Pine Bluff, AR

ualrpublicradio.org

Little Rock’s first inclusive playground opens

City officials and visitors celebrate the opening of "MacArthur Unlimited," a new inclusive playground in downtown Little Rock's MacArthur Park. Kids of all ability levels have a new place to play in Little Rock. City officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday at the new inclusive playground in MacArthur Park.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Little Rock cancels LITFest, mayor cites contract, 'divisive politics'

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced Tuesday afternoon that a three-day music and cultural festival scheduled for this weekend has been cancelled. LITFest has been mired in controversy, with City Manager Bruce Moore on Monday cancelling a contract with a company that was organizing the event. In a statement,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Three people flown to Little Rock after firetruck and ATV collide

BANKS, Ark. – Three individuals were med-flighted to Little Rock after a crash involving a firetruck and a side-by-side ATV on Bradley 238 near Banks, a quarter of a mile north of Mobley Branch Monday, October 3, 2022 around 3:40 p.m. CST. According to the official Arkansas Motor Vehicle...
BANKS, AR
talkbusiness.net

Six Arkansas companies recognized for export success

Six Arkansas companies were honored Wednesday night (Oct. 5) for excellence in global trade at an awards ceremony at the Governor’s mansion in Little Rock. The awards were presented by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas District Export Council, which honors small, medium and large companies for excellence in actively selling products in international markets.
ARKANSAS STATE

