Read full article on original website
Related
qualityassurancemag.com
CM Systems Announces a Third Patent Award for its Food Safety Management System
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — CM Systems (ComplianceMate) which works on food safety technology and automation, announced the issuance of US Patent 11449810. This is the third in a family of patents covering ComplianceMate's system that it said accommodates a comprehensive digital food safety management system, including the digital checklist of tasks to be performed in a foodservice establishment utilizing automated temperature sensors and automated checklists using Bluetooth probe technology.
qualityassurancemag.com
The Consumer Goods Forum's Sustainable Retail Summit is Oct. 26-28
PARIS — The Consumer Goods Forum's (CGF) Sustainable Retail Summit will bring together hundreds of the world's industry leaders in-person in Amsterdam next month, to accelerate action on urgent challenges facing the consumer goods industry. Taking place Oct. 26-28 and focused on 'From Conversation to Action: The Transition to Better Business', the event will help companies realize their sustainability ambitions and create better lives through better business.
qualityassurancemag.com
Spectacle Releases Free Future of Food Ebook on Sustainable Seafood
AUSTIN, Texas — Spectacle, a branding agency specializing in purpose-led, profit-enabled companies from start-ups to Fortune 100s, announced the release of its free e-book titled "Alternative Seafood: The Next Blue Ocean." It's the debut piece in their forthcoming Future of Food series. Download your copy of the free report...
qualityassurancemag.com
FDA and CDC Partner to Reduce Foodborne Illness in Retail and Foodservice Establishments
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen food safety in retail environments. The goal of the renewed partnership between the FDA and the CDC is to help reduce the occurrence of foodborne illness in retail and foodservice establishments.
Comments / 0