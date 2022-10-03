ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Hdogar

What is the History of America's Silent President?

As a matter of tabloid scrutiny and criticism, the presidential history of the United States has always received a great deal of attention. However, not every president has had the same graph of history. While many presidents today are known for their fiery remarks, there was once an almost unknown president.
ARTnews

Wrongly Identified 1,800-Year-Old Structure in Israel Is a Roman Temple, Find Archaeologists

What was believed for decades to be an ancient synagogue in central Israel is actually a Roman temple, according to new research conducted by archaeologists. This is the second building excavated at the site which was wrongly identified as a synagogue. Originally uncovered near Beit Guvrin in 1991, the site has been undergoing excavations overseen by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem since 2015. The precise location of the site hasn’t been disclosed by the country’s Nature and Parks Authority for fear of vandalism. Sections of the temple’s walls, however, can be seen sticking up from the ground.  Previous theories about the site,...
The Associated Press

Israel acquires rare ancient papyrus with Hebrew inscription

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has acquired a previously unknown ancient papyrus bearing a Hebrew inscription dated to around 2,700 years ago that had long been in possession of a Montana resident, the country’s antiquities authority said Wednesday. The scrap of papyrus — scarcely larger than a postage stamp with four lines of angular script — is one of just a few from the region in the Late Iron Age, archaeologists said. The Israel Antiquities Authority said it authenticated its age using radiocarbon dating, which corresponded with the age of the text’s writing style. Joe Uziel, director of the Judean desert scrolls unit, said the matching radiocarbon date and paleographic style makes him “very certain” that it is not a modern forgery. The papyrus, which bears the Biblical name Ishmael, was likely looted sometime in the last century from a cave in the Judean Desert, he said.
The Independent

Iran protests: Mahsa Amini ‘did not die by blows to head and limbs’, claims coroner

Mahsa Amini, whose death in the custody of Tehran’s morality police has sparked some of the worst unrest seen in years in Iran, did not die as a result of blows to the head and limbs a coroner has claimed.Instead, the coroner says the 22-year-old died from multiple organ failure caused by by cerebral hypoxia, the official news agency IRNA reported.The announcement is likely to provoke even more fury across the country where protests following her death have become commonplace and led to the greatest challenge to Iran’s clerical leaders in years.The 22-year-old was detained in Iran’s capital on...
Cleveland Jewish News

Sharansky to head board for Combat Antisemitism Movement

Natan Sharansky accepted the position of chairman of the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) Board of Advisors, the group announced on Thursday. “It is a very tenuous time for Jews around the world because of rising hate emanating from multiple directions and ideologies,” Sharansky said. “We are at a tipping...
Cleveland Jewish News

You cannot stand with Iran’s women while seeking a deal with Tehran

The protests against the Islamist regime in Iran show that the real “war on women” is being waged by the mullahs in Tehran, not American conservatives, says JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin. According to Tobin, the abuse of women by the theocratic government’s “morality police” is bringing attention to both the brutal nature of its rule as well as the fact that American efforts to appease and enrich Iran via a new and even weaker nuclear deal is helping to perpetuate these outrages. Tobin discusses these issues in the latest episode of “Top Story.”
The Jewish Press

Yom Kippur in a Nutshell

Yom Kippur is the holy of holies of Jewish time, when we give an account of our lives. We reflect on what has happened to us and what we plan to do in the coming year. The single most important lesson of Yom Kippur is that it’s never too late to change, start again, and live differently from the way we’ve done in the past. God forgives every mistake we’ve made as long as we are honest in regretting it and doing our best to put it right. Even if there’s nothing we regret, Yom Kippur makes us think about how to use the coming year in such a way as to bring blessings into the lives of others by way of thanking God for all He has given us.
Cleveland Jewish News

France blasts Tehran for airing spy ‘confession’

Following the release of a video on Thursday in which two French nationals appear to confess to espionage amid weeks of unrest that Tehran has blamed on foreign adversaries, Paris blasted Iran for its “dictatorial practices” and for holding two of its citizens prisoner. “I am Cécile Kohler,...
Cleveland Jewish News

‘They’re not alone in their struggle:’ Iranian-Americans support protesters in Iran calling for regime change

Following two weeks of protests in dozens of Iranian cities against the ruling Islamist theocracy, Iranian-American activists of various faiths have been demonstrating and voicing support for their countrymen’s push to overthrow the regime. “When we’re seeing our compatriots in Iran who are mostly young people—often girls that are...
Cleveland Jewish News

Lapid rejects Lebanese ‘amendments’ to maritime border deal

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has rejected proposed changes by the Lebanese government to a maritime border and gas extraction agreement, a senior Israeli political source said on Thursday. On Tuesday, Beirut’s deputy parliament speaker sent U.S. officials “amendments” to the draft accord, prompting a U.S. official to tell Israeli...
