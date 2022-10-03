Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CBS 58
Women of color are twice as likely to die from domestic violence
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- Women of color are dying from domestic violence at higher rates than other women, according to data. This is why culturally specific support programs are crucial. A new report from End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin found that Black women are twice as likely to be fatally shot...
newsfromthestates.com
Gun control advocates: Milwaukee police union misses mark with firearms lawsuit
Gun control advocates say a recent lawsuit by the union for Milwaukee Police Department officers to force the department to replace one particular sidearm is missing the mark. Since 2020, two officers have been injured when department-issued SIG Sauer P320 sidearms fired without the trigger being pulled. The Milwaukee Police Association sued the city in September, stating that many officers have “lost all trust” in the P320 and demanding that the city replace the weapon.
Judge rules Brooks is unable to use 'sovereign citizen' defense at trial
The judge presiding over Brooks’ homicide trial ruled Thursday he won’t be able to use a 'sovereign citizen defense because the argument doesn’t have merit.
wuwm.com
Wisconsin nurses are not as diverse as their patients. A new Carroll University program aims to train more Hispanic nurses
On the south side of Milwaukee, there’s a unique college program taking root. Carroll University’s associate degree in nursing pathway launched last year. Instead of bringing students to its Waukesha campus, Carroll located the program at the United Community Center, or UCC, in Walker’s Point. The program...
Milwaukee is one step closer to having its first-ever LGBTQ+ historical landmark
Right at 400 North Plankinton Avenue is where the popular gay bar, the Black Nite, once stood. On Aug. 5, 1961, the 'Black Nite Brawl,' is when history began to change for the LGBTQ+ community.
WISN
City still without response to Milwaukee police union lawsuit, guns misfiring
MILWAUKEE — WISN 12 News learned from Milwaukee Common Council members Tuesday morning there is no update or timeline for the city to respond to the Milwaukee Police Association's lawsuit. The police union sued the city Sept. 19 over officers' weapons firing on their own. The union claims the...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Wauwatosa Sniper Victim’s Family ‘Irate’ Over Parole; Evers’ DOC Finally Apologizes
“I would bet if that were Evers’ mother lying on the street after being shot by Jenkins he would not have let him out of prison, but I guess my grandmother in his eyes is not that important,” – Mark Henke of Wauwatosa. Two family members of...
fox9.com
Darrell Brooks trial: Takes off shirt, trying to 'create chaos'
Darrell Brooks, accused in the deadly Waukesha Christmas parade attack, was removed from the main courtroom on Thursday morning after multiple interruptions. He then proceeded to take off his shirt, and took off a shoe and appeared like it was going to throw it. The judge said he has shown complete disrespect for the rules of civility since the start of the trial on Monday.
wearegreenbay.com
Former Wisconsin high school student accused of capturing ‘harmful material’ of girls, doing it for over a year
(WFRV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office accused a former student at a Wisconsin high school of taking videos and pictures of at least ten underage girls without their consent. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 17-year-old suspect was booked into jail following an investigation into...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee teens shot in about an hour
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee teenagers were hurt in separate shootings in about an hour Wednesday, Oct. 5. The first happened shortly after 2 p.m. near 62nd and Capitol. Police said a Milwaukee girl, 15, showed up at the hospital after the shooting. Shortly before 3:30 p.m., a Milwaukee boy, 16,...
seehafernews.com
Milwaukee Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Intentionally Hitting Officer With Car
Milwaukee police say they have arrested the 30-year-old woman accused of intentionally hitting an officer with her vehicle Tuesday. A police detective fired a shot at her but she wasn’t injured. The officer she hit was chasing another suspect on foot during a drug investigation. The 29-year-old officer with...
CBS 58
Milwaukee shooting at 54th and Lincoln
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An investigation is underway into a shooting that happened Wednesday, Oct. 5 around 12:05 a.m. near 54th and Lincoln, Milwaukee Police report. According to police, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man walked into an area hospital after being shot, where he is expected to survive. The cause of...
WISN
Former high school teacher remembers Dahmer victims
MILWAUKEE — Millions of people all over the world have tuned into the new Netflix show focusing on Milwaukee's serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer. WISN 12 News spoke to a Milwaukee man who had some of Dahmer's victims in his classroom, and he shared why he wants them to be remembered for so much more.
wearegreenbay.com
Triple shooting in Wisconsin leaves 2-year-old in critical condition
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people were taken to the hospital after shots were reportedly fired from a vehicle near a park in Milwaukee. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the triple shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. on October 4 on the 2100 block of West Keefe Avenue. Officers...
WISN
South Shore massacre suspect appears in court
MILWAUKEE — The suspect from one of Milwaukee's most notorious mass shootings made his initial appearance in court Wednesday. Police say on May 29, 2006, Octaviano Juarez-Corro confronted his ex-wife at a family picnic in South Shore Park. Police said witnesses told investigators Juarez-Corro became upset his ex-wife wouldn't...
empowerwisconsin.org
‘Phishing’ scam or ‘political stunt’ at Racine Unified?
MADISON — Staff in the Racine Unified School District (RUSD) last month received a mass email soliciting them to work on a national campaign to “increase the number of Democrats who vote in the coming election.”. The email appeared to have been sent from the district account of...
newsfromthestates.com
‘White Lives Matter’ flyers distributed around village of Greendale
Reports of “White Lives Matter” flyers being distributed in the village of Greendale over the weekend have surfaced online. Photos posted to a private Facebook group focused on the community show a small piece of paper inside a sandwich bag reading “Watch Europa,” “White Lives Matter,” and “it’s time to take a stand.”
WISN
Menomonee Falls police release video in connection with suspected day care abuse
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — **Warning, the above video could be disturbing to some. Menomonee falls police released new video in connection with a case of suspected child abuse at a day care. Madeline Ferguson, a now-fired day care worker of Cadence Academy Preschool in Menomonee Falls, is accused of...
Police arrest man accused of killing transgender woman Regina Allen
Milwaukee police confirm they have arrested 31-year-old Clayton Hubbird in connection to the deadly shooting of 35-year-old Regina Allen.
spectrumnews1.com
Legal expert: Brooks' opening statement 'to be quite argumentative'
MILWAUKEE — Ahead of opening statements Thursday in the trial of Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks Jr., experts said the past few days are likely a preview of where Brooks goes from here. “Extremely non-traditional — usually when you’re selecting a jury, what you’re trying to do is build...
