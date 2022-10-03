ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Comments / 6

Related
kymkemp.com

Error Discovered in Humboldt County Voter Information Guide

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Elections:. The Humboldt County Office of Elections has discovered an error in the Impartial Analysis by County Counsel for Measure Q in the Humboldt County Voter Information Guide for the Statewide General Election. The impartial analysis printed in the sample ballot states,...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

‘Shocking and Appalling’: The Gathering Storm as Communities Eye the Implications of PG&E’s Lack of Capacity in Southern Humboldt

The rippling effect of the PG&E load capacity issues in Southern Humboldt is continuing to reverberate throughout the county, with many not understanding the full effect this issue can have on our rural communities. The Bombshell. Around a month ago, county officials requested a meeting with PG&E representatives to discuss...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Humboldt County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
County
Humboldt County, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt County Cannabis Abatement Program “Unconstitutional,” Says the Institute for Justice Which Today Filed a Federal Class Action Lawsuit

Video posted this morning by the Institute for Justice which features three local abatement cases previously covered by Redheaded Blackbelt. This morning, The Institute for Justice (IJ) in partnership with abated local landowners (featured earlier in articles on Redheaded Blackbelt) filed a class-action lawsuit against Humboldt County. The nationally acclaimed, non profit, human rights law firm filed the suit on behalf of all 1219 Humboldt County cannabis abatement recipients, which they claim have been the victim of “The County’s code enforcement policy [that] is designed to squeeze every dollar it can from legalized marijuana, often at the expense of innocent people.”
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

City of Eureka set to revisit one-way street proposal at future meeting

EUREKA, Calif. — At Tuesday's Eureka City Council meeting, officials discussed revisiting the Dolbeer and W Street one-way proposal. On Sept. 27, Eureka City Council narrowly rejected the idea to turn those streets into one-way roads by a 3-2 vote after numerous members of the public expressed concerns regarding the safety and efficiency of a one-way street near Washington Elementary. Councilmember Kim Bergel told North Coast News the city wants to discuss how the project can be reconsidered with an emphasis on safety for kids around Washington Elementary. The city plans on bringing this proposal up at the Eureka City Schools meeting on Thursday.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Help for Homeowners with Past Due Property Taxes Owed

Press release from the Humboldt County Treasurer and Tax Collector:. The Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office encourages local homeowners who have fallen behind on their property tax payments during the COVID-19 pandemic to check their eligibility to apply for California Mortgage Relief Program funds. The California Mortgage Relief Program provides financial...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pg E#Herbicides#Cpuc
kymkemp.com

Humboldt County Supes Unanimously Approve Reproductive Rights Resolution to Support CA Prop 1

Press release from the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors:. On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution to support California Proposition 1 and the right of all residents to access reproductive health care. The resolution was sponsored by 3rd District Supervisor Mike Wilson and was unanimously approved with all five supervisors voting to support Prop 1 and reproductive rights.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Courthouse News Service

Humboldt County sued over marijuana grow dragnet

(CN) — Landowners in Humboldt County claim the county imposes harsh fines and offers no opportunity to answer its trumped up marijuana growing charges. According to the class action filed Wednesday in federal court, Humboldt County fines landowners hundreds of thousands of dollars — and in the case of one couple, over $1 million — for allegedly cultivating marijuana without a permit and is doing so without an investigation or the opportunity for landowners to defend themselves.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

2 Deaths, 2 New Hospitalizations, 147 New Cases

Humboldt County Public Health reported today the death of a resident in their 60s and one in their 70s. Two new hospitalizations were also reported including a resident in their 50s and one aged 80 or older. An additional 119 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 10:36 p.m.] PG&E Plans to Spray Herbicides on Hundreds of Private Parcels Throughout Humboldt County

Story shared with us by KMUD News. Our teams cooperate because we believe that our community grows stronger when we all work together. On Thursday, September 29, Humboldt County officials were alerted to PG&Eʼs plan to apply a series of herbicides on hundreds of private parcels throughout the county–Benbow to Trinidad, Alderpoint to Petrolia, and Willow Creek to Orick. PG&E contractors intend on spraying herbicides in an 11-foot-radius around PG&E infrastructure on property belonging to landowners who are for the most part as yet unaware of the planned spraying. Work is scheduled to begin as soon as Monday, October 3rd.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
kymkemp.com

Eureka Invites Community Members to Give Input on How to Spend $75K

The City of Eureka will launch a process known as participatory budgeting in which community members decide how to spend $75,000 allocated by the Council during the City’s budget process. Participatory Budgeting (PB) is a democratic process in which community members directly decide how to spend a portion of a public budget.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Tribes Gather With Government Agencies in a Full Summit to Address the Crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People

It was a full house at the first Northern California Tribal Policy Summit on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People hosted by the Yurok Tribe – California’s largest Native American tribe. The event brought together federal, state, and local representatives to discuss policy about how to effectively address human trafficking and interjurisdictional criminal justice issues in order to attempt to address the #MMIW problem, specifically in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
North Coast Journal

The Tuluwat Island Massacre in its Time

Archeologists have determined that Wiyot people occupied Indian Island for at least 1,000 years — possibly much longer — including the village of Tuluwat, one of the several locations where the tribe held annual World Renewal ceremonies. During one of these ceremonies, the night of Feb. 26, 1860, Tuluwat was one of about a dozen Wiyot sites attacked simultaneously in coordinated raids. Several hundred Native people (it's hard to obtain an accurate count), mostly women and children, were killed while the men were away replenishing their food supplies. They were massacred by white settlers who had settled in the area since 1850 as part of the California Gold Rush. There were few survivors. Contemporary accounts in local media, and by the man who bought the island, show wildly different views ranging from incitement to horror.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

EPD Serves Search Warrant Near 20-30 Park This Morning

This morning, the Eureka Police Department and members of the Humboldt County Swat Team served a warrant around 11 a.m. in the 2500 block of Pine Street just north of 20-30 Park. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Bearcat was also at the scene. At this point, EPD spokesperson Brittany Powell...
EUREKA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy