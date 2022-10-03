ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Holyoke Fire working to restore vintage 1930′s truck

HIOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Holyoke Fire Department is working to restore a piece of the city’s history. “Firefighting is steeped in history and tradition and this is our, if you will, this is our connection to our forefathers that were here before us, that build the Holyoke Fire Department to what is today,” said Holyoke Fire Capt. David Rex.
HOLYOKE, MA
Crews respond to car vs. motorcycle collision in Springfield Thursday evening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle in the area of Page Boulevard and St. James Avenue in Springfield. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, no injuries were reported. The car involved in the crash was a sedan that was damaged on its passenger side.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Annual Oktoberfest celebration returns to Springfield after pandemic pause

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Oktoberfest is back in Springfield!. After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual celebration is back for those who love beer and quality time with loved ones. In addition to beer tasting, the event features live music, refreshments and a cash bar for additional beverage options.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Vehicle strikes moose on Mass Pike

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash involving a moose slowed traffic early Tuesday morning. According to police, a vehicle struck the animal in the area of exit 41 on the eastbound side of the highway. Crews are working to remove the vehicle and animal from the roadway. Police said the...
WESTFIELD, MA
Getting Answers: Eversource electrical pole repair

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom, concerned about an electrical pole outside of his home in Springfield which he said was not fully repaired following a power outage that was specific to his home last month. That viewer told us that he has not had...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Chicopee dog dies after contracting disease found in puddles

Chicopee dog dies after contracting disease found in puddles
CHICOPEE, MA
Big E’s lost and found working to reunite hundreds of items with their owners

Big E's lost and found working to reunite hundreds of items with their owners
HOLYOKE, MA

