Richard Gillmore committed nine rapes but was only convicted of one because of statute of limitations.The man known as the "Jogger Rapist" will be released from prison in December after serving nearly his maximum sentence. Richard Gillmore, who was an aspiring police officer, admitted to nine rapes but was only convicted of one because the statute of limitations ran out by the time he was arrested in 1986. Originally he was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison for ambushing and raping a 13-year-old in her Gresham home. But in the late 1980s the Oregon Parole Board cut his...

GRESHAM, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO