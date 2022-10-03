ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Annual Oktoberfest celebration returns to Springfield after pandemic pause

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Oktoberfest is back in Springfield!. After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual celebration is back for those who love beer and quality time with loved ones. In addition to beer tasting, the event features live music, refreshments and a cash bar for additional beverage options.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Veteran helps craft new American flag disposal box for Westfield

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s a new way for people in Westfield to hand over old, tattered American flags. A second location in the city has opened for the community to respectfully retire their tattered American flags. “It’s not always something that people will understand what they are supposed...
WESTFIELD, MA
Holyoke Fire working to restore vintage 1930′s truck

HIOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Holyoke Fire Department is working to restore a piece of the city’s history. “Firefighting is steeped in history and tradition and this is our, if you will, this is our connection to our forefathers that were here before us, that build the Holyoke Fire Department to what is today,” said Holyoke Fire Capt. David Rex.
HOLYOKE, MA
Big E’s lost and found working to reunite hundreds of items with their owners

Judge dismisses class action lawsuit filed by employees of Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. A federal judge has dismissed a class action lawsuit filed last year by employees of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home over working conditions during the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak. Local relief efforts continue in support of Puerto Rico...
HOLYOKE, MA
It’s Illegal in MA to do This to Your Pet…5 Years in Prison, $2,500 Fine

Throughout the years that I have been working in radio here in Berkshire County, I would have guests on the air from various animal shelters. I was informed about which animals are looking for new homes as they were up for adoption. People's lives change, they have to move to areas that may not allow pets or they have family members that are allergic, whatever the reason, there would be a steady flow of furry friends that were ready to go home. I heard plenty of happy-ending stories over the years for these Berkshire County animals and was glad to hear that people were giving them warm, loving homes.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
2 dogs in Springfield found with duct tape on paws, mouths

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Earlier this week, two dogs were found by Springfield College police officers running around campus with duct tape on them and now, authorities are searching for whoever’s responsible. “I just don’t want to see that dog go through what it went through ever again,” said...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Detached house sells for $611,000 in Westfield

A 2,900-square-foot house built in 2005 located at 28 Harvest Moon Lane in Westfield has a new owner. Robert Benoit bought the property from Felix Otero and Sherry A Otero on Sep. 1, 2022. The $611,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $211. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
WESTFIELD, MA
Revitalize CDC comes to Chicopee with first major project

CHICOPEE – Revitalize Community Development Corporation not only staged its first major home repair project since the coronavirus pandemic started but had that first project in a city that the non-profit organization has not been in before. The organization describes its mission as “Revitalize CDC performs critical repairs, modifications...
CHICOPEE, MA
Getting Answers: Eversource electrical pole repair

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom, concerned about an electrical pole outside of his home in Springfield which he said was not fully repaired following a power outage that was specific to his home last month. That viewer told us that he has not had...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

