Bloomington, IN

Michigan football: After escaping Indiana, the Wolverines will have to be better in the weeks ahead

Following an interception by Rod Moore late in the second quarter, Michigan had a chance to capture some momentum and shake Indiana off its tail Saturday in Bloomington. However, the No. 4-ranked Wolverines couldn’t turn the turnover into points, having their subsequent 26-yard field goal attempt blocked, and they remained deadlocked 10-10 going into halftime during the Hoosiers’ homecoming game.
Michigan becomes first program to notch bowl eligibility in 2022

Michigan took down Indiana 31-10 on Saturday. Although it was not their best performance, the win made the WOlverines the first bowl-eligible team in 2022. Fox College Football announced on Twitter after the win that the Wolverines were bowl eligible. With the win, No. 4 Michigan advanced to 6-0 on...
Cornelius Johnson caps 98-yard drive for Michigan with brilliant catch-and-run TD

Michigan is in a tight race against Indiana on Saturday. The Wolverines were facing a possible upset alert at halftime, locked in a game that was tied 10-all. The Wolverines had a slow start against Indiana, struggling with third-down conversions and having a field goal blocked. On the other side of the ball, the defense also struggled, giving up big chunks of yardage and 4 third-down conversions to the Hoosiers.
Michigan football RB coach Mike Hart suffers seizure, to stay in hospital overnight

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline during the first quarter of Michigan's game Saturday against Indiana. With 4:54 left in the quarter — just after Indiana scored a touchdown to tie the game, 7-7, and Michigan's special teams unit was ready to head on the field — Hart suddenly collapsed while standing near midfield. ...
Blake Corum torches IU defense with brilliant cut for huge gain

Blake Corum and Michigan are off and running against Indiana. After getting the ball off the opening kickoff, the Wolverines did not spend much time before finding the end zone. Michigan covered 77 yards in just over 2 minutes with Corum providing most of the fireworks on the drive. In...
Marvin Harrison Jr. fights through pass interference for contested TD catch against Michigan State

Marvin Harrison Jr. is leading the way for Ohio State’s receivers once again. He scored the first touchdown of the game for the Buckeyes. C.J. Stroud trusted Harrison on a contested throw that led to a touchdown. Stroud caught a 19-yard touchdown pass to break the 0-0 tie. There was pass interference called on the play, but it didn’t matter as Harrison had already scored.
TreVeyon Henderson shows major respect following injury to Michigan State's Jaden Mangham

Michigan State freshman DB Jaden Mangham was carted off the field on Saturday after colliding with Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson. The entire MSU team gathered around Mangham on the field, and OSU head coach Ryan Day joined the crowd. Before Mangham was carted off the field, Henderson made his way over, and in a fantastic show of sportsmanship, embraced the injured player. As he was being driven off the field, Mangham gave a thumbs-up sign to the crowd.
Set location for FOX Big Noon Kickoff show at Indiana revealed

The FOX Big Noon Kickoff show has revealed its set location at Indiana for Saturday. The show will film at Miller Plaza at the south end zone at 9 a.m. ET, they announced on Twitter on Friday. The show will officially start at 10 a.m., but festivities will begin at...
Jim Harbaugh shares team's mindset, response to Mike Hart's medical emergency

Jim Harbaugh posted a message on social media about the Mike Hart incident that happened on the Michigan sidelines. The assistant coach was carted off the field due to a medical emergency against Indiana. Hart collapsed on the Michigan sidelines during a commercial break after a Hoosiers touchdown. Harbaugh’s message...
Michigan State cashes in huge mistake by CJ Stroud for pick-6 vs. Buckeyes

Michigan State capitalized on a rare C.J. Stroud mistake. Stroud was intercepted by Michigan State defensive back Charles Brantley, who took it 32 yards to the house. There were no Buckeye receivers in the area, suggesting some miscommunication between Stroud and his target. This is only the 3rd interception of Stroud’s season.
Michigan football: Ronnie Bell returning to form as Wolverines enter the grind of the B1G season

Michigan is making winning look easy so far this season, and no individual Wolverine more so than Ronnie Bell. The senior wide receiver has been flying under the radar since returning from an injury that cost him almost all of last season. Oh, he leads the team in receptions and receiving yards, but he still goes unnoticed for large chunks of games.
College football coach carted off field after collapsing on sidelines

A scary scene developed in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday during the Michigan-Indiana game. Mike Hart, the Wolverines’ running backs coach and run game coordinator—and a former standout for the program in the mid-2000s—suddenly collapsed on the sidelines. The game was in the 1st quarter and was paused as Hart was put on a stretcher and carted off the field.

