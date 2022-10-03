GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020 was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday. Kaleb Franks was rewarded for testifying for prosecutors at two trials. But his prison term was longer than the sentence given to another man who had quickly cooperated and pleaded guilty much earlier. He will get credit for the two years he has already spent in custody.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO