ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

Gov. Whitmer announces major development projects around the state

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a proclamation Wednesday, announcing $4.1 billion in investments around the state. The money, which is being granted by the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve (SOAR) Fund, is going to three different transformational projects and will generate 4,600 jobs across Big Rapids, Van Buren Township, and Ottawa and Muskegon counties, according to Whitmer.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Cold snap has farmers playing defense this weekend

Kalamazoo, Michigan — West Michigan is no stranger to frosty conditions in early October. In some years, the first frosts, or even a freeze, arrive in late September. It's the combination of an unusually plentiful harvest, due to some fantastic summer weather, that's creating some late in the game issues.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

2nd man convicted in Whitmer plot gets 4 years in prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020 was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday. Kaleb Franks was rewarded for testifying for prosecutors at two trials. But his prison term was longer than the sentence given to another man who had quickly cooperated and pleaded guilty much earlier. He will get credit for the two years he has already spent in custody.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Government
WWMT

Spooky sightings, best chance to see ghosts in Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The state of Michigan has a rich history. What's scary is that some parts of history is unknown, especially in big cities like Grand Rapids, Battle Creek, and Kalamazoo. Spooky season: Halloween candy craze: Survey shows Michigan's favorite candy. Muskegon is another city nearby that has...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Halloween candy craze: Survey shows Michigan's favorite candy

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — This time of year is all about the spooky candy. It's not too late to start stocking up on candy for trick-or-treaters, or maybe for yourself. Food lovers: Mediterranean pizza restaurant offers unique flavor in Grand Rapids. Candystore.com used 15 years of sales data to compile...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Kildee
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Curt Vanderwall
WWMT

Exemplary honor goes to five West Michiganders for care of Kal-Haven Trail

GOBLES, Mich. — The Friends of the Kal-Haven Trail honored five west Michiganders Monday with their first "Friends of the Trail." Each member showed exemplary care and dedication for the Kal-Haven Trail and deserved to be recognized by the greater community, tourists, and area residents who have benefited from their efforts, the organization said.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insulin#Governor Of Michigan#State Insurance#Drug Prices#American#The Michigan Statehouse#The White House
WWMT

3 accused of assisting Whitmer kidnapping plot stand trial

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Jurors in the trial of three men charged in connection with a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were told Wednesday about the formation and actions of a paramilitary group the government says trained as part of the scheme. Assistant Attorney General...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Full Hunter's moon stalks the night sky this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Splashes of reds, oranges and yellows painted across Michigan's forests during the day become silhouetted against a rich, radiating moon at night. Aptly named after the predators readying for the long, cold winter ahead, October's full Hunter's moon technically peaks in brightness and girth at 4:54 p.m. Sunday.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy