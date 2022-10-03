Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
How Do Hackers Find Out Who to Hack?
The internet is gigantic. There's a wealth of users. So how do hackers find who to hack with so many people connected to the internet? Is it random bad luck? Do hackers specifically target certain people, or do they have a systematic way they find vulnerable devices?. Turns out, the...
techunwrapped.com
Are you sure your PC is not infected with malware? Be sure with this program
HijackThis is an application originally distributed by TrendMicro to help combat all kinds of computer threats. And I say originally by Trend Micro because the application hasn’t been updated for a few years, so its effectiveness when it comes to searching for harmful software for our computer leaves a lot to be desired. Fortunately, the creators of the application released the code of the application, so we can use a fork of this much more updated application designed to detect new threats.
Ars Technica
Mystery hackers are “hyperjacking” targets for insidious spying
For decades, virtualization software has offered a way to vastly multiply computers’ efficiency, hosting entire collections of computers as “virtual machines” on just one physical machine. And for almost as long, security researchers have warned about the potential dark side of that technology: theoretical “hyperjacking” and “Blue Pill” attacks, where hackers hijack virtualization to spy on and manipulate virtual machines, with potentially no way for a targeted computer to detect the intrusion. That insidious spying has finally jumped from research papers to reality with warnings that one mysterious team of hackers has carried out a spree of “hyperjacking” attacks in the wild.
Digital Trends
Hackers have found a way to hack you that you’d never expect
A security flaw has allowed a ransomware gang to effectively prevent antivirus programs from running properly on a system. As reported by Bleeping Computer, the BlackByte ransomware group is utilizing a newly discovered method related to the RTCore64.sys driver to circumvent more than 1,000 legitimate drivers. Security programs that rely...
protocol.com
Intel’s quantum leap?
Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: Intel shows off its progress toward working quantum-computing chips, why Lacework is moving forward with just one CEO, and cybersecurity companies are looking very closely at freemium strategies. EUV + silicon wafers = quantum chips?. After Intel admittedly failed to initially embrace a...
TechRadar
Is Internap trying to conceal the full effects of a ransomware attack?
Cloud and data giant Internap (INAP) has experienced a ransomware attack which caused a halt on its email, database and website services. Despite very little information online, the attack took place between the hours of 2:11 am CDT and 5:41 am CDT on September 28, before being discovered by a support technician by 8:00 am, CDT.
protocol.com
The frenemy store
Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: how enterprise app stores are evolving as platform players try to maintain their power, what the verdict against Uber’s former chief security officer could mean for breach disclosure policies, and this week in enterprise moves. The enterprise market marketplace. Marc Benioff is...
protocol.com
The White House blueprint for AI
Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: the White House releases a set of “rules” for AI usage, Samsung outlines big contract chipmaking goals, and Microsoft’s patch for last week’s Exchange vulnerability didn’t work. The White House has some technical AI ideas for you. Almost...
protocol.com
Is Meta’s new VR headset ready for business?
Good morning! Meta is expected to unveil its high-end VR headset during Meta Connect next week. But unlike the Quest 2, it will be geared toward businesses. And a quick programming note: We’ll be off on Sunday and Monday to commemorate Indigenous Peoples Day. We’ll be back on Tuesday!
Android Authority
Do android phones get viruses? Here's what you can do to stay safe
Your Android phone can get malware; here's what to be aware of. 01What to know about malware on Android02Detection and prevention03What to do if your Android phone has malware04FAQ. Android currently holds around 70% of the world’s smartphone market, which means it’s a big target for malware. How worried should...
protocol.com
The enterprise app store wars are here. That’s bad timing for Salesforce.
Salesforce has arguably done more to promote and establish the concept of software as a service than any other enterprise IT company, but it has never been able to go it alone. And now, armed with a fresh marketing message and a sparkly new product, Salesforce will need to prove to a still-skeptical community of third-party software vendors that the company’s prospects make it an attractive option around which to build a business.
Apple will be forced to change its iPhone charger in Europe after EU approves new law stating that all mobile phones, tablets and cameras must use USB-C by 2024
In a blow for Apple, the EU has approved a law that will make USB-C charging ports mandatory on all phones, tablets and other electronic devices. Approved by the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday, the law will force Apple to stop selling iPhones with that use its proprietary power connector, known as 'Lightning', in EU countries.
Gear Patrol
6 New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
This week, it was reported that the current iPhone SE will be the last iPhone to have Touch ID — it'll be Face ID or nothing moving forward. Google held its big hardware event where it officially announced its newest Pixel smartphone and first Pixel smartwatch. And it looks like if you want to watch 4K videos on YouTube, you're soon going to have to pay.
The 27 Best Prime Day Tech Deals of 2022 That You Can Still Shop Right Now
Is it possible that there are still Prime Day tech deals to be had, over two months after the big event? Actually, yes. In fact, some of these tech discounts are even bigger than the ones that fell during Prime Day itself. Better still? Amazon recently confirmed that a second Prime Day event will be coming on October 11-12. Officially, it’s called the Prime Early Access Sale, and according to Amazon, it’s a shopping event that lets you do your holiday shopping early and at a serious discount. The Prime Early Access Sale is only a week away, but Amazon is...
Kearney Hub
No need to run antivirus software
This week a reader had a question about antivirus software:. "I recently replaced my 12-year-old computer with my granddaughter's 3-year-old gaming desktop when she updated to a new device. Question: My granddaughter used Windows Defender for protection, as her opinion is Norton Antivirus works too much like a virus and had a bad reputation in her gaming community. I have used Norton on my home devices since 2006. Do you have any preferences on which gives the best security?"
Benzinga
Latest Windows 11 Update Has Bug That Can Slow File Downloading By 40%, Microsoft Still Hunting For Solution
Microsoft Corp. MSFT has revealed that the latest Windows 11 update is facing performance regression while copying larger files from a remote computer. What Happened: Microsoft launched Windows 11 22H2, the first major update to the operating system since 2015, on Sept. 20. The “22” stands for the year 2022, and “H2” means it’s being released in the second half of the year.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei previews Vision Smart Screen 75-inch and 86-inch Smart TVs with 120 Hz refresh rates
Huawei has previewed more Smart TVs, having recently presented the Vision Smart Screen Z65 Gaming Edition. Teased on Weibo, both TVs will sit within its Vision Smart Screen series. While Huawei has not listed either Smart TV on its website yet, its Weibo preview outlines numerous features. For one, Huawei...
techunwrapped.com
Download any file from the Internet at maximum speed with these tricks
Wireless connections are prone to interference of all kinds, so that, in most cases, the speed of the connection is considerably reduced compared to the real speed that we have contracted. The best way to take advantage of our Internet connection to download content from P2P networks and, in general, any Internet content or consume streaming video, is by using a network cable connected directly to the computer.
protocol.com
The Uber verdict shows why mandatory disclosure maybe isn't such a bad idea
If nothing else, the guilty verdict delivered Wednesday in a case involving Uber's former security head will have this effect on how breaches are handled in the future: Executives and boards, according to information security veteran Michael Hamilton, will be "a whole lot less likely to cover things up." Following...
Apple Forced To Switch Chargers For iPhones in New York State?
Interesting. The days of asking someone if you can borrow their phone charger only to find out that they don't even have the same cord you need might be over. Apple is being forced to get rid of the chargers that they are currently selling and only sell phones that can accommodate a universal charger, the USB-C.
