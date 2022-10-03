ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Women of color are twice as likely to die from domestic violence

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- Women of color are dying from domestic violence at higher rates than other women, according to data. This is why culturally specific support programs are crucial. A new report from End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin found that Black women are twice as likely to be fatally shot...
newsfromthestates.com

Gun control advocates: Milwaukee police union misses mark with firearms lawsuit

Gun control advocates say a recent lawsuit by the union for Milwaukee Police Department officers to force the department to replace one particular sidearm is missing the mark. Since 2020, two officers have been injured when department-issued SIG Sauer P320 sidearms fired without the trigger being pulled. The Milwaukee Police Association sued the city in September, stating that many officers have “lost all trust” in the P320 and demanding that the city replace the weapon.
fox9.com

Darrell Brooks trial: Takes off shirt, trying to 'create chaos'

Darrell Brooks, accused in the deadly Waukesha Christmas parade attack, was removed from the main courtroom on Thursday morning after multiple interruptions. He then proceeded to take off his shirt, and took off a shoe and appeared like it was going to throw it. The judge said he has shown complete disrespect for the rules of civility since the start of the trial on Monday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 Milwaukee teens shot in about an hour

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee teenagers were hurt in separate shootings in about an hour Wednesday, Oct. 5. The first happened shortly after 2 p.m. near 62nd and Capitol. Police said a Milwaukee girl, 15, showed up at the hospital after the shooting. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., a Milwaukee boy, 16,...
CBS 58

Milwaukee shooting at 54th and Lincoln

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An investigation is underway into a shooting that happened Wednesday, Oct. 5 around 12:05 a.m. near 54th and Lincoln, Milwaukee Police report. According to police, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man walked into an area hospital after being shot, where he is expected to survive. The cause of...
WISN

Former high school teacher remembers Dahmer victims

MILWAUKEE — Millions of people all over the world have tuned into the new Netflix show focusing on Milwaukee's serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer. WISN 12 News spoke to a Milwaukee man who had some of Dahmer's victims in his classroom, and he shared why he wants them to be remembered for so much more.
wearegreenbay.com

Triple shooting in Wisconsin leaves 2-year-old in critical condition

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people were taken to the hospital after shots were reportedly fired from a vehicle near a park in Milwaukee. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the triple shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. on October 4 on the 2100 block of West Keefe Avenue. Officers...
WISN

South Shore massacre suspect appears in court

MILWAUKEE — The suspect from one of Milwaukee's most notorious mass shootings made his initial appearance in court Wednesday. Police say on May 29, 2006, Octaviano Juarez-Corro confronted his ex-wife at a family picnic in South Shore Park. Police said witnesses told investigators Juarez-Corro became upset his ex-wife wouldn't...
empowerwisconsin.org

‘Phishing’ scam or ‘political stunt’ at Racine Unified?

MADISON — Staff in the Racine Unified School District (RUSD) last month received a mass email soliciting them to work on a national campaign to “increase the number of Democrats who vote in the coming election.”. The email appeared to have been sent from the district account of...
newsfromthestates.com

‘White Lives Matter’ flyers distributed around village of Greendale

Reports of “White Lives Matter” flyers being distributed in the village of Greendale over the weekend have surfaced online. Photos posted to a private Facebook group focused on the community show a small piece of paper inside a sandwich bag reading “Watch Europa,” “White Lives Matter,” and “it’s time to take a stand.”
spectrumnews1.com

Legal expert: Brooks' opening statement 'to be quite argumentative'

MILWAUKEE — Ahead of opening statements Thursday in the trial of Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks Jr., experts said the past few days are likely a preview of where Brooks goes from here. “Extremely non-traditional — usually when you’re selecting a jury, what you’re trying to do is build...
