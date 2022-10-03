Read full article on original website
Related
kymkemp.com
Environmental Groups Encourages Residents to Contact BOS About PG&E’s Planned Herbicide Use
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
krcrtv.com
Prescribed burn planned by Cal Fire just 5 miles east of Bridgeville
BRIDGEVILLE, Calif. — Cal Fire is alerting the public about a controlled burn that is set to take place in Humboldt County. Cal Fire says the burn will take place 5 miles East of Bridgeville if weather permits. It's all a part of Cal Fire's prescribed burn program that...
kymkemp.com
Error Discovered in Humboldt County Voter Information Guide
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Elections:. The Humboldt County Office of Elections has discovered an error in the Impartial Analysis by County Counsel for Measure Q in the Humboldt County Voter Information Guide for the Statewide General Election. The impartial analysis printed in the sample ballot states,...
kymkemp.com
‘Shocking and Appalling’: The Gathering Storm as Communities Eye the Implications of PG&E’s Lack of Capacity in Southern Humboldt
The rippling effect of the PG&E load capacity issues in Southern Humboldt is continuing to reverberate throughout the county, with many not understanding the full effect this issue can have on our rural communities. The Bombshell. Around a month ago, county officials requested a meeting with PG&E representatives to discuss...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘It’s Gonna Look Like a Ghost Town’: Garberville Business Owners Sound the Alarm as Weed Industry Tanks
Garberville business owners appeared before the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to “sound the alarm” over a precipitous decline in revenues, a drop they attributed to existential struggles in the region’s renowned cannabis industry. “I personally have seen a 40 percent drop in sales year-to-date,”...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Cannabis Abatement Program “Unconstitutional,” Says the Institute for Justice Which Today Filed a Federal Class Action Lawsuit
Video posted this morning by the Institute for Justice which features three local abatement cases previously covered by Redheaded Blackbelt. This morning, The Institute for Justice (IJ) in partnership with abated local landowners (featured earlier in articles on Redheaded Blackbelt) filed a class-action lawsuit against Humboldt County. The nationally acclaimed, non profit, human rights law firm filed the suit on behalf of all 1219 Humboldt County cannabis abatement recipients, which they claim have been the victim of “The County’s code enforcement policy [that] is designed to squeeze every dollar it can from legalized marijuana, often at the expense of innocent people.”
krcrtv.com
City of Eureka set to revisit one-way street proposal at future meeting
EUREKA, Calif. — At Tuesday's Eureka City Council meeting, officials discussed revisiting the Dolbeer and W Street one-way proposal. On Sept. 27, Eureka City Council narrowly rejected the idea to turn those streets into one-way roads by a 3-2 vote after numerous members of the public expressed concerns regarding the safety and efficiency of a one-way street near Washington Elementary. Councilmember Kim Bergel told North Coast News the city wants to discuss how the project can be reconsidered with an emphasis on safety for kids around Washington Elementary. The city plans on bringing this proposal up at the Eureka City Schools meeting on Thursday.
kymkemp.com
Help for Homeowners with Past Due Property Taxes Owed
Press release from the Humboldt County Treasurer and Tax Collector:. The Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office encourages local homeowners who have fallen behind on their property tax payments during the COVID-19 pandemic to check their eligibility to apply for California Mortgage Relief Program funds. The California Mortgage Relief Program provides financial...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Supes Unanimously Approve Reproductive Rights Resolution to Support CA Prop 1
Press release from the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors:. On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution to support California Proposition 1 and the right of all residents to access reproductive health care. The resolution was sponsored by 3rd District Supervisor Mike Wilson and was unanimously approved with all five supervisors voting to support Prop 1 and reproductive rights.
Courthouse News Service
Humboldt County sued over marijuana grow dragnet
(CN) — Landowners in Humboldt County claim the county imposes harsh fines and offers no opportunity to answer its trumped up marijuana growing charges. According to the class action filed Wednesday in federal court, Humboldt County fines landowners hundreds of thousands of dollars — and in the case of one couple, over $1 million — for allegedly cultivating marijuana without a permit and is doing so without an investigation or the opportunity for landowners to defend themselves.
kymkemp.com
2 Deaths, 2 New Hospitalizations, 147 New Cases
Humboldt County Public Health reported today the death of a resident in their 60s and one in their 70s. Two new hospitalizations were also reported including a resident in their 50s and one aged 80 or older. An additional 119 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 10:36 p.m.] PG&E Plans to Spray Herbicides on Hundreds of Private Parcels Throughout Humboldt County
Story shared with us by KMUD News. Our teams cooperate because we believe that our community grows stronger when we all work together. On Thursday, September 29, Humboldt County officials were alerted to PG&Eʼs plan to apply a series of herbicides on hundreds of private parcels throughout the county–Benbow to Trinidad, Alderpoint to Petrolia, and Willow Creek to Orick. PG&E contractors intend on spraying herbicides in an 11-foot-radius around PG&E infrastructure on property belonging to landowners who are for the most part as yet unaware of the planned spraying. Work is scheduled to begin as soon as Monday, October 3rd.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department Releases Information on Willow Creek EOD Investigation
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Oct. 4, 2022, at about 7:40 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on the 39000 block of State Highway 299 in Willow Creek for the report of a possible explosive device. The...
kymkemp.com
Eureka Invites Community Members to Give Input on How to Spend $75K
The City of Eureka will launch a process known as participatory budgeting in which community members decide how to spend $75,000 allocated by the Council during the City’s budget process. Participatory Budgeting (PB) is a democratic process in which community members directly decide how to spend a portion of a public budget.
kymkemp.com
Report of Fuel Leaking from Every Pump at Chevron is Not as Reported
Around 1:20 p.m. an all-call went out across the scanner for a “life safety” hazmat leak at the Chevron station in McKinleyville. The reporting party stated that fuel was leaking from every pump at the station on Central Avenue. Emergency personnel responded to the scene that was dubbed...
kymkemp.com
Tribes Gather With Government Agencies in a Full Summit to Address the Crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People
It was a full house at the first Northern California Tribal Policy Summit on Missing and Murdered Indigenous People hosted by the Yurok Tribe – California’s largest Native American tribe. The event brought together federal, state, and local representatives to discuss policy about how to effectively address human trafficking and interjurisdictional criminal justice issues in order to attempt to address the #MMIW problem, specifically in California.
kymkemp.com
Supervisor Bohn, Commissioner Bongio ‘Displayed Out and Out Cronyism’: Letter to the Editor
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
North Coast Journal
The Tuluwat Island Massacre in its Time
Archeologists have determined that Wiyot people occupied Indian Island for at least 1,000 years — possibly much longer — including the village of Tuluwat, one of the several locations where the tribe held annual World Renewal ceremonies. During one of these ceremonies, the night of Feb. 26, 1860, Tuluwat was one of about a dozen Wiyot sites attacked simultaneously in coordinated raids. Several hundred Native people (it's hard to obtain an accurate count), mostly women and children, were killed while the men were away replenishing their food supplies. They were massacred by white settlers who had settled in the area since 1850 as part of the California Gold Rush. There were few survivors. Contemporary accounts in local media, and by the man who bought the island, show wildly different views ranging from incitement to horror.
kymkemp.com
EPD Serves Search Warrant Near 20-30 Park This Morning
This morning, the Eureka Police Department and members of the Humboldt County Swat Team served a warrant around 11 a.m. in the 2500 block of Pine Street just north of 20-30 Park. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Bearcat was also at the scene. At this point, EPD spokesperson Brittany Powell...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County ‘Bomb Squad’ Responding to Willow Creek Chevron After Suspicious Device Found
A little before 9 p.m., the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Center learned that a suspicious device was found at the Willow Creek Chevron station, according to residents of the area. Basho Watson Parks, a local, told us his partner, Audrey Henschell, and their child saw that law enforcement...
Comments / 6