WWMT
Gov. Whitmer announces major development projects around the state
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a proclamation Wednesday, announcing $4.1 billion in investments around the state. The money, which is being granted by the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve (SOAR) Fund, is going to three different transformational projects and will generate 4,600 jobs across Big Rapids, Van Buren Township, and Ottawa and Muskegon counties, according to Whitmer.
WWMT
Cold snap has farmers playing defense this weekend
Kalamazoo, Michigan — West Michigan is no stranger to frosty conditions in early October. In some years, the first frosts, or even a freeze, arrive in late September. It's the combination of an unusually plentiful harvest, due to some fantastic summer weather, that's creating some late in the game issues.
WWMT
More than 1.5 million Michigan residents request absentee ballot for November election
LANSING, Mich. — More than 1.5 million Michigan residents have requested an absentee ballot ahead of the November election, according to the Michigan Secretary of State. The number of requests surpassed the 1.16 million absentee ballots cast in the 2018 election, a representative said. Residents can submit an absentee...
WWMT
2nd man convicted in Whitmer plot gets 4 years in prison
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor in 2020 was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday. Kaleb Franks was rewarded for testifying for prosecutors at two trials. But his prison term was longer than the sentence given to another man who had quickly cooperated and pleaded guilty much earlier. He will get credit for the two years he has already spent in custody.
WWMT
Michigan State Police trains newest round of recruits amid lower law enforcement interest
LANSING, Mich. — Another round of Michigan State Police troopers are preparing to hit Michigan's roads as the nation sees a decrease of interest in law enforcement careers. Before most Michiganders even had the chance to hit snooze, Michigan State Police's latest round of recruits hit the gym Tuesday morning.
WWMT
Spooky sightings, best chance to see ghosts in Michigan
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The state of Michigan has a rich history. What's scary is that some parts of history is unknown, especially in big cities like Grand Rapids, Battle Creek, and Kalamazoo. Spooky season: Halloween candy craze: Survey shows Michigan's favorite candy. Muskegon is another city nearby that has...
WWMT
Halloween candy craze: Survey shows Michigan's favorite candy
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — This time of year is all about the spooky candy. It's not too late to start stocking up on candy for trick-or-treaters, or maybe for yourself. Food lovers: Mediterranean pizza restaurant offers unique flavor in Grand Rapids. Candystore.com used 15 years of sales data to compile...
WWMT
Kalamazoo, Allegan counties start property fraud alert system to protect homeowners
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A scam is on the rise, putting property owners in Michigan at risk of having their homes or land stolen without their knowledge, according to the FBI. West Michigan Clerk's offices began to roll out new alert systems to help protect residents from the scam,...
WWMT
SPCA of Southwest Michigan prepares to house Florida dogs following Hurricane Ian
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The devastation of Hurricane Ian left hundreds of dogs in Florida without their family and homes. The SPCA of Southwest Michigan is lending a helping paw to make sure every dog gets brought to safety. The no-kill shelter is expecting to bring in close to 30...
WWMT
'Incredibly rewarding,' Michigan Red Cross volunteers help in Hurricane Ian relief
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan American Red Cross volunteers traveled across the region to offer support and comfort to those effected by Hurricane Ian. Support: Michigan Red Cross volunteers head to Florida to prep community for Hurricane Ian. Members of the Michigan Red Cross region held a virtual briefing on...
WWMT
Kent County officials recounting August primary votes on Tuesday: Here's why
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Michigan — On Tuesday, the Kent County Clerk will hand-tally paper ballots from the Aug. 3 primary election in Gaines Township. Officials plan to calm voters' concerns by recounting the votes during a post-election audit of Gaines Township, precinct 8. The audit starts at 9 a.m. at...
WWMT
Exemplary honor goes to five West Michiganders for care of Kal-Haven Trail
GOBLES, Mich. — The Friends of the Kal-Haven Trail honored five west Michiganders Monday with their first "Friends of the Trail." Each member showed exemplary care and dedication for the Kal-Haven Trail and deserved to be recognized by the greater community, tourists, and area residents who have benefited from their efforts, the organization said.
WWMT
3 accused of assisting Whitmer kidnapping plot stand trial
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Jurors in the trial of three men charged in connection with a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were told Wednesday about the formation and actions of a paramilitary group the government says trained as part of the scheme. Assistant Attorney General...
WWMT
1995 murder victim's family wants closure after fugitive suspect's arrest
PAW PAW, Mich. — A 52-year-old man has been extradited from Mexico to Michigan to face charges in an unsolved 1995 Van Buren County homicide. Juan Luis Solis-Reyna, 52, was arraigned Wednesday in Van Buren County District Court on one count of open murder and felony firearm in the shooting death of Jose Cruz Armijo, 30.
WWMT
Murder suspect in 1995 cold case brought back from Mexico to face charges
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County authorities teamed up with the FBI to locate the suspect of a 1995 cold case, according to Sheriff Dan Abbott. Authorities arrested Juan Luis Solis-Reyna, 52, in May for the alleged murder of Jose Cruz Armijo-Arreguin, Abbott said. He was extradited back to Michigan Tuesday night.
WWMT
Full Hunter's moon stalks the night sky this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Splashes of reds, oranges and yellows painted across Michigan's forests during the day become silhouetted against a rich, radiating moon at night. Aptly named after the predators readying for the long, cold winter ahead, October's full Hunter's moon technically peaks in brightness and girth at 4:54 p.m. Sunday.
