Padres-Mets position-by-position breakdown
Alonso and Lindor vs. Machado and Soto. deGrom and Scherzer vs. Darvish and Snell. There won't be any shortage of star power in the Wild Card Series between the Mets and Padres at Citi Field this weekend, with Game 1 of the best-of-three set starting Friday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Phillies-Cardinals position-by-position breakdown
The last time the Cardinals and Phillies met in the postseason also happened to be the last time the Phillies played in a postseason game -- it was Game 5 of the 2011 National League Division Series, and it left us with the indelible images of Philadelphia slugger Ryan Howard writhing in pain along the first-base line after tearing his left Achilles tendon as right-hander Chris Carpenter and the Cards celebrated at Citizens Bank Park.
Wild Card Series teams with best chance to win it all
With a 12-team playoff bracket under the new postseason format, the road to the World Series is as wide open as ever in 2022. But while the four biggest powerhouses in baseball this year watch and wait with an automatic berth in the Division Series -- the Astros and Yankees in the American League, the Dodgers and Braves in the National League -- let's take a look at the eight teams who have to fight it out in the Wild Card round.
The key storyline for each Wild Card Game 1
We very much hope you are a morning person, because for the next week-plus, you’re going to have to get all your work done by lunchtime. Because there’s about to be baseball -- high-level, top-shelf, hyper-intense baseball -- all day, just about every day. We’re here to guide you through it.
The key injuries for every playoff team
With the 2022 postseason set to begin, some clubs are healthier than others, though we could see a number of injured stars emerge from the trainer's room to make their presence felt at some point this October. Here's a breakdown of the injury situation for each of this year's 12...
Rest, then Braves ready for postseason run
MIAMI -- Dansby Swanson took one more swing and Jackson Stephens got a rare start (his first in the Majors) as the Braves rested many of their regulars while concluding the regular season with a 12-9 loss to the Marlins on Wednesday afternoon at loanDepot Park. Having clinched a fifth consecutive National League East title on Tuesday night, the Braves entered this season finale simply intent on remaining healthy. They will rest the next two days, then begin preparing to host either the Cardinals or Phillies in Game 1 of the NL Division Series on Tuesday.
Burnes provides hope for disappointed Crew
MILWAUKEE -- This wasn’t the ending the Brewers envisioned when they gathered in Phoenix in the second week of March. Instead of prepping for the postseason, they packed up lockers at American Family Field on Wednesday and suffered one last blown save in a 4-2 loss to the D-backs in the season finale.
Uncertain but optimistic, Marlins look to 2023
MIAMI -- Asking the question, “What if?” is a dangerous game to play, but it’s an unavoidable one when looking back on the 2022 Marlins. Following an extended lockout, the big league squad convened at the Spring Training complex in Jupiter, Fla., with hopes of keeping pace in the ultra competitive National League East. Seven months later, the Braves (101-61), Mets (101-61) and Phillies (87-75) secured postseason berths, while the fourth-place Marlins (69-93) lost just two fewer games than in 2021.
How this rookie blossomed in September
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding’s Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Rockies rookie Sean Bouchard had the answers in Monday night’s 2-1 victory over the Dodgers. Bouchard responded to Tony Gonsolin’s 93.6 mph...
Twin bill serves as Blue Jays' final tune-up for Wild Card Series
BALTIMORE -- After two days spent waiting out the rain and cold at Camden Yards, the Blue Jays got their 18-inning dress rehearsal Wednesday. • AL Wild Card Game 1, pres. by Hankook Tire: Friday, 4 p.m. ET on ESPN. Neither a 5-4 loss or a 5-1 win mattered for...
The top 50 players in the postseason, ranked
October is always the most thrilling month for Major League Baseball. The drama, the intensity of every pitch, the late nights that leave you giddily staggered the whole next day. This is baseball's month to strut its stuff. The game is at its absolute best. It's a chance for stars...
Bucs' young core advancing steadily in 'right direction'
PITTSBURGH -- The afternoon sunshine gave way to a pristine golden hour. There wasn’t a single cloud in the sky. The Roberto Clemente Bridge, which has been undergoing construction all season, stood tall in the background of PNC Park, donning a fresh coat of paint. The structure is not yet complete, but the finish line is within grasp.
The final 2022 Rookie Power Rankings are here
Welcome to the final edition of the 2022 Rookie Power Rankings. Once per month over the course of the season, the prospect experts at MLB Pipeline have voted on who we believe to be the likeliest Rookie of the Year winners at year’s end. Well, now we’re at year’s...
Guardians know they can count on J-Ram's bat
CLEVELAND -- If the Guardians want to win a postseason series for the first time since 2016, they need José Ramírez’s bat. And if there were any concerns that the All-Star third baseman wasn’t in postseason form, he tried to alleviate those in the last game of the regular season.
Villar hits 2 HRs in finale: 'Great last game'
SAN DIEGO -- A sore arm prevented David Villar from playing third base on Wednesday afternoon, but the Giants decided to keep his bat in their lineup by having him serve as the designated hitter in their season finale at Petco Park. The move paid off when the 25-year-old rookie...
NL MVP race is wide open. Let's break it down
With the regular season schedule wrapping up, our attention (briefly) turns to the end-of-season awards, which will be announced in November. Some races have all but been decided, but one category arguably stands out above the rest: National League Most Valuable Player. A group of MLB.com reporters gathered to debate who has the edge.
'Long road' leads Wheeler to first postseason start
ST. LOUIS -- Zack Wheeler has waited forever for this opportunity. He will start Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Cardinals on Friday afternoon at Busch Stadium. It is a huge moment for the Phillies’ ace -- whose 195 starts are the third-most among active pitchers without a postseason appearance -- and the Phils, who have not been to the postseason since the Cardinals upset them in the 2011 NLDS.
D-backs happy with '22, eyeing more for '23
MILWAUKEE -- With a come-from-behind 4-2 win over the Brewers on Wednesday afternoon at American Family Field, the D-backs finished the season with a 74-88 record, a vast improvement from the 52-110 debacle of 2021. So in that respect, it was a successful season for Arizona, and there were plenty...
Cubs put exclamation point on promising second half
CINCINNATI -- Sitting in the visitors' dugout at Great American Ball Park, Cubs manager David Ross smirked when asked to reflect on this season on Wednesday afternoon. The question was posed before Chicago's final game, paving the way for a friendly quip. "We're not there yet," Ross said. "We've got...
Cheers! Myers hears from SD fans in finale
SAN DIEGO -- On Wednesday, the Padres packed their things and left for New York City. A three-game Wild Card Series against the Mets awaits them, beginning Friday night at Citi Field. But first, they had the small matter of finishing their regular season against the Giants. They did so...
