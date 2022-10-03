Work is progressing on a large communications and fiber-optic project in southwest Wisconsin. Grant County supervisors received updates on the project Tuesday at their monthly meeting. Planned improvements include the construction of 10 radio towers for emergency communications and the installation of a 172-mile fiber-optic loop. Project co-leader Shane Drinkwater told the supervisors that the work is going well at the first four construction sites, located in Platteville, Fennimore, Boscobel and Muscoda. Next year, work will begin on six more sites in the western portion Grant County.

GRANT COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO