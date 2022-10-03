Darrell Brooks, accused in the deadly Waukesha Christmas parade attack, was removed from the main courtroom on Thursday morning after multiple interruptions. He then proceeded to take off his shirt, and took off a shoe and appeared like it was going to throw it. The judge said he has shown complete disrespect for the rules of civility since the start of the trial on Monday.

