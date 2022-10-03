ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Family attorney holds press conference in shooting death of Porter Burks

(WXYZ) — Attorney Geoffrey Fieger held a press conference today in the case of 20-year-old Porter Burks who was killed in an officer-involved shooting last weekend. Fieger, who is representing the Burks family, responded to the remarks Detroit police made earlier this week regarding the shooting. "I have more...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Shooting of Porter Burks raises questions of how to better help people with mental illness

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police Department Chief James White said the system failed the young man who was shot and killed by police during a mental health crisis on Sunday. In body camera video Detroit police released showing what happened during the moments before they shot and killed 20-year-old Porter Burks, you hear a critical incident response team trained officer try to calm him. Despite the effort, police then shot Burks when he started to move toward them with a knife.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Suspect in custody following fatal hotel shooting, standoff near Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. — Authorities in Michigan say after an hours-long standoff, a man who contained himself inside a Hampton Inn in Dearborn following a fatal shooting has surrendered to police. Dearborn police say the victim was a clerk who had a confrontation with the man over his bill. The...
DEARBORN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Businesses react to active shooter incident in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Thursday’s active shooter incident in Dearborn has many local businesses on edge. 7 Action News spoke with Ali, manager of Bubbleology in Dearborn, who was forced to shelter in place with his staff. “Right away, I just tried to gather everyone up quickly and...
DEARBORN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit police searching for missing man with Schizophrenia

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing man. Allen Roscoe, 64, of Detroit, was last seen on September 20 at approximately 1:00 a.m. in the 800 block of Gladstone in Detroit when he left his residence without permission and failed to return home.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

56 machines, $12,700 seized in illegal gambling raids across metro Detroit

Michigan state investigators seized 56 gambling machines and more than $12,700 in illegal gambling raids at locations across metro Detroit. According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, the raids happened at gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor, Allen Park and a store in Mundy Township near Flint. In the gas...
TAYLOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: 25 degrees colder today

(WXYZ) — Today: Partly sunny and breezy with a high of 53° in Detroit. A few spotty showers north of Detroit and across the thumb are possible under mostly cloudy skies. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph. Tonight: Coldest night of the season so far. Decreasing clouds and lighter winds...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Temps tumble through Friday night

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Rain likely, although light and done by 2 am. Rain totals less than 0.10". Breezy with a low of 44°. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph. Friday: Partly sunny and breezy with a high of 53° in Detroit. A few spotty showers north of Detroit and across the thumb are possible under mostly cloudy skies. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Here's what's in the 1M gallons of 'partially-treated wastewater' spilled in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The City of Ann Arbor says 1,375,000 gallons of "untreated wastewater" has flowed into the Huron River. According to a statement from the city, on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m., workers at the City of Ann Arbor Wastewater Treatment Plant discovered the discharge due to "low water levels in the ultraviolet disinfection channels." The low levels were reportedly caused by "maintenance activities."
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

1.4 million gallons of wastewater discharged into Huron River

(WXYZ) — For the third time this year, metro Detroit residents have been warned about a possible contamination in the Huron River. Just this past Tuesday the city of Ann Arbor announced that its wastewater treatment facility spilled over 1 million gallons of partially treated wastewater into the Huron River.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan Public Services Commission orders audit of DTE, Consumers Energy

(WXYZ) — State regulators say they are looking to hold the two largest power companies in the state, DTE and Consumers Energy, accountable for a trend of lengthy power outages across Michigan. In back-to-back summers, southeast Michigan has experienced multiple storms that left hundreds of thousands in the dark.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

'This is the first time': Why MPSC is ordering an audit of DTE, Consumers Energy

ROYAL, Mich. (WXYZ) — In one Royal Oak neighborhood, an August storm brought down branches and wires, knocking out power for many homes in the area. Justin Skrzynski lives nearby and says every storm, he and his neighbors fear an outage. They went six straight days without power last summer and now stay prepared as best they can.
ROYAL OAK, MI

