Hilary Swank has announced she’s pregnant with twins and says that revelation might explain some of her actions on set of her new ABC series “ Alaska Daily.”. “You don’t tell for 12 weeks for a certain reason. But then, like, you’re growing and you’re using the bathroom a lot and you’re eating a lot. I’m sure there’s been conversations, and when I get back to the set, people will be like, ‘Oh, it all makes sense now,’ the two-time Oscar winner said Wednesday during press interviews in New York.

