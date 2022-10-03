Medical Properties Trust stock fell after The Bear Cave report flagged several concerns over its business. MPW stock has lost over 50% of its value this year. Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) stock closed 6.2% lower on Thursday after The Bear Cave report flagged several issues for MPW. The report highlighted multiple challenges, including concerns over its tenant base and doubtful representations, among others. Given these concerns, investors should take caution before investing in the shares of this Real Estate Investment Trust.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO