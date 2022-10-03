ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Why are flags flying at half-staff Sunday in Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On Sunday, flags across Ohio will be flying at half-staff in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. President Joe Biden has issued an order observing the day, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags on all public buildings and grounds throughout the state to […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Nov. 8 election: How Ohio Issue 1 could change how judges set bail

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the ballot initiatives in front of Ohio voters Nov. 8 will ask whether judges should have to consider public safety when setting bail for people facing criminal charges. Issue 1 seeks to enshrine in the Ohio Constitution a judge’s authority to consider certain public-safety factors when determining bail. The […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s COVID-19 cases hit milestone unseen in months

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 9,997 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, going under 10,000 for the first time in nearly six months. The state has seen consistently smaller case rates, breaking a 10-week pattern in the past two weeks. Prior to July, the state’s COVID-19 spread had not broken 20,000 […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
NBC4 Columbus

Nationwide Children’s worker sues hospital for unpaid wages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Nationwide Children’s Hospital employee has accused the hospital of failing to pay overtime wages and violating other labor laws. A class action lawsuit filed in federal court on Sept. 28 claims Nationwide Children’s regularly deducted mandatory meal breaks from employees’ pay despite those employees frequently being unable to take those […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Scioto County man arrested for alleged rape of four boys

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A West Portsmouth man who allegedly raped four male children in Ohio and Virginia is in custody. Gary Cook III, 36, was arrested Thursday, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Cook faces several felony charges, including three counts of rape of a child...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Strike narrowly avoided in central Ohio Kroger union’s latest vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kroger and the union representing its central and southeast Ohio workers staved off a labor strike, the union said Thursday night after workers ratified the grocer’s latest contract offer.  The unionized employees voted 3,546-3,193, narrowly accepting the deal with Kroger, according to an email NBC4 obtained from the United Food and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Family of South Linden shooting victim shares update

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Family members of a central Ohio woman shot two weeks ago said she keeps getting better, but still has a long road ahead. 33-year-old Marissa Jones was shot last month. As of this week, all suspects have been arrested. Marissa’s older sister, Aleshia Osley, said that brings a bit of relief. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Loretta Lynn
NBC4 Columbus

Frosty start to the weekend ahead of sunshine

This weekend we’re watching for the first widespread chance for frost ahead of sunshine and a warming trend. Thanks to high pressure settling in, we’ve cleared out the clouds and have a light breeze. Lows have fallen to the low to mid 30s which is giving us ideal conditions for frost to settle in. Because of this, frost advisories and freeze warnings will remain in effect until 10 a.m.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy