I have Roma and cherry tomatoes growing late in the season. Started really well with good initial trusses especially with the cherry. Tomatoes were perfect. But the lower leaves began to turn brown and die. Any Roma tomatoes were falling off the plant before being ripe; . Flowers were small and did not set fruit. Getting lots of side shoots near the bottom of the main stem. No sign of pest or fungal problems. Have I overwatered?

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO