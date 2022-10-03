ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

nbc15.com

Former Monona market added to National Register of Historical Places

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A one-time supermarket in Monona that is famous for its distinctive arched roof was added to the National Register of Historic Places. On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Historical Society marked the addition of the former Kohl’s Food Store to the nationwide list, describing its design as “an excellent representative of mid-century Contemporary architecture.”
MONONA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Tavern League endorses Michels in bid for governor

BARABOO, Wis. — The Tavern League of Wisconsin on Tuesday threw its support behind Republican Tim Michels as he hopes to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall. During a campaign event at Square Tavern in Baraboo Tuesday afternoon, Tavern League members blasted Evers for the COVID-19 restrictions he implemented early in the pandemic which they argued caused serious harm to their businesses.
WISCONSIN STATE
x1071.com

Fiber Optic Project in Grant County Off To A Good Start

Work is progressing on a large communications and fiber-optic project in southwest Wisconsin. Grant County supervisors received updates on the project Tuesday at their monthly meeting. Planned improvements include the construction of 10 radio towers for emergency communications and the installation of a 172-mile fiber-optic loop. Project co-leader Shane Drinkwater told the supervisors that the work is going well at the first four construction sites, located in Platteville, Fennimore, Boscobel and Muscoda. Next year, work will begin on six more sites in the western portion Grant County.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
County
Dane County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Dane County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
dailydodge.com

Wisconsin Gas Prices Continue To Rise

(Dodge County) Gas prices are heading back up in Wisconsin and across the country. That’s according to Triple-A, which reports the average price per gallon in Wisconsin is $4.03, nearly 16-cents more from the week before. As of Tuesday, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.80.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Person
Joe Parisi
x1071.com

Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival returns to Madison

MADISON, Wis. — America’s longest-running cannabis rights festival returned to Madison on Sunday. Marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin, but that didn’t stop activists from celebrating it during the annual Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival. Attendees listened to speakers and enjoyed live music. “I agree that it should...
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Madison School Board proposes banning library books as part of new state policy

The Madison County School Board has begun work on a state-mandated policy for instructional materials with sexually explicit content. Discussion has turned toward possibly banning books from school libraries as well. In April, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bill requiring the Virginia Department of Education to develop model policies to...
MADISON, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin DNR encourages hunters to get their deer tested for chronic wasting disease (CWD) before consuming venison.

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages hunters to get their deer tested for chronic wasting disease (CWD) before consuming venison. As a precaution, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization recommend against consuming meat from deer that test positive for the disease. Because infected deer can look healthy, DHS encourages testing for the disease regardless of your harvested deer’s physical condition, especially in areas where CWD is known to be present.
MADISON, WI
fortatkinsononline.com

Demolition to begin at former Loeb-Lorman scrapyard site

The Fort Atkinson City Council approved a $458,000 contract with Edgerton Contractors Inc. for demolition work at the former Loeb-Lorman scrapyard. In addition, the council authorized Fort Atkinson City Engineer Andy Selle to approve an additional $78,290 for other bid package items to be added. All buildings, trees, fences, and...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Janesville man killed in Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Janesville man killed in a Friday night crash on the far east side of Madison that resulted in the arrest of the other driver. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified her as Dayton Quaerna and confirmed...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman killed in crash on US Highway 12 near Sauk City

SAUK CITY, Wis. — A 33-year-old woman was killed in a crash east of Sauk City Tuesday evening, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the two-vehicle crash happened around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 188. ﻿ A preliminary investigation showed one vehicle had stopped on...
SAUK CITY, WI
nbc15.com

Powerball ticket sold in Juneau Co. wins $1 million

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Powerball ticket sold at a Juneau Co. convenience store matched all five regular numbers Saturday night and won its lucky owner a cool million dollars, the Wisconsin Lottery confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The ticket was purchased at a Kwik Trip just off I-90/94, at the Gateway...
MAUSTON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin

MAUSTON, Wis. — Wisconsin may have another millionaire. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Mauston, Wis. for the Oct. 1 drawing. It’s the second time a $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the state this year, per Wisconsin Lottery officials.
MAUSTON, WI
x1071.com

OWI and THC charge in Dodgeville

An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on County Road Q in Dodgeville Tuesday around 12:30am. As a result of the traffic stop, 33-year-old Jamie Noyola of Mineral Point, was arrested for OWI, Possession of THC and Operating while Revoked.
DODGEVILLE, WI

