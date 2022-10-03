Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
Family attorney holds press conference in shooting death of Porter Burks
(WXYZ) — Attorney Geoffrey Fieger held a press conference today in the case of 20-year-old Porter Burks who was killed in an officer-involved shooting last weekend. Fieger, who is representing the Burks family, responded to the remarks Detroit police made earlier this week regarding the shooting. "I have more...
Tv20detroit.com
Shooting of Porter Burks raises questions of how to better help people with mental illness
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police Department Chief James White said the system failed the young man who was shot and killed by police during a mental health crisis on Sunday. In body camera video Detroit police released showing what happened during the moments before they shot and killed 20-year-old Porter Burks, you hear a critical incident response team trained officer try to calm him. Despite the effort, police then shot Burks when he started to move toward them with a knife.
Tv20detroit.com
Suspect in custody following fatal hotel shooting, standoff near Detroit
DEARBORN, Mich. — Authorities in Michigan say after an hours-long standoff, a man who contained himself inside a Hampton Inn in Dearborn following a fatal shooting has surrendered to police. Dearborn police say the victim was a clerk who had a confrontation with the man over his bill. The...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit serial killer Deangelo Martin sentenced to prison for murders, kidnappings, rapes
DETROIT (WXYZ) — "My family is devastated. There's not a single day that passes that I don't think about my mom," Lisa Hohnstreiter said as she faced the man who confessed to killing her mother Nancy Harrison. "I'm so angry and hurt. This trauma is consuming." As part of...
Tv20detroit.com
Businesses react to active shooter incident in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Thursday’s active shooter incident in Dearborn has many local businesses on edge. 7 Action News spoke with Ali, manager of Bubbleology in Dearborn, who was forced to shelter in place with his staff. “Right away, I just tried to gather everyone up quickly and...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police searching for missing man with Schizophrenia
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing man. Allen Roscoe, 64, of Detroit, was last seen on September 20 at approximately 1:00 a.m. in the 800 block of Gladstone in Detroit when he left his residence without permission and failed to return home.
Tv20detroit.com
56 machines, $12,700 seized in illegal gambling raids across metro Detroit
Michigan state investigators seized 56 gambling machines and more than $12,700 in illegal gambling raids at locations across metro Detroit. According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, the raids happened at gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor, Allen Park and a store in Mundy Township near Flint. In the gas...
Tv20detroit.com
New coffee shop creates employment for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A brand-new coffee shop has opened its doors in Ann Arbor. Serving up premium coffee, Bitty and Beau’s is much like other big brand competitors- but it’s different in the best of ways. All the baristas there have an intellectual or developmental...
Tv20detroit.com
Should law change to ensure Yom Kippur and Count Day are not on the same day again?
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Under state law, it happens on the first Wednesday in October every year. Count day. It is the day when schools record attendance that is used to determine state funding. It has become tradition at some schools to have parties to encourage the highest attendance...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: 25 degrees colder today
(WXYZ) — Today: Partly sunny and breezy with a high of 53° in Detroit. A few spotty showers north of Detroit and across the thumb are possible under mostly cloudy skies. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph. Tonight: Coldest night of the season so far. Decreasing clouds and lighter winds...
Tv20detroit.com
WXYZ, Michigan Scripps stations to host Gubernatorial Debate at Oakland University on October 25
DETROIT (WXYZ) — WXYZ Channel 7 Detroit, WXMI FOX 17 Grand Rapids, Michigan, WSYM FOX 47 Lansing, Michigan, and Oakland University’s Center for Civic Engagement will host a Michigan Gubernatorial Debate with Democratic incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. The live televised, one-hour commercial free...
Tv20detroit.com
Drivers express road construction fatigue, but experts say advances could mean longer-term relief
(WXYZ) — Stress and anxiety are feelings drivers admit to having over continued road construction. As we’ve learned, work is ongoing before weather turns cold. “I was on I-96 for like 45 minutes,” says driver Valerie Vlocton, who is venting about her own experience. She says an...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Temps tumble through Friday night
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Rain likely, although light and done by 2 am. Rain totals less than 0.10". Breezy with a low of 44°. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph. Friday: Partly sunny and breezy with a high of 53° in Detroit. A few spotty showers north of Detroit and across the thumb are possible under mostly cloudy skies. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph.
Tv20detroit.com
Here's what's in the 1M gallons of 'partially-treated wastewater' spilled in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The City of Ann Arbor says 1,375,000 gallons of "untreated wastewater" has flowed into the Huron River. According to a statement from the city, on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m., workers at the City of Ann Arbor Wastewater Treatment Plant discovered the discharge due to "low water levels in the ultraviolet disinfection channels." The low levels were reportedly caused by "maintenance activities."
Tv20detroit.com
Push for EPA Superfund status intensifies as groundwater contamination plume spreads
SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich (WXYZ) — "At this point, we're concerned it will affect the value of the property but more concerned that it will start affecting people's health," Elaine Brock said outside her home in Scio Township, near Ann Arbor. Brock is one of a number of Scio Township...
Tv20detroit.com
Our Next Energy investing $1.6B to build battery manufacturing campus in Wayne County
(WXYZ) — Our Next Energy, a Michigan-based energy storage company, is investing $1.6B to build a battery manufacturing plant in Wayne County. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the company will build its first-ever battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township and become one of the few US-owned manufacturers of LFP and anode-free cells.
Tv20detroit.com
1.4 million gallons of wastewater discharged into Huron River
(WXYZ) — For the third time this year, metro Detroit residents have been warned about a possible contamination in the Huron River. Just this past Tuesday the city of Ann Arbor announced that its wastewater treatment facility spilled over 1 million gallons of partially treated wastewater into the Huron River.
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan Public Services Commission orders audit of DTE, Consumers Energy
(WXYZ) — State regulators say they are looking to hold the two largest power companies in the state, DTE and Consumers Energy, accountable for a trend of lengthy power outages across Michigan. In back-to-back summers, southeast Michigan has experienced multiple storms that left hundreds of thousands in the dark.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: One more warm day before Thursday night's cold front
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 51°. Wind: WSW 5 mph. Thursday: Clouds increase with a chance of rain after 4pm. High of 73°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Thursday night: Breezy and getting colder with lows in the low to mid 40s. Friday: Partly...
Tv20detroit.com
'This is the first time': Why MPSC is ordering an audit of DTE, Consumers Energy
ROYAL, Mich. (WXYZ) — In one Royal Oak neighborhood, an August storm brought down branches and wires, knocking out power for many homes in the area. Justin Skrzynski lives nearby and says every storm, he and his neighbors fear an outage. They went six straight days without power last summer and now stay prepared as best they can.
