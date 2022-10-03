Read full article on original website
Fort Myers beach ‘no longer exists’ as popular tourist getaway destroyed by Hurricane Ian
Fort Myers Beach “no longer exists” after Hurricane Ian ripped through the town last week causing irreversible damage.Florida’s Senator Marco Rubio said in a sombre interview on ABC’s This Week yesterday (2 October) that the town “will have to be rebuilt”, the Daily Mail reported.He stated that “Fort Myers Beach no longer exists” as it was hit so badly by the storm, which has been likened to an ‘A-bomb’. Of plans to rebuild, Rubio added: “It’ll be something different. It was a slice of old Florida that you can’t recapture.”The hurricane struck parts of southwest Florida on Wednesday last...
Rescue Crews in Florida Find Fully Submerged House With Human Remains Inside
Rescue crews going house to house in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian have encountered harrowing scenes, including scores of stranded people and at least one house that was completely submerged with human remains inside.Kevin Guthrie, Florida’s emergency management director, said during a Friday morning press briefing that authorities are reviewing 21 fatalities to see if they’re related to the catastrophic hurricane. The death toll is expected to rise as many parts of Lee County—including the barrier islands of Sanibel and Captiva—remain inaccessible by road, slowing the rescue process. Guthrie said that crews spotted an undisclosed number of drowning...
Tropical Depression 9 Path: Track as DeSantis Warns Florida of Hurricane
If it forms into a hurricane, Tropical Depression 9 could slam right into Florida shortly after hitting western Cuba.
Florida's Charlie Crist says DOJ should intervene after Ron DeSantis' 'disgusting and vile move' sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard
Crist didn't offer his own solutions for immigration reform if he were to be elected governor, saying only, "I'm a humane person."
Whoopi Goldberg Says Immigration Is a “Problem” in the U.S. Only When It’s a “Brown People Issue” on ‘The View’
Whoopi Goldberg is hitting back at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after the conservative politician’s latest stunt. DeSantis — a frequent target on The View — is under fire this morning after sending two planes of migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. While he’s received flack online, he also provoked plenty of ire around the Hot Topics table.
Voices: Ron DeSantis doesn’t think federal funds should be used for hurricane relief — except in Florida
Death and destructions are not the only things Hurricane Ian brought to Florida this week. Along with the storm surge and high winds which devastated the southwestern portion of the Sunshine State, Governor Ron DeSantis’ chickens have also come home to roost.The man who first made his name in Congress by opposing hurricane relief is now begging the federal government to bail out his state. In doing so, he’s providing a timely reminder to the American people as to why Republicans — and DeSantis specifically — cannot be trusted to govern this great country.First, let’s state what should go without...
The Most Jaw-Dropping Images Of Hurricane Ian's Aftermath
Homes are nearly leveled and boats have been scattered on top of buildings. Ian is now taking aim at South Carolina, where it will make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday. Photos are pouring in from the devastation in Florida after Hurricane Ian's strike. We've selected some...
Dose of reality: Did Biden tell people in path of Hurricane Ian to get COVID-19 vaccination?
A clip of President Joe Biden urging people in Hurricane susceptible regions to get vaccinated against COVID-19 resurfaced Tuesday, prompting questions about the authenticity of the video.
Models agree Florida likely to get hit by hurricane Hermine
Tropical Depression Nine has formed. The system is forecast to move through the Caribbean over the weekend. “This system is forecast to approach western Cuba and enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico,” according to the National Hurricane Center
A man's last social media post read 'OK,,WE'RE TERRIFIED !' He is one of the victims of Hurricane Ian
Mitch Pacyna loved entertaining so much that he earned the nickname "The Mayor of Fort Myers Beach," because of his welcoming nature, his daughter said.
Some of Ian's victims finding out they may not be insured
POMPANO BEACH - The cost of Hurricane Ian will be in the billions and sadly Florida victims are finding out too late they may not be insured. Most home insurance policies do not cover flood damage and between the storm surge on the coast and the rain dumped inland, miles and miles of property are submerged."It's disastrous, frightening and painful to see," said Anthony Lodovico, who lives near the water off A1A in Pompano Beach.He watched his parents live through a flood as a child and it's one reason he carries flood insurance. "I wanted to protect my property and it was...
VP Kamala Harris dodges question asking about dispersing Hurricane Ian relief based on 'equity'
Vice President Kamala Harris didn't answer a question asking her to clarify comments she made on Friday when she said that "equity" will be taken into account for hurricane relief.
Fox meteorologist makes unfortunate drawing while explaining Hurricane Ian
Days before residents of southern Florida prepared to brace for the landfall of Hurricane Ian, a meteorologist on Fox Weather caused a stir on social media for an unfortunately shaped drawing.Bryan Nocross, who has long appeared on US news stations to discuss hurricanes, was a guest of Fox Weather on Sunday when he began drawing the expected path of the tropical storm.Having already drawn a curved-shape line down the spine of central Florida, Nocross explained that Hurricane’s path was hard to predict and that meteorologists often used a “cone of uncertainty” to guess its path.“Look at this,” Mr Norcross...
Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week
A tropical rainstorm that has been skirting along the northern coast of South America could eventually shift from the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico, where it may undergo rapid strengthening into a major hurricane before threatening the United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. AccuWeather's tropical forecast team, which began cautioning...
‘We’re tired, dirty and hungry’: Hurricane Ian survivors leave Fort Myers Beach on foot
Feeling increasingly isolated in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Beach residents and renters continued to exit their devastated island on foot Sunday, four days after a 10-foot storm surge driven by 150 mph winds inundated Southwest Florida’s coastal communities.
Florida boss called Hurricane Ian a "nothing burger" — urged staff to keep working: reports
A Clearwater, Florida, CEO is in hot water after trying to rally her employees to stay on the job during Hurricane Ian, which she downplayed as likely to be a "nothing burger," according to the Washington Post. "It's not going to be that bad," Joy Gendusa, CEO of PostcardMania, told...
Florida man swims inside house as Hurricane Ian storm surge brings devastating floods
A man swam through a flooded house in Naples Park, Florida, as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state on Wednesday, 28 September.The storm made landfall as a Category 4, just shy of a monstrous Category 5, packing winds of 155mph.Ian’s eyewall brought surging ocean waters onshore in the state, as residents were told that there was no longer time to evacuate and instead urged to shelter in place.“This is going to be a nasty two days,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Florida homes flooded as residents brace for ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane IanHurricane Ian makes landfall with warnings of 'unsurvivable' storm surgesSurfers try to ‘catch’ big waves as Hurricane Ian set to hit Florida
Florida's wealthy residents have been chartering private jets to hurry away from the state in the days before Hurricane Ian
Private jets have escaped Florida for Chicago, Dallas, Nantucket, Aspen, and Mexico, Bloomberg reported.
