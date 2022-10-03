Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Annual Oktoberfest celebration returns to Springfield after pandemic pause
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Oktoberfest is back in Springfield!. After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual celebration is back for those who love beer and quality time with loved ones. In addition to beer tasting, the event features live music, refreshments and a cash bar for additional beverage options.
Veteran helps craft new American flag disposal box for Westfield
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s a new way for people in Westfield to hand over old, tattered American flags. A second location in the city has opened for the community to respectfully retire their tattered American flags. “It’s not always something that people will understand what they are supposed...
Westfield family surprised with free year of internet
A family was surprised Thursday morning with free internet for a year in celebration of Whip City Fiber's 15,000th customer.
Holyoke Fire working to restore vintage 1930′s truck
HIOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Holyoke Fire Department is working to restore a piece of the city’s history. “Firefighting is steeped in history and tradition and this is our, if you will, this is our connection to our forefathers that were here before us, that build the Holyoke Fire Department to what is today,” said Holyoke Fire Capt. David Rex.
Walk-in hiring event in Springfield every Wednesday during October
There will be a special hiring event on Wednesday at Springfield City Hall for those interested in learning more about careers with the city of Springfield.
Belen, Salvadoran-American bakery, plans to open permanent Worcester spot
Worcester baker Zaida Melendez is planning to open a permanent location on Park Avenue in the coming months. Melendez was approved by the city’s License Commission on Thursday morning to open her bakery, Belen, at 385 Park Ave. Melendez said she plans to serve a combination of traditional Salvadoran pastries and typical American desserts.
Springfield drinking water exceeds maximum contaminant level
The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is notifying residents of high levels of two disinfection byproducts from samples taken on September 6.
Big E’s lost and found working to reunite hundreds of items with their owners
Judge dismisses class action lawsuit filed by employees of Holyoke Soldiers’ Home. A federal judge has dismissed a class action lawsuit filed last year by employees of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home over working conditions during the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak. Local relief efforts continue in support of Puerto Rico...
Town by Town: Polish Heritage Month, Autumn Mist Farm opening, and local artists
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Chicopee, Agawam, and West Springfield. October is Polish Heritage Month, and one college in Chicopee is helping to preserve Polish culture right here in western Mass. The Polish Center of Discovery and Learning at Elms College is a...
Springfield Indian Orchard Food Truck Festival: Here are the food trucks coming Saturday
The annual Indian Orchard Food Truck Festival returns on Saturday with delectable dishes from numerous rolling kitchens in the Greater Springfield area. The festival takes place from noon to 6 p.m. in the parking lot across from Myrtle Street Park at 117 Main St. It includes at least eight food trucks offering tacos, chicken wings, waffles and more.
Columbus Day 2022: What’s open and what’s closed
Columbus Day, also celebrated in some communities as Indigenous Peoples Day commemorating the earliest inhabitants, is the second Monday in October. That falls this year on Monday, Oct. 10. Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed that day and what travelers need to be aware of....
It’s Illegal in MA to do This to Your Pet…5 Years in Prison, $2,500 Fine
Throughout the years that I have been working in radio here in Berkshire County, I would have guests on the air from various animal shelters. I was informed about which animals are looking for new homes as they were up for adoption. People's lives change, they have to move to areas that may not allow pets or they have family members that are allergic, whatever the reason, there would be a steady flow of furry friends that were ready to go home. I heard plenty of happy-ending stories over the years for these Berkshire County animals and was glad to hear that people were giving them warm, loving homes.
2 dogs in Springfield found with duct tape on paws, mouths
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Earlier this week, two dogs were found by Springfield College police officers running around campus with duct tape on them and now, authorities are searching for whoever’s responsible. “I just don’t want to see that dog go through what it went through ever again,” said...
Springfield Indian Orchard Food Truck Festival is ‘going to be bigger and better’
SPRINGFIELD - Food, crafts and live entertainment is what the public can expect at the sixth annual Indian Orchard Food Truck Festival on Saturday. Residents will be able to broaden their palates and sample a variety of signature dishes from food establishments in the Greater Springfield area. Sweetera & Co.,...
Detached house sells for $611,000 in Westfield
A 2,900-square-foot house built in 2005 located at 28 Harvest Moon Lane in Westfield has a new owner. Robert Benoit bought the property from Felix Otero and Sherry A Otero on Sep. 1, 2022. The $611,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $211. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
Revitalize CDC comes to Chicopee with first major project
CHICOPEE – Revitalize Community Development Corporation not only staged its first major home repair project since the coronavirus pandemic started but had that first project in a city that the non-profit organization has not been in before. The organization describes its mission as “Revitalize CDC performs critical repairs, modifications...
Chicopee Police arrested 71 and issued 460 citations in September
The police in Chicopee released their review for the month of September.
Getting Answers: Eversource electrical pole repair
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom, concerned about an electrical pole outside of his home in Springfield which he said was not fully repaired following a power outage that was specific to his home last month. That viewer told us that he has not had...
Springfield, Eversource officials discuss possible solutions for broken streetlights
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Broken streetlights have been a problem in Springfield and on Tuesday, city leaders and Eversource tackled the issue in an effort to find possible solutions. As the seasons change, the dark autumn sky begins to cover western Massachusetts neighborhoods earlier and earlier. Meanwhile several Springfield streets...
I-91 South re-opened after Deerfield weigh station incident
A section of Interstate 91 in Franklin County has re-opened, after being closed for a portion of the morning commute Thursday.
