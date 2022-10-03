Read full article on original website
Arkansas Times brings Craft Beer Festival to NLR
The Arkansas Times is hosting the first Brewed in Arkansas Craft Beer Festival on Friday, October 7 in downtown North Little Rock from 6 to 9 p.m.
ualrpublicradio.org
Little Rock’s first inclusive playground opens
City officials and visitors celebrate the opening of "MacArthur Unlimited," a new inclusive playground in downtown Little Rock's MacArthur Park. Kids of all ability levels have a new place to play in Little Rock. City officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday at the new inclusive playground in MacArthur Park.
Former LITFest organizer has ties to Little Rock mayor, city director
As the headliner for LITFest calls off her concert, new connections are being revealed between the former festival's organizer and city hall, including a sitting city director.
ualrpublicradio.org
Little Rock cancels LITFest, mayor cites contract, 'divisive politics'
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced Tuesday afternoon that a three-day music and cultural festival scheduled for this weekend has been cancelled. LITFest has been mired in controversy, with City Manager Bruce Moore on Monday cancelling a contract with a company that was organizing the event. In a statement,...
Little Rock cancels contract with LITFest organizer Think Rubix
A contract between the city of Little Rock and the outside firm planning a major city-wide festival has been canceled four days before the event’s planned start.
Whataburger & Mellow Mushroom | What to know about central Arkansas' food scene
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — There’s so much exciting food news happening around the area. Some of our favorite eateries are expanding and new restaurants are moving in. But we’re also saying goodbye to some long-time staples. Here's what you need to know about the local food eatery...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
2022 North Arkansas County Farm Family of the Year: Jackie and Duffie Banks Family
The Banks family has been selected as the 2022 North Arkansas County Farm Family of the Year. Jackie, his wife Duffie, and their two children, Jake and Emma, reside in Stuttgart. A Jack of all trades. Before farming professionally, Jackie had several successful careers. He was a basketball player, a...
Quapaw Quarter homeowner warns neighbors of suspicious man marking his house
A Little Rock man said an individual who posed as a member of a nonexistent historic society came to his Quapaw Quarter home last week and claimed it was "under question," after writing on the windows early in the morning.
salineriverchronicle.com
Three people flown to Little Rock after firetruck and ATV collide
BANKS, Ark. – Three individuals were med-flighted to Little Rock after a crash involving a firetruck and a side-by-side ATV on Bradley 238 near Banks, a quarter of a mile north of Mobley Branch Monday, October 3, 2022 around 3:40 p.m. CST. According to the official Arkansas Motor Vehicle...
Got $29? Here’s where you can fly during Southwest Airlines’ winter sale
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Flyers worried that the high prices of travel are keeping them grounded may have some new options for a low-cost trip. Southwest Airlines is currently having a sale on select flights for as low as $29 for a one-way ticket. For those flying out of Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, […]
Whataburger set to break ground on Little Rock location next week, will open in 2023
A Whataburger restaurant is set to come to the Little Rock metro next year.
Little Rock police: South Little Rock rest stop turns into a beating for one man
Little Rock police were called to a south Little Rock address late Monday morning after a man was beaten.
Little Rock vice mayor calls for investigation into LITFest
Many in central Arkansas still left in the dark on whether LITFest is still going to ignite this weekend or be extinguished.
Mayor forcing Pine Bluff food pantry to relocate
It's a major food source for people in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County, but currently the future of the First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry is uncertain after an eviction notice was served last week.
uams.edu
Small-Town Arkansas Roots Run Deep for College of Pharmacy Alumnus
Oct. 5, 2022 | Lenora Newsome, P.D., COP ’80, has had a distinguished career as a pharmacist, and she’s not done yet. She’s seen the profession evolve significantly over the years and now helps shape where pharmacy is headed next through her positions on state and national boards.
LRPD: Mother of toddler shot in south Little Rock arrested
Little Rock police say the mother of a girl shot on Doe Run Drive Tuesday afternoon has been arrested.
talkbusiness.net
Six Arkansas companies recognized for export success
Six Arkansas companies were honored Wednesday night (Oct. 5) for excellence in global trade at an awards ceremony at the Governor’s mansion in Little Rock. The awards were presented by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas District Export Council, which honors small, medium and large companies for excellence in actively selling products in international markets.
Little Rock woman charged with manslaughter in shooting death of child
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police responded to a call on Doe Run Drive in reference to a shooting on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. When officers arrived, they made contact with Keiundrea Davis, who advised officers that her daughter had shot herself. Ms. Davis lead the officers to...
Cabot first responders confident they can handle future emergencies
CABOT, Ark. — First responders in Cabot must always be prepped and ready for any emergency situation that could arise. And to help first responders prepare, Cabot High School students got to go on a field trip that was a little out of the ordinary. They didn't go to...
Family Council launches push to stop Arkansas recreational marijuana bill
A group with a long history of supporting conservative causes launched a new campaign Tuesday to oppose a bill permitting recreational marijuana use in Arkansas.
