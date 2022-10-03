Read full article on original website
Holyoke Fire working to restore vintage 1930′s truck
HIOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Holyoke Fire Department is working to restore a piece of the city’s history. “Firefighting is steeped in history and tradition and this is our, if you will, this is our connection to our forefathers that were here before us, that build the Holyoke Fire Department to what is today,” said Holyoke Fire Capt. David Rex.
Springfield drinking water exceeds maximum contaminant level
The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is notifying residents of high levels of two disinfection byproducts from samples taken on September 6.
Crews respond to car vs. motorcycle collision in Springfield Thursday evening
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle in the area of Page Boulevard and St. James Avenue in Springfield. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, no injuries were reported. The car involved in the crash was a sedan that was damaged on its passenger side.
Work continues on the Connecticut River despite the rain
All this rain has had a positive impact on one ongoing project along the Connecticut River.
Westfield family surprised with free year of internet
A family was surprised Thursday morning with free internet for a year in celebration of Whip City Fiber's 15,000th customer.
I-91 South re-opened after Deerfield weigh station incident
A section of Interstate 91 in Franklin County has re-opened, after being closed for a portion of the morning commute Thursday.
House of the Week: House with multiple outbuildings for sale in Western Mass.
A 3-bed, 3-bath house for sale in Western Massachusetts has a brick fireplace, beautifully restored wide plank wood floors, oversized windows and multiple outbuildings. The house, located at 1246 North St. Ext in Agawam, is for sale for $524,900. It is listed by Alex Anthony of William Raveis R.E. & Home Services.
Orange fires on both Mechanic St. and Bacon St. follow-ups
The Orange Fire Department has provided more information about two back-to-back fires Monday afternoon.
Annual Oktoberfest celebration returns to Springfield after pandemic pause
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Oktoberfest is back in Springfield!. After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual celebration is back for those who love beer and quality time with loved ones. In addition to beer tasting, the event features live music, refreshments and a cash bar for additional beverage options.
Agawam fire contained to attached garage on Hendom Drive
A home on Hendom Drive was heavily damaged by a fire Tuesday morning.
Vehicle strikes moose on Mass Pike
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash involving a moose slowed traffic early Tuesday morning. According to police, a vehicle struck the animal in the area of exit 41 on the eastbound side of the highway. Crews are working to remove the vehicle and animal from the roadway. Police said the...
Springfield, Eversource officials discuss possible solutions for broken streetlights
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Broken streetlights have been a problem in Springfield and on Tuesday, city leaders and Eversource tackled the issue in an effort to find possible solutions. As the seasons change, the dark autumn sky begins to cover western Massachusetts neighborhoods earlier and earlier. Meanwhile several Springfield streets...
Walk-in hiring event in Springfield every Wednesday during October
There will be a special hiring event on Wednesday at Springfield City Hall for those interested in learning more about careers with the city of Springfield.
Chicopee Police arrested 71 and issued 460 citations in September
The police in Chicopee released their review for the month of September.
Getting Answers: Eversource electrical pole repair
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom, concerned about an electrical pole outside of his home in Springfield which he said was not fully repaired following a power outage that was specific to his home last month. That viewer told us that he has not had...
Chicopee dog dies after contracting disease found in puddles
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom, concerned about an electrical pole outside of his home in Springfield which he said was not fully repaired following a power outage that was specific to his home last month. That viewer told us that he has not had...
I-91N tractor-trailer crash spills about 30 gal. of diesel
A tractor trailer crash has shut down Exit 2 on I-91 North Wednesday morning.
Big E’s lost and found working to reunite hundreds of items with their owners
A federal judge has dismissed a class action lawsuit filed last year by employees of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home over working conditions during the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak.
Moose killed in crash with tractor trailer on Mass. Pike in Westfield
A moose was killed on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westfield Tuesday morning after a collision with a tractor-trailer, police said. Massachusetts State Police troopers at the Westfield Barracks said the collision occurred around 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway, near Exit 41 to Route 202. The tractor-trailer...
Springfield Indian Orchard Food Truck Festival: Here are the food trucks coming Saturday
The annual Indian Orchard Food Truck Festival returns on Saturday with delectable dishes from numerous rolling kitchens in the Greater Springfield area. The festival takes place from noon to 6 p.m. in the parking lot across from Myrtle Street Park at 117 Main St. It includes at least eight food trucks offering tacos, chicken wings, waffles and more.
