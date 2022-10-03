Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Binance Coin is the 4th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. The exchange token has seen sideways movement on the price charts for nearly a month now as it formed a range between $260 and $300. At press time, the price approached the psychological $300-resistance once more.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO