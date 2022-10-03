This weekend we’re watching for the first widespread chance for frost ahead of sunshine and a warming trend. Thanks to high pressure settling in, we’ve cleared out the clouds and have a light breeze. Lows have fallen to the low to mid 30s which is giving us ideal conditions for frost to settle in. Because of this, frost advisories and freeze warnings will remain in effect until 10 a.m.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO