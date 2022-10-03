Read full article on original website
Assessing the odds of SAND reaching $1 in the coming week
Binance U.S. confirmed that the exchange will be adding the Sandbox [SAND] token on the platform. This news was also retweeted by Sandbox on their Twitter account. Since the news broke, investors and SAND reacted positively to this announcement. Furthermore, the trend appeared to be continuing as of 5 October....
Dogecoin’s [DOGE] trading volume rallies by over 400%, thanks to…
According to a securities filing on 4 October, Elon Musk sent a letter to Twitter declaring his intentions to follow through on his deal to buy the social media platform Twitter. The Tesla CEO also shared a tweet on the same. Following this news, Dogecoin [DOGE] holders took to trading...
Bitcoin [BTC]: Yes, a mining hashrate all-time high, but at what cost
Bitcoin [BTC] investors may finally have something to rejoice about. Amidst the general downturn in the global financial markets and a consequential collapse of the cryptocurrency market, one thing remained consistent. BTC’s hashrate continued to grow despite tough times in the crypto market. According to data from blockchain analytics...
Polygon [MATIC]: Chances of a toss-up could be underway because…
Polygon’s [MATIC] 6.55% uptick in the last 24 hours may not be because of the all-inclusive crypto market redemption. While this claim does not exclude the contribution, other factors seemed to ensure a guaranteed increase. Based on Santiment data, MATIC investors could be preparing to grab more of the...
Quick gains for Solana [SOL], but here’s how far a breakout is
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The bullish momentum of the past few hours might reverse over the next day. Bitcoin [BTC] managed to hold on to the $19.2k short-term support, and it was able...
All the ways in which BNB’s face-off with this resistance level will unfold
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Binance Coin is the 4th largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. The exchange token has seen sideways movement on the price charts for nearly a month now as it formed a range between $260 and $300. At press time, the price approached the psychological $300-resistance once more.
Optimism: Rally in on-chain activity, but holders are in losses, here’s why
According to data from on-chain analytics platform Santiment, since its inception in May, OP, the native token of the Layer 2 scaling solutions provider Optimism, has registered growth in its on-chain activity. Interestingly, despite the surge in on-chain activity, OP’s price has failed to follow suit and post gains. Data...
Ethereum [ETH]: This is the silver lining to its post-Merge performance
It’s been more than 2 weeks since Ethereum’s Merge happened. However, the hype that existed before the event died down soon, with the event followed by disinterest in the cryptocurrency. Glassnode recently confirmed this outcome after observing a sustained drop in ETH Open Interest in perpetual Futures contracts.
Decoding SushiSwap’s [SUSHI] unprecedented price growth
Golden Tree, an asset management firm, took a $5.3 million token stake in SushiSwap. Following this development, the SushiSwap token saw immense growth over the past 24 hours. Now, the question is- Will the news of investments and SushiSwap’s growth in the dApp space be enough to sustain SUSHI‘s growth?
Bitcoin: Here’s the case for an early Christmas in October for BTC holders
Is optimism around Bitcoin [BTC] and its holders seeing a solid foundation despite the daunting bear? Well, it certainly looks like the case. The overall supply on exchanges has dropped to extreme lows, as per data from Santiment. Here, it’s worth noting that the drop came at a time of wide-market sell-offs.
MATIC – The how and why of this buying opportunity
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. MATIC sees a surge past a key resistance following an announcement. Price action needs to develop further but a buying opportunity could arise. The native token of Polygon has...
SUSHI experienced its best hourly interaction in past 90 days
According to LunarCrush’s data, SushiSwap experienced its best hourly interaction in the past 90 days, with over nine million users actively participating. The election of a new “head chef,” or chief executive, by the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) responsible for the SushiSwap protocol, sparked this level of participation.
Will Litecoin’s new update improve its chances of winning the PoW race
Litecoin [LTC] has been making improvements to its existing technology for quite some time now. In line with the same, the blockchain recently announced an MWEB feature that would allow users to make confidential transactions. Can’t take privacy ‘Lite’ly. This latest update announced on the 3 October,...
Solana: Predicting SOL’s likely response to this resistance range
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Solana approached its three-week resistance mark. Can it induce a near-term rally?. The altcoin witnessed an uptick in its funding rates. The long/short ratio revealed a slight bearish edge...
Litecoin’s ‘daily active addresses surge’ has these tips for intraday traders
Litecoin’s [LTC] hashrate clinched an all-time high of 531.4427 TH/s on 22 September as per data from CoinWarz. In the last 30 days, data from Santiment also showed that LTC ranked third on the list of cryptocurrency assets with the most daily active addresses. With 269,540 daily active addresses...
Can GRT chart a new course after Graph’s new Subgraph milestone
The Graph’s GRT cryptocurrency is arguably one of the poorest performing top cryptocurrencies by market cap. Its performance has been rather docile in Q3, and at this point, it might need a catalyst to get things going. Recent developments have the potential to breathe life back into the coin in Q4.
Ethereum’s activity index and what to expect from it in Q4
Ethereum [ETH] activity index for September was almost no different from the decreasing network involvement in August. This was according to the latest monthly Ethereum analysis by AnalytEx. Based on the report, the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain recorded slight increases, but overall, it was not a seemingly good month. Maintaining the...
Shiba Inu: Tracing SHIB’s ability to rebound from its newly found support
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu witnessed a bearish pattern on the daily chart. The meme-token’s funding rate on FTX turned positive over the last two days. The token saw a slight...
Hedera: Everything latest you need to know before investing in HBAR
Hedera’s [HBAR] development activity witnessed consistent growth since November 2018 as per recent data from Santiment. The network ranked third and stood behind Polkadot [DOT] and Cardano [ADA]. Referred to as the most used enterprise-grade public network, Hedera is an open-source cryptocurrency network where users and developers alike can...
Evaluating the Q3 performance of BTC, ETH, and BNB
Although the broader financial market experienced a downturn in the last quarter, data from CoinGecko showed that the global cryptocurrency market capitalization rose by 9% within the 90-day period. Interestingly, despite the growth in the global cryptocurrency market capitalization, the leading cryptocurrency asset Bitcoin [BTC], closed the quarter with a...
