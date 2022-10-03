Read full article on original website
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Here's what's in the 1M gallons of 'partially-treated wastewater' spilled in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The City of Ann Arbor says 1,375,000 gallons of "untreated wastewater" has flowed into the Huron River. According to a statement from the city, on Tuesday around 1:30 p.m., workers at the City of Ann Arbor Wastewater Treatment Plant discovered the discharge due to "low water levels in the ultraviolet disinfection channels." The low levels were reportedly caused by "maintenance activities."
Tv20detroit.com
WXYZ, Michigan Scripps stations to host Gubernatorial Debate at Oakland University on October 25
DETROIT (WXYZ) — WXYZ Channel 7 Detroit, WXMI FOX 17 Grand Rapids, Michigan, WSYM FOX 47 Lansing, Michigan, and Oakland University’s Center for Civic Engagement will host a Michigan Gubernatorial Debate with Democratic incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. The live televised, one-hour commercial free...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan childcare programs receive 3rd round of awards from grant program
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has awarded $253 million in grant money in support of Michigan’s childcare programs. The state says the money will be distributed among 5,200 programs as part of the Child Care Stabilization Grant. “Michigan thrives when every family has access to quality, affordable...
Tv20detroit.com
1.4 million gallons of wastewater discharged into Huron River
(WXYZ) — For the third time this year, metro Detroit residents have been warned about a possible contamination in the Huron River. Just this past Tuesday the city of Ann Arbor announced that its wastewater treatment facility spilled over 1 million gallons of partially treated wastewater into the Huron River.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tv20detroit.com
Gas prices rise 10 cents overnight, according to AAA
(WXYZ) — According to AAA, the average price of gas in Michigan is up 10 cents from yesterday to an average of $4.335 per gallon. Yesterday, the average price of gas was $4.23, according to AAA. In metro Detroit, AAA says the average price of gas is $4.31 per...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Temps tumble through Friday night
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Rain likely, although light and done by 2 am. Rain totals less than 0.10". Breezy with a low of 44°. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph. Friday: Partly sunny and breezy with a high of 53° in Detroit. A few spotty showers north of Detroit and across the thumb are possible under mostly cloudy skies. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph.
Tv20detroit.com
Our Next Energy investing $1.6B to build battery manufacturing campus in Wayne County
(WXYZ) — Our Next Energy, a Michigan-based energy storage company, is investing $1.6B to build a battery manufacturing plant in Wayne County. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the company will build its first-ever battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township and become one of the few US-owned manufacturers of LFP and anode-free cells.
Tv20detroit.com
Push for EPA Superfund status intensifies as groundwater contamination plume spreads
SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich (WXYZ) — "At this point, we're concerned it will affect the value of the property but more concerned that it will start affecting people's health," Elaine Brock said outside her home in Scio Township, near Ann Arbor. Brock is one of a number of Scio Township...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tv20detroit.com
'It just sucks.' What's causing Michigan gas prices to go up more than other states?
(WXYZ) — Rising gas prices in Michigan are once again a concern for many metro Detroiters. As of Tuesday, the average price for gas in Michigan is $4.23 per gallon, and it may not stop there. One of the biggest factors driving the increase continues to be a BP...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan adds 12,880 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 143 deaths
(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan added 12,880 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of around 1,840 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to...
Tv20detroit.com
South Lake Middle School students without hot lunch, proper cafeteria until 2023
ST. CLAIRE SHORES, MI (WXYZ) — Just weeks into the school year, St. Clair Shores families say they were blind-sided by their school district when suddenly South Lake Middle School announced that they were getting rid of hot lunches until next year. For some students, it's one of the...
Tv20detroit.com
AGBU Alex & Marie Manoogian School welcomes 85 Ukrainian refugee students
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — In the last several months, the number of Ukrainian refugee students at the AGBU Alex & Marie Manoogian School in Southfield has more than quadrupled to 85. As students fill these halls, they’re embracing a new sense of culture and way of life, along with an education here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tv20detroit.com
DEA warns of fentanyl danger in Michigan
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — According to the DEA, global drug traffickers are targeting our communities. It comes as the organization is warning the public about fentanyl that can be disguised as other medications. The pills are often sold on the street or online. Rainbow fentanyl is a deadly bright...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit-based The Lip Bar gets $6.7M investment with plans to expand business
Detroit beauty company The Lip Bar (TLB) said it has raised $6.7 million in an effort to expand its product 10 years after originally launching. TLB was founded by Melissa Butler is 2012 and has grown immensely since, offering vegan, cruelty-free and non-toxic lipsticks. In 2022, TLB launched a sister brand, Thread beauty, which is a "Gen Z-focused, BIPOC beauty brand."
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan to receive $250M toward broadband access from American Rescue Plan
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Treasury announced Thursday Michigan will receive more than $250 million toward boosting the state’s access to high-speed internet. The department says the funding comes as part of the American Rescue Plan. We’re told the money will help expand broadband access to those...
Tv20detroit.com
Mexican artist gives voice to hispanic community through murals
(WXYZ) — Public art decorates the cityscape in southwest Detroit. In the corner of many murals, you'll find 'Corpus Art'. The founder is a Mexican immigrant who now uses the city as his canvas. "You can see the people, like all the action. But you can see the buildings...
Tv20detroit.com
Windsor Tunnel Bus to resume service to Detroit on Nov. 20
(WXYZ) — The Windsor Tunnel Bus will resume service next month, the first time in nearly three years due to border closures over the coronavirus pandemic. The Tunnel Bus will operate a short route through Downtown Detroit seven days a week, with buses leaving from the Windsor International Transit Centre on a regular schedule.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: One more warm day before Thursday night's cold front
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 51°. Wind: WSW 5 mph. Thursday: Clouds increase with a chance of rain after 4pm. High of 73°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Thursday night: Breezy and getting colder with lows in the low to mid 40s. Friday: Partly...
Tv20detroit.com
'This is the first time': Why MPSC is ordering an audit of DTE, Consumers Energy
ROYAL, Mich. (WXYZ) — In one Royal Oak neighborhood, an August storm brought down branches and wires, knocking out power for many homes in the area. Justin Skrzynski lives nearby and says every storm, he and his neighbors fear an outage. They went six straight days without power last summer and now stay prepared as best they can.
Tv20detroit.com
56 machines, $12,700 seized in illegal gambling raids across metro Detroit
Michigan state investigators seized 56 gambling machines and more than $12,700 in illegal gambling raids at locations across metro Detroit. According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, the raids happened at gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor, Allen Park and a store in Mundy Township near Flint. In the gas...
Comments / 0