Holyoke, MA

westernmassnews.com

2 dogs in Springfield found with duct tape on paws, mouths

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Earlier this week, two dogs were found by Springfield College police officers running around campus with duct tape on them and now, authorities are searching for whoever’s responsible. “I just don’t want to see that dog go through what it went through ever again,” said...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Annual Oktoberfest celebration returns to Springfield after pandemic pause

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Oktoberfest is back in Springfield!. After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual celebration is back for those who love beer and quality time with loved ones. In addition to beer tasting, the event features live music, refreshments and a cash bar for additional beverage options.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Holyoke, MA
Business
City
Westfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Holyoke, MA
franklincountynow.com

Bacon Street Fire Displaces Residents

(Orange, MA) While crews were fighting the fire on Mechanic Street in Orange Monday, a second structure fire began at 80 Bacon Street in Orange. Crews were alerted to the fire by a motorist who drove up to the Mechanic Street scene saying there was a building with the fire alarms going off and smoke coming out of the windows and door.
ORANGE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Veteran helps craft new American flag disposal box for Westfield

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s a new way for people in Westfield to hand over old, tattered American flags. A second location in the city has opened for the community to respectfully retire their tattered American flags. “It’s not always something that people will understand what they are supposed...
WESTFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Eversource electrical pole repair

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom, concerned about an electrical pole outside of his home in Springfield which he said was not fully repaired following a power outage that was specific to his home last month. That viewer told us that he has not had...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Wilbraham girl using pedal power to spread the word about voting

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A young girl from Wilbraham and her parents are pedaling forward, literally, to spread the word about registering to vote. “I hope to inspire someone to go out and register to vote or at least do something to encourage other people to go register to vote,” said Charlotte Powell, age 14.
WILBRAHAM, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to car vs. motorcycle collision in Springfield Thursday evening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle in the area of Page Boulevard and St. James Avenue in Springfield. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, no injuries were reported. The car involved in the crash was a sedan that was damaged on its passenger side.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee dog dies after contracting disease found in puddles

We’re getting more answers on a story we first brought to you on Tuesday about the death of cannabis cultivation employee, Lorna McMurrey, in Holyoke. Holyoke Fire working to restore vintage 1930s truck. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Holyoke Fire Department is working to restore a piece of the...
CHICOPEE, MA
WNAW 94.7

It’s Illegal in MA to do This to Your Pet…5 Years in Prison, $2,500 Fine

Throughout the years that I have been working in radio here in Berkshire County, I would have guests on the air from various animal shelters. I was informed about which animals are looking for new homes as they were up for adoption. People's lives change, they have to move to areas that may not allow pets or they have family members that are allergic, whatever the reason, there would be a steady flow of furry friends that were ready to go home. I heard plenty of happy-ending stories over the years for these Berkshire County animals and was glad to hear that people were giving them warm, loving homes.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
wabi.tv

CT man dies in The Forks rafting accident

THE FORKS, Maine (WABI) - A Connecticut man has died after being thrown from his raft when it entered rapids along the Dead River near The Forks. The Department of Inland Fisheries says the raft had seven people on board when it came upon Big Poplar Rapid, part of Poplar Hill Falls in Somerset County.
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME

