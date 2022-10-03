Read full article on original website
Marcus Little Bear
4d ago
Glad to have the Wallmanbanger back to cup. With as many RC tracks on the cup schedule he'll win a race or two, or more, each year.
Recon 1
4d ago
Nice to see a driver over 24 years old for a change..LOL
Kevin Harvick Has 2-Word Reaction To Major Penalty News
On Wednesday, NASCAR dished out a stiff punishment to Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team. Harvick's crew chief, Rodney Childers, has been suspended for the next four Cup Series events. Additionally, Childers was fined $100,000. The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team also received a 100-point...
Richard Petty Gives Son a Dose of His Own Medicine, Calling Him Out for Something You Wouldn’t Expect — Cheating
Richard Petty made a surprising comment during his appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio when he bluntly called out his son Kyle for cheating, and, in the process, gave him a dose of his own medicine. The post Richard Petty Gives Son a Dose of His Own Medicine, Calling Him Out for Something You Wouldn’t Expect — Cheating appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Brad Keselowski Is Surprisingly Refusing to Join the Chorus of Next Gen Criticisms
While many NASCAR drivers are raising concerns about the Next Gen Car, Brad Keselowski doesn't sound too worried. If anything, he's upbeat. The post Brad Keselowski Is Surprisingly Refusing to Join the Chorus of Next Gen Criticisms appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Busch and David Gilliland Are Shaking up the Truck Series, Leaving Drivers Like Hailie Deegan in Limbo
Kyle Busch and David Gilliland are moving their truck series teams to new manufacturers, causing a shakeup in driver lineups. The post Kyle Busch and David Gilliland Are Shaking up the Truck Series, Leaving Drivers Like Hailie Deegan in Limbo appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chase Elliott Wins at Talladega, Denny Hamlin Calls Out NASCAR: Sunday Money from Marty Smith
Not to oversimplify things too much, but if there’s been a theme to the 2022 NASCAR season, it’s to expect the unexpected. About the only thing predictable this year has been Chase Elliott‘s ability to finish near the top. Elliott drove his car to victory lane for...
Jeff Gordon and Team Execs Go Public Over TV Deal Negotiations and Sound Alarm Bells About NASCAR’s Future, According to Report
Jeff Gordon and several team executives sounded alarm bells in a meeting with the media over talks with NASCAR on the upcoming TV deal, and how the future of the sport could be in question. The post Jeff Gordon and Team Execs Go Public Over TV Deal Negotiations and Sound Alarm Bells About NASCAR’s Future, According to Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse First Look Review: Fastest 5-Oh
Ford hasn't introduced a new named subbrand variant of its pioneering pony car since the Bullitt edition first appeared for 2001. The seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang ends this long drought with the powerful new Mustang Dark Horse model. This is no mere appearance package with cold-air induction good for a handful of extra ponies and pound-feet; the Dark Horse represents a serious performance upgrade that lays the foundation for Ford Blue's combustion vehicle racing efforts. These will range from amateur classes up through global GT4, GT3, NHRA, Australian Supercar, and NASCAR. In so doing, Dark Horse is itself a small family of hotter fastback Mustangs, with an offering of optional performance upgrades to suit one's personal need for speed, style, and comfort.
Chandler Smith Comments Raise Major Red Flag and Confirm Joe Gibbs Racing Headed in Wrong Direction
Chandler Smith candidly admitted this week that he turned down an offer from Joe Gibbs Racing in favor of joining Kaulig Racing and it confirmed that the powerhouse team is headed in the wrong direction. The post Chandler Smith Comments Raise Major Red Flag and Confirm Joe Gibbs Racing Headed in Wrong Direction appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Charlotte ROVAL Starting Lineup: October 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR starting positions for the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag on the Charlotte ROVAL. Today, the field rolls to the track for a round of practice and qualifying on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. View the Charlotte ROVAL starting lineup...
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
Check out the NASCAR starting lineup for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway as the Cup Series playoffs Round of 12 ends on a road course.
Kevin Harvick and Crew Chief Rodney Childers Waste No Time Sharing What They Think About NASCAR’s Major Penalty
Kevin Harvick and crew chief Rodney Childers wasted no time responding to NASCAR's major penalty, which includes a four-race suspension and $100,000 fine for Childers. The post Kevin Harvick and Crew Chief Rodney Childers Waste No Time Sharing What They Think About NASCAR’s Major Penalty appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Byron wins NASCAR appeal, regains playoff points
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — An appeals panel on Thursday reinstated the 25 points William Byron had been docked by NASCAR for deliberately spinning championship rival Denny Hamlin, a critical decision that helps his playoff hopes. The three-person panel found that Byron did break a NASCAR rule for spinning Hamlin under caution. But Hendrick Motorsports had […]
NASCAR amends Rule Book after William Byron appeal
NASCAR amended the Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series Rule Books a day after an appeals panel rescinded William Byron’s 25-point penalty. The changes close a potential loophole that allowed the National Motorsports Appeals Panel to adjust the penalty to Byron this week. NASCAR did not penalize Byron...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Addresses Next Gen Car Safety Concerns and Gives Drivers a Tip to Protect Themselves in a Way No One Is Talking About
Dale Earnhardt Jr. talked about safety concerns with the Next Gen car on his podcast and provided a simple solution that could go a long way in protecting drivers and it's something no one is talking about. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Addresses Next Gen Car Safety Concerns and Gives Drivers a Tip to Protect Themselves in a Way No One Is Talking About appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Appeal panel gives William Byron his 25 points back
William Byron is back in a transfer spot after the National Motorsports Appeals Panel rescinded his 25-point penalty Thursday for spinning Denny Hamlin at Texas. By getting those 25 points back, Byron enters Sunday’s elimination playoff race at the Charlotte Roval (2 p.m. ET on NBC) 14 points above the cutline.
NASCAR teams call revenue model ‘broken,’ warn of layoffs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The most powerful teams in NASCAR warned Friday that the venerable stock car racing series has a “broken” economic model that is unfair and has little to no chance of long-term stability, a stunning announcement that added to a growing list of woes.
RCR Event Preview - Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL
Richard Childress Racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL … Richard Childress Racing has nine NASCAR Cup Series starts at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. Tyler Reddick owns the company’s best finish, a second-place effort in 2021. The first RCR driver to lead laps on the 2.280-mile layout was Daniel Hemric in 2019 (two laps).
NASCAR Roval weekend forecast: #WakeUpCLT To Go
It's going to be a cool and sunny weekend for NASCAR at Charlotte Motor Speedway! Larry Sprinkle and Chris Mulcahy have the full forecast on #WakeUpCLT To Go!
IndyCar driver set for NASCAR debut at Charlotte
IndyCar driver Marco Andretti is set to make his NASCAR debut in this Saturday afternoon’s Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Former full-time IndyCar driver Marco Andretti is set to make his NASCAR debut this Saturday afternoon with Big Machine Racing at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
