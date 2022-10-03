Read full article on original website
Related
3 Top Dow Jones Dividend Stocks to Buy in October and Hold for Decades
This basket includes reliable companies with growing dividends.
tipranks.com
Two leisure stocks tipped by Citigroup analyst Monique Pollard
Here are two stocks recommended by Monique Pollard that have more than 40% upside potential. In turbulent economic times, analyst’s recommendations can offer great tips on the next stock to invest in, backed by sector expertise – Monique Pollard is a director at Citigroup and is a part of the travel and leisure team, covering hotels, gaming, online food delivery, and catering stocks.
tipranks.com
2 Stocks to Buy Should Stagflation Make an Appearance
Though brewing recession fears represent a top concern among policymakers, an even worse outcome of stagflation may be in the cards. A truly difficult scenario to navigate, tickers that enjoy inelastic demand such as PGR and AFL should be on your list of stocks to buy. Over the last several...
tipranks.com
2 Consumer Staple Stocks with 60+ Years of Dividend Increases
The Procter & Gamble Company and Colgate-Palmolive Company exhibited their strength during the current economic downturn. Both companies feature fantastic dividend-growth track records while appearing well-positioned to keep hiking their payouts over time. During uncertain times, investors tend to find shelter in securities that have historically maintained predictability and a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Sugary Beverage Stocks: Are They Ethical to Invest In?
Sugary beverage makers like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo may be viewed less favorably by ESG-conscious investors. Still, with nice dividends, modest valuations, and low betas, they’re too sweet to pass up ahead of a recession year. Socially responsible investing has taken the world by storm over the last few years....
tipranks.com
Should You Bet on Medical Properties Trust Stock?(NYSE:MPW)
Medical Properties Trust stock fell after The Bear Cave report flagged several concerns over its business. MPW stock has lost over 50% of its value this year. Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) stock closed 6.2% lower on Thursday after The Bear Cave report flagged several issues for MPW. The report highlighted multiple challenges, including concerns over its tenant base and doubtful representations, among others. Given these concerns, investors should take caution before investing in the shares of this Real Estate Investment Trust.
tipranks.com
UAL, DAL, or AAL: Which Airline Stock is Wall Street’s Top Pick Ahead of Q3 Results?
Airlines are seeing strong demand but a potential recession might impact travel trends in the months ahead. Moreover, staffing challenges and increased fuel costs are weighing on profitability. Ahead of the third-quarter earnings season, we will discuss Wall Street analysts’ opinions about three major airlines. Airlines witnessed strong traffic...
tipranks.com
Should Investors Stay Away from Top Chipmaker Stocks?
The prolonged weakness in the PC market and lower selling prices could continue to pressure the financials of the chipmakers, including AMD, NVDA, and INTC. Robert W. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra remains sidelined on chipmakers. Shares of top chipmakers, including Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), have...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
Compass (NYSE:COMP): Deal or No Deal?
Compass stock gains on the news of a private-equity deal. However, the company has denied any such offer. Compass (NYSE:COMP) stock spiked during the pre-market session on Thursday after Insider reported that Vista Equity Partners is taking this leading residential real estate brokerage firm private. However, a Compass spokesperson told The Real Deal that the company had not received any offer for the private-equity takeover.
tipranks.com
Seeking Worry-Free Dividend Income? Try Procter & Gamble Stock (NYSE:PG)
Procter & Gamble is a Dividend King and has been paying dividends for 132 years, implying its payouts are reliable. Investors seeking a reliable dividend income could consider investing in consumer goods manufacturing company Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) This stock has a stellar track record of dividend payouts and growth. Indeed, PG is a dividend king (offering consistently increased dividends for over 50 years), which signifies the reliability of its payouts.
tipranks.com
2 Speculative Oil Stocks to Buy amid a Massive Paradigm Shift
With OPEC+ agreeing to cut oil production recently, interest naturally soared regarding oil stocks to buy. However, given that the fundamental framework is so compelling, daring traders should consider the speculative tickers PBR and KOS. With news that major oil-producing countries agreed to cut production in a bid to bolster...
tipranks.com
Imperial Brands stock soars after £1 billion buyback announcement
Tobacco Manufacturer Imperial Brands announced a share buyback for £1 billion. Tobacco giant Imperial Brands (GB:IMB) yesterday announced the start of an ongoing multi-year £1 billion share buyback programme, thanks to improved performance and balance sheet strength in the fiscal year 2022. Yesterday, IB’s stock reached a three-year...
tipranks.com
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Spikes On Biden’s Positive Reforms Announcement
Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) (TSE:WEED) shares jumped 22.15% yesterday and are up by another 7% in the pre-market session today following U.S. President Joe Biden’s announcement that thousands of people convicted for “simple possession of marijuana” will be pardoned. Based in Canada, Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ: CNTQ) Stock Surged Over 100%
Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 shares surged 122% on October 6 after two top insiders engaged in massive insider buying totaling over $10 million. Shares of Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 (NASDAQ: CNTQ) more than doubled yesterday following massive insider buying. CNTQ’s CEO, Jonas Grossman, and Director Kerry Propper bought up a total of 970,000 shares of the company (485,000 shares each) at $10.36 per share.
tipranks.com
Amazon to Hire 150,000 Employees
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced on Thursday that it was hiring 150,000 employees throughout the U.S. in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles as the holiday season is approaching quickly. The e-commerce giant will also offer $3,000 as sign-on bonuses in select locations and seasonal employees will get the opportunity to move...
tipranks.com
Iqvia price target lowered to $215 from $235 at Barclays
Barclays analyst Luke Sergott lowered the firm’s price target on Iqvia to $215 from $235 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The analyst sees currency-driven misses and potential guide-downs for the life science tools and diagnostics group. Short-term numbers are likely to take another leg down and "valuations remain healthy, providing a tough setup," Sergott tells investors in a research note.
tipranks.com
With Goldman, Pinterest Gets Second Upward Price Target Revision This Week
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) stock has scored two upward price revisions this week on top of a hefty 15.6% price gain over the past month. After Piper Sandler, Goldman Sachs too is viewing the stock favorably and analyst Eric Sheridan has upgraded its rating to a Buy from a Hold while also taking the price target a notch higher to $31 from $24.
tipranks.com
Conagra Brands Reports Upbeat Fiscal Q1 Results
Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) generated Q1 FY23 results with revenues of $2.9 billion, up 9.5% year-over-year beating Street estimates of $2.84 billion. The packaged goods company with a portfolio of brands including Birds Eye and Marie Callender’s reported adjusted earnings of $0.57 per share, coming in ahead of analysts’ estimates of $0.52 per share.
tipranks.com
Suncor (NYSE:SU) Stock: Rising on Shareholder-Friendly Moves
Suncor is focusing on enhancing shareholders’ returns through share buybacks and dividend payments. Further, it is streamlining its assets and reducing debt. Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)(TSE:SU) is focusing on enhancing shareholders’ returns in the long term, which will act as a catalyst for its stock. The integrated energy company is benefiting from higher commodity prices and is boosting its shareholders’ returns through share repurchase and dividend payments. Also, its focus on reducing debt and streamlining its portfolio augurs well for growth. Suncor’s stock has risen 9% in the past five days.
tipranks.com
Meta Platforms Stock (NASDAQ:META): A Compelling Near-Term Bear Case
Meta is betting it all on the metaverse, and with nothing to show for it as of now. Meanwhile, the markets are in the doldrums, and growth stocks such as META will continue to buckle under pressure. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has been going through a rough patch since the start...
Comments / 0