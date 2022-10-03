Read full article on original website
57 of the best holiday and Christmas gift ideas to give (or get) this year
It’s time to start shopping for all your holiday and Christmas gifts. To help out, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite presents perfect for the men, women and children in your life.
You Should Be Coveting These Useful Amazon Prime Gems This Prime Early Access Sale
There's nothing quite as satisfying as discovering a product that is supremely useful. One of those items that makes you wonder how you lived without it. Of course, there are plenty of gadgets and gizmos out there that claim to be useful, but are they? That's the genius of the Amazon system -- you don't have to take the manufacturer's word for it, or Amazon's word for it. There are hundreds, thousands, even tens of thousands of buyers out there who are all too happy to share their opinions with star ratings and reviews. We decided to comb through Amazon for products that not only appear very useful, but that also deliver on their promise, according to those who've bought them. Here they are, 32 solid examples of products that seek to make your life easier -- and actually do, according to the abundance of rave reviews they've earned.
37 Products You'll Have No Regrets Buying
You'll be nothing but jazzed with your decision when you purchase one of these 37 products we've found on Amazon. They range in price point and purpose but are stellar additions to your everyday products. Some of them solve troubling problems, like an insect trapper, or help you keep track of your frequently misplaced items (think: Apple AirTags). We've even found top-rated and viral haircare and skincare products that add excellent beauty tools to your arsenal. There's something in here for everyone, and we love how easy and quick they are to shop from the mega online retailer.
Get up to 40% off at Amazon when using your eligible Chase credit card
Chase credit card holders targeted for this offer can save as much as 40% off their purchases at Amazon when using at least one Chase Ultimate Rewards point at checkout.
If You're The Type That Starts Holiday Shopping In October, You Won't Want To Miss These Great Gifts
Not everyone is a last minute shopper. Some people are super prepared and have all their holiday shopping done by Thanksgiving. And in honor of these early bird shoppers, we're putting together our MUST HAVE products to get during the Prime Day Early Access Sale. This year, let's get prepared!
Low-price grocers like Aldi are winning as consumers trade down
New York CNN Business — With grocery prices soaring, consumers are changing the way they shop for food. That’s great news for discount grocers like bare-bones supermarket Aldi. Aldi, which requires a 25-cent deposit to use grocery carts, sells mostly store brands and doesn’t waste time on elaborate...
