one because of statute of limitations.The man known as the "Jogger Rapist" will be released from prison in December after serving nearly his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, who was an aspiring police officer, admitted to nine rapes but was only convicted of one because the statute of limitations ran out by the time he was arrested in 1986. Originally he was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison for ambushing and raping a 13-year-old in her Gresham home. But in the late 1980s the Oregon Parole Board cut his...
Transgender and nonbinary people’s gender identities erased after death, Portland area officials find
Portland area health officials are calling for change after finding that death certificates misgendered more than half of transgender or nonbinary people who died in the decade ending last year. A combined research effort by Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas county epidemiologists, published Aug. 31 in the Journal of Public Health...
Driver airlifted, dies after head-on crash near Stayton
A 57-year-old woman died Monday night after striking a car head-on while taking a curve near Stayton, Marion County Sheriff's Office said.
‘Really disappointing’: Neighbors in NE Portland describe hearing gunshots
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Just days after two deadly shootings in Portland, neighbors in one community are on edge after gunshots rang out near their homes. Neighbors near Northeast Rodney and Graham streets say flashing police lights and sirens used to be uncommon in their neighborhood. However, it seems like no area is safe from the crime they say is spreading all over Portland.
Tigard Police Log: Officers call off dangerous pursuit
The Tigard Police Department describes calls for service between Sept. 18-24, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Sunday, Sept. 18 A woman was arrested for harassment (domestic violence) after a caller reported she was hitting a man and throwing objects at him. Officers charged a man who was already in custody at the Washington...
More people moving out of Portland than moving in, data shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — New data confirms what some Portlanders already know: the Rose City doesn't seem to have the kind of draw it once did, with fewer people moving in, as many move out. KGW's news partner, the Portland Business Journal, found that the population of the Portland metro...
Police group files elections complaint against Linn County sheriff
A state police organization has filed an election law complaint against Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan, alleging she listed inaccurate information in her voters’ pamphlet information. The Oregon State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police filed the complaint with the Secretary of State Elections Division on Sept. 26. The letter,...
Explosives washing up on Oregon coast, Newport Police warn
NEWPORT, Ore. — Newport Police say three explosive devices washed ashore Tuesday, prompting several calls to law enforcement. Police say they responded to three separate devices that washed up on the beach in the Newport area, between Yaquina Bay State Park and Agate Beach. Each device was white in...
Hillsboro Police Log: Motorcyclist's legs broken in crash
The Hillsboro Police Department provides a rundown of calls from Sept. 19-26, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Monday, Sept. 19 A man was called in by Washington County Parole and Probation, known to have active warrants. Officers responded, confirmed his identity, and confirmed warrants and lodged him at the jail. Three out of...
