DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police Department Chief James White said the system failed the young man who was shot and killed by police during a mental health crisis on Sunday. In body camera video Detroit police released showing what happened during the moments before they shot and killed 20-year-old Porter Burks, you hear a critical incident response team trained officer try to calm him. Despite the effort, police then shot Burks when he started to move toward them with a knife.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO