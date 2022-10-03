Read full article on original website
Construction narrows road, widens bike lanes on Kilgore Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two-way traffic reopened Wednesday on Kilgore Road following a project to repave the street and make several other improvements, according to the city of Kalamazoo. The resurfaced street has new asphalt and vehicle lanes have been narrowed to encourage safer speeds, city officials said. Bike lanes...
Supply chain issues delay progress on new Kalamazoo County justice center
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Construction continues for the new Kalamazoo County courthouse and criminal justice center, “ a legacy project” for the county. The building will cost taxpayers $94 million. The county asked voters to approve the bond before the pandemic hit. "It’s a building that will last...
Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo is expected to be taken apart this weekend, according to city officials. After the project was pushed back a week, the one-mile wave bike lane along Lovell Street is scheduled for take-down Sunday Oct. 9, city officials said. City bike...
Crews battle house fire near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety asked residents and motorists to avoid Jody Lane while crews battle a residential structure fire. The trailer caught fire on the corner of Jody Lane, behind the Staybridge Suites Hotel off of Stadium Drive near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood, police said.
Hudsonville residents seriously injured in Ottawa County crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 20-year-old woman of Holland was driving eastbound on Greenly Street in Jamestown Township when she failed to yield to a 73-year-old woman of Hudsonville at a stop sign, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. After the Holland woman stopped at a stop...
Kalamazoo Public Safety to assign 12 officers to new bike unit
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety wrapped up its final day of training for its new bike unit Thursday. Lovell Street: Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend. The department assigned 12 officers to patrol the community using bicycles as their main source...
Water main breaks abruptly closes Maple Street Magnet School, YMCA
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A water main break in Kalamazoo abruptly shut down an elementary school and a nearby recreational center Tuesday morning. Traffic impacts: Crews battle house fire near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Schools sent parents a notice, saying Maple Street Magnet School would close at 11:30 a.m.
Shots fired near Gull Road in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Multiple shots were fired Thursday around 9 p.m. near the area of Gull Road and Heatherdown Lane, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Police are currently on scene in the area. Stay with Newschannel 3 for any new developments.
Prepping your home this fall could save you from costly winter repairs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With the coldest air of the season thus far arriving Thursday night, some homeowners may start thinking about the long stretch of winter ahead. Forecast: Stay with News Channel 3 for the updated weather forecast. As temperatures take a tumble this fall, it's important to complete...
SUV driver in critical condition after crash in Lowell
LOWELL, Mich. — A driver of an SUV is in critical condition after an afternoon crash on Alden Nash Avenue at the eastbound entrance ramp to I-96, according to Michigan State Police. A box truck was turning onto the I-96 ramp when it turned in the path of the...
Kalamazoo employees to wear sensors, target toxic chemicals at treatment plant
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo employees will wear chemical sensor cartridges to target elevated levels of toxic gas at the wastewater plant, according to the city. Northside odor: Kalamazoo drops plans to install biofilter near Graphic Packaging facility. The city hired an industrial hygienist to begin the investigation into high...
MDARD: Human waste found at mid-Mich. farm that distributes across state
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has announced that products and produce from Kuntry Gardens in Homer, Michigan, have been contaminated. During an inspection of the farm MDARD found raw, untreated human waste on the fields where produce was grown. Some of that produce was...
Kalamazoo, Allegan counties start property fraud alert system to protect homeowners
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A scam is on the rise, putting property owners in Michigan at risk of having their homes or land stolen without their knowledge, according to the FBI. West Michigan Clerk's offices began to roll out new alert systems to help protect residents from the scam,...
Allegan County election inspectors prepare for November with 7-hour training
WAYLAND, Mich. — Election inspectors in Wayland gathered Thursday to train for the upcoming November election. "It's going to go about seven hours long today which is a much bigger commitment than I can even ask through the state. Pretty excited about it. Got some really good people who care deeply about making sure our elections run smoothly and fairly," Allegan County Clerk Bob Genetski said.
Portage Cross Country Invitational returns for 24th race
PORTAGE, Mich. — The 24th Portage Cross Country Invitational will be held on Saturday at West Middle School. For anyone who plans to attend, they might want to head there earlier than expected. They won't be the only ones with the races running through their minds. The annual event...
Kalamazoo nonprofit adds light to northside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Resident- and volunteer-driven project "Light Up the Northside" took place Saturday in Kalamazoo to add solar lights to core neighborhoods. Building Blocks of Kalamazoo took control of the project, along with 90 plus community members and volunteers, according to the nonprofit. The volunteers and community members...
Suspect steals vehicle with 2-year-old inside, drops off near road in Kentwood
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A vehicle was stolen with a 2-year-old inside Tuesday morning near 48th Street and Marlette Avenue in Kentwood, according to the Kentwood Police Department. The unharmed 2-year-old was later found on the side of the road a short distance away from the area and given to...
Calhoun County man arrested after shooting at neighbor's vehicle, deputies say
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A 28-year-old man of Marengo Township was arrested after allegedly shooting at his neighbor's vehicle with a long gun Wednesday, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. The neighbor, a 32-year-old man of Marengo Township, was driving westbound on Division Drive when his vehicle...
Kent County officials recounting August primary votes on Tuesday: Here's why
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Michigan — On Tuesday, the Kent County Clerk will hand-tally paper ballots from the Aug. 3 primary election in Gaines Township. Officials plan to calm voters' concerns by recounting the votes during a post-election audit of Gaines Township, precinct 8. The audit starts at 9 a.m. at...
Grand Rapids native to be on Jeopardy!
A Grand Rapids woman is putting her brain to work to answer clues on Jeopardy! Wednesday. Tory Martin of Grand Rapids is hoping to utilize her knowledge of the globe, as she’s visited 23 countries. Martin is the Director of Communications and Strategic Partnerships at Dorothy A. Johnson Center...
