Two Madison photographers used pandemic assistance to survive 2020. Then the state accused them of fraud.
A basket full of hundreds of documents in Jonny and Michelle Hoffner's home tells the story: an unending battle with the state of Wisconsin over thousands of dollars in benefits paid out in 2020.
Former Monona market added to National Register of Historical Places
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A one-time supermarket in Monona that is famous for its distinctive arched roof was added to the National Register of Historic Places. On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Historical Society marked the addition of the former Kohl’s Food Store to the nationwide list, describing its design as “an excellent representative of mid-century Contemporary architecture.”
Tavern League endorses Michels in bid for governor
BARABOO, Wis. — The Tavern League of Wisconsin on Tuesday threw its support behind Republican Tim Michels as he hopes to unseat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall. During a campaign event at Square Tavern in Baraboo Tuesday afternoon, Tavern League members blasted Evers for the COVID-19 restrictions he implemented early in the pandemic which they argued caused serious harm to their businesses.
Fiber Optic Project in Grant County Off To A Good Start
Work is progressing on a large communications and fiber-optic project in southwest Wisconsin. Grant County supervisors received updates on the project Tuesday at their monthly meeting. Planned improvements include the construction of 10 radio towers for emergency communications and the installation of a 172-mile fiber-optic loop. Project co-leader Shane Drinkwater told the supervisors that the work is going well at the first four construction sites, located in Platteville, Fennimore, Boscobel and Muscoda. Next year, work will begin on six more sites in the western portion Grant County.
US 51 reopens south of Edgerton following crash
EDGERTON, Wis. — All lanes of U.S. Highway 51 have reopened at West County Highway M south of Edgerton Thursday evening following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m. The scene was cleared shortly before 7:15 p.m. A Rock County...
As Madison gas prices continue soaring, restaurant increases delivery charge: ‘It’s just left us with no option’
VERONA, Wis. — Less than one month ago, Madison hit its six-month low for an average gallon of gas at $3.29. That was at the tail end of a 14-week downswing in national gas prices that saw average prices nearing $5 per gallon in Wisconsin. Since then, they’ve soared, even more in the Badger State.
Wisconsin Gas Prices Continue To Rise
(Dodge County) Gas prices are heading back up in Wisconsin and across the country. That’s according to Triple-A, which reports the average price per gallon in Wisconsin is $4.03, nearly 16-cents more from the week before. As of Tuesday, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.80.
This Amish Farmers' Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from.
Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival returns to Madison
MADISON, Wis. — America’s longest-running cannabis rights festival returned to Madison on Sunday. Marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin, but that didn’t stop activists from celebrating it during the annual Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival. Attendees listened to speakers and enjoyed live music. “I agree that it should...
Madison School Board proposes banning library books as part of new state policy
The Madison County School Board has begun work on a state-mandated policy for instructional materials with sexually explicit content. Discussion has turned toward possibly banning books from school libraries as well. In April, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed a bill requiring the Virginia Department of Education to develop model policies to...
Wisconsin DNR encourages hunters to get their deer tested for chronic wasting disease (CWD) before consuming venison.
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages hunters to get their deer tested for chronic wasting disease (CWD) before consuming venison. As a precaution, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), Centers for Disease Control and World Health Organization recommend against consuming meat from deer that test positive for the disease. Because infected deer can look healthy, DHS encourages testing for the disease regardless of your harvested deer’s physical condition, especially in areas where CWD is known to be present.
Demolition to begin at former Loeb-Lorman scrapyard site
The Fort Atkinson City Council approved a $458,000 contract with Edgerton Contractors Inc. for demolition work at the former Loeb-Lorman scrapyard. In addition, the council authorized Fort Atkinson City Engineer Andy Selle to approve an additional $78,290 for other bid package items to be added. All buildings, trees, fences, and...
Name released of Janesville man killed in Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Janesville man killed in a Friday night crash on the far east side of Madison that resulted in the arrest of the other driver. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified her as Dayton Quaerna and confirmed...
Woman killed in crash on US Highway 12 near Sauk City
SAUK CITY, Wis. — A 33-year-old woman was killed in a crash east of Sauk City Tuesday evening, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the two-vehicle crash happened around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and State Highway 188. A preliminary investigation showed one vehicle had stopped on...
Powerball ticket sold in Juneau Co. wins $1 million
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Powerball ticket sold at a Juneau Co. convenience store matched all five regular numbers Saturday night and won its lucky owner a cool million dollars, the Wisconsin Lottery confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The ticket was purchased at a Kwik Trip just off I-90/94, at the Gateway...
University of Wisconsin doctor answers questions regarding COVID-19, including masks and vaccines
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Recent studies have been raising medical questions surrounding COVID-19. As an example: many are wondering if the vaccine is safe for women and their menstrual cycle, and can COVID-19 cause diabetes in children. There is also still controversy surrounding masking and when it is recommended. To...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin
MAUSTON, Wis. — Wisconsin may have another millionaire. The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip in Mauston, Wis. for the Oct. 1 drawing. It’s the second time a $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the state this year, per Wisconsin Lottery officials.
Westbound Beltline back open at Todd Drive after three-vehicle crash
MADISON, Wis. — The left lane of the westbound Beltline is back open at Todd Drive Wednesday after a crash. The incident was reported at around 9:20 a.m. and caused backups to Fish Hatchery Road. Dane County dispatchers said that three vehicles were involved in the crash. Madison Fire Department crews responded to the crash and minor injuries were reported...
OWI and THC charge in Dodgeville
An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on County Road Q in Dodgeville Tuesday around 12:30am. As a result of the traffic stop, 33-year-old Jamie Noyola of Mineral Point, was arrested for OWI, Possession of THC and Operating while Revoked.
Wauzeka Woman Given Prison Time For Mailing Illegal Drug Into Fox Lake Correctional
(Fox Lake) A Wauzeka woman who mailed an illegal drug into Fox Lake Correctional was sentenced to 16 months in prison Wednesday. Angelica Pitzer entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Deliver Illegal Articles to an Inmate in August. Correctional staff at the prison intercepted an envelope...
