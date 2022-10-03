Read full article on original website
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
2 dogs in Springfield found with duct tape on paws, mouths
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Earlier this week, two dogs were found by Springfield College police officers running around campus with duct tape on them and now, authorities are searching for whoever’s responsible. “I just don’t want to see that dog go through what it went through ever again,” said...
Annual Oktoberfest celebration returns to Springfield after pandemic pause
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Oktoberfest is back in Springfield!. After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual celebration is back for those who love beer and quality time with loved ones. In addition to beer tasting, the event features live music, refreshments and a cash bar for additional beverage options.
Westfield family surprised with free year of internet
A family was surprised Thursday morning with free internet for a year in celebration of Whip City Fiber's 15,000th customer.
House of the Week: House with multiple outbuildings for sale in Western Mass.
A 3-bed, 3-bath house for sale in Western Massachusetts has a brick fireplace, beautifully restored wide plank wood floors, oversized windows and multiple outbuildings. The house, located at 1246 North St. Ext in Agawam, is for sale for $524,900. It is listed by Alex Anthony of William Raveis R.E. & Home Services.
The Big E lost and found filled with hundreds of items after fair ends
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Big E had a big year, setting an all-time record high for one day attendance on Saturday, September 24 with over 177,000 people. Now that it's over, one place that is still drawing a crowd is the lost and found department. "We've actually found all...
Bacon Street Fire Displaces Residents
(Orange, MA) While crews were fighting the fire on Mechanic Street in Orange Monday, a second structure fire began at 80 Bacon Street in Orange. Crews were alerted to the fire by a motorist who drove up to the Mechanic Street scene saying there was a building with the fire alarms going off and smoke coming out of the windows and door.
Springfield drinking water exceeds maximum contaminant level
The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is notifying residents of high levels of two disinfection byproducts from samples taken on September 6.
Work continues on the Connecticut River despite the rain
All this rain has had a positive impact on one ongoing project along the Connecticut River.
Veteran helps craft new American flag disposal box for Westfield
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There’s a new way for people in Westfield to hand over old, tattered American flags. A second location in the city has opened for the community to respectfully retire their tattered American flags. “It’s not always something that people will understand what they are supposed...
Getting Answers: Eversource electrical pole repair
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer reached out to our newsroom, concerned about an electrical pole outside of his home in Springfield which he said was not fully repaired following a power outage that was specific to his home last month. That viewer told us that he has not had...
Wilbraham girl using pedal power to spread the word about voting
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A young girl from Wilbraham and her parents are pedaling forward, literally, to spread the word about registering to vote. “I hope to inspire someone to go out and register to vote or at least do something to encourage other people to go register to vote,” said Charlotte Powell, age 14.
Springfield Indian Orchard Food Truck Festival: Here are the food trucks coming Saturday
The annual Indian Orchard Food Truck Festival returns on Saturday with delectable dishes from numerous rolling kitchens in the Greater Springfield area. The festival takes place from noon to 6 p.m. in the parking lot across from Myrtle Street Park at 117 Main St. It includes at least eight food trucks offering tacos, chicken wings, waffles and more.
Crews respond to car vs. motorcycle collision in Springfield Thursday evening
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to an accident involving a car and a motorcycle in the area of Page Boulevard and St. James Avenue in Springfield. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, no injuries were reported. The car involved in the crash was a sedan that was damaged on its passenger side.
City View Road in Westfield scheduled to reopen after culvert project
The long-awaited project of repairing the culvert on City View Road in Westfield is now complete.
Chicopee dog dies after contracting disease found in puddles
We’re getting more answers on a story we first brought to you on Tuesday about the death of cannabis cultivation employee, Lorna McMurrey, in Holyoke. Holyoke Fire working to restore vintage 1930s truck. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Holyoke Fire Department is working to restore a piece of the...
Dakin Humane Society receives homeless cats from Florida
Dakin Humane Society received over a dozen cats from Florida to make room for additional animals impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Springfield residents and businesses eligible for energy assessment
The city of Springfield is on a mission to lessen its carbon footprint while also saving its residents money on energy costs.
It’s Illegal in MA to do This to Your Pet…5 Years in Prison, $2,500 Fine
Throughout the years that I have been working in radio here in Berkshire County, I would have guests on the air from various animal shelters. I was informed about which animals are looking for new homes as they were up for adoption. People's lives change, they have to move to areas that may not allow pets or they have family members that are allergic, whatever the reason, there would be a steady flow of furry friends that were ready to go home. I heard plenty of happy-ending stories over the years for these Berkshire County animals and was glad to hear that people were giving them warm, loving homes.
Walk-in hiring event in Springfield every Wednesday during October
There will be a special hiring event on Wednesday at Springfield City Hall for those interested in learning more about careers with the city of Springfield.
CT man dies in The Forks rafting accident
THE FORKS, Maine (WABI) - A Connecticut man has died after being thrown from his raft when it entered rapids along the Dead River near The Forks. The Department of Inland Fisheries says the raft had seven people on board when it came upon Big Poplar Rapid, part of Poplar Hill Falls in Somerset County.
