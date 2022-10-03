Read full article on original website
hcplive.com
Prevalence of ADHD Higher in Pediatric Patients With Mild Head Trauma
Overall, 30.60% of pediatric patients who presented to the emergency department with mild head trauma were diagnosed with ADHD, compared to 8.96% of the control group. Pediatric patients who present to the emergency department with mild head trauma are more likely to also have attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). A team,...
hcplive.com
Poor Visual Acuity in Older Adults Associated With Depression, Altered Neurobiology
A recent study found that worsened visual acuity and depression were associated with neurobiological changes visible through MRI scans. Research suggests that depressive symptoms in older adults were associated with poor visual acuity, and that visual health was associated with altered brain neurobiology. One of the primary contributors to diminished...
hcplive.com
David Boyer, MD: Significance of 24-Month Safety Data on Pegcetacoplan in GA
A discussion into safety data from the Phase 3 DERBY and OAKS trials on pegcetacoplan with Dr. Boyer at AAO 2022. Twenty-four month data from the DERBY and OAKS studies better indicate the overall safety of pegcetacoplan for geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Pegcetacoplan is an...
hcplive.com
Cigarette Smoking, Insomnia and Depression Linked by CSF Metal Ion Levels
A new analysis suggests raise levels of zinc, iron, lead and aluminum—linked to cigarette use—is positively correlated with insomnia. Levels of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) metal ions indicate a physiological association between cigarette smoking and risk of depression and insomnia, according to new findings. In research from a team...
hcplive.com
David Lally, MD: Insights into Safety Data on EYP-1901 for nAMD
Safety data of the bioerodible sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment indicate no ocular or systemic serious adverse events with mild adverse events. Although anti-VEGF therapies for neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) have proven to be strong in terms of both efficacy and safety, the treatment burden of frequent injections remains a challenge.
hcplive.com
Why Interstitial Lung Disease Diagnosis is Often Delayed
"Especially when untreated and in late stages of progression, ILD is well known to impact health related quality of life," according to Dr. Briana DiSilvio. "Chronic dyspnea, cough, and reduced exercise capacity can become disabling." Because diagnosis of an interstitial lung disease (ILD) is often delayed or mistakenly treated as...
hcplive.com
High Melanoma Incidence Associated with Diagnostic Scrutiny Rather Than UV Exposure
Data indicates a greater number of physicians is a better predictor of melanoma diagnoses than UV radiation rates. Research suggests melanoma incidence patterns in the US are more associated with diagnostic scrutiny than UV radiation exposure. The frequency of diagnoses is often strongly influenced by diagnostic scrutiny changes, such as...
In a landmark clinical trial, world’s first stem cell therapy treats spina bifida before birth
The day Emily learned that her developing child had spina bifida was also the day she first heard about the world-first clinical trial for the treatment. The one-of-a-kind treatment, known formally as CuRe Trial: Cellular Therapy for In Utero Repair of Myelomeningocele, is a landmark clinical trial at UC Davis Health, wherein a stem cell patch is administered to the fetus’ spine while still in the mother's womb. This could vastly improve outcomes for children with this birth defect.
hcplive.com
Robert Cionni, MD: Innovations in Drug Delivery for Glaucoma Treatment
The SpyGlass IOL platform showcased a 45% drop in mean intraocular pressure at 3 months in first-in-human glaucoma trial. New 3-month data from a first in-human trial of a breakthrough drug delivery platform suggest it lowered intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The SpyGlass platform,...
hcplive.com
PNPLA3 I148M Variant, Obesity Linked to HCC, Cirrhosis Risk
The risk of cirrhosis increased supramultiplicatively in patients with obesity, with excessive drinking, and who were homozygous carriers. The patatin-like phospholipase domain-containing protein 3 (PNPLA3) I148M variant, obesity, and excessive alcohol use are all linked to an increased risk of cirrhosis, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), and liver disease-related mortality. A team,...
hcplive.com
Opioid-Sparing Postoperative Pain Management Reduces Opioid Use While Controlling Pain
After undergoing arthroscopic knee or shoulder surgery, patients treated with an opioid-sparing postoperative pain management protocol had reduced opioid use compared with standard treatment. New research examined opioid consumption in patients that underwent knee or shoulder arthroscopy. Patients were randomized and either received standard opioid treatment, or a multimodal opioid-sparing...
hcplive.com
Liver Disease Risk Remains for HCV Patients With Bleeding Disorders
Despite the ability to cure hepatitis C virus (HCV) infections with direct-acting antivirals (DAA), there remains a risk of liver-related complications for patients with inherited bleeding disorders after the HCV is cured. A team, led by Cas J. Isfordink, Van Creveldkliniek, Department of Benign Hematology, University Medical Center Utrecht, Utrecht...
hcplive.com
Updated GERD Guidelines Recommend Posterior Partial Fundoplication
The new recommendations call for posterior partial fundoplication over total posterior or anterior 90° fundoplication in adult patients with GERD and anterior >90° fundoplication as an alternative. New European-based updated guidelines call for the use of posterior partial fundoplication as the surgical option for patients with gastroesophageal reflux...
