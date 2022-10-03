Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Officials in Michigan-Indiana game are getting blasted for weak showing in Bloomington
It seems that neither side of the Michigan-Indiana matchup is happy with the officiating thus far. For example, Michigan EDGE Jaylen Harrell was penalized for a fairly innocuous gesture. The gesture by Harrell is fairly common in all levels of football in 2022. Twitter was full of reactions from both...
Michigan football: After escaping Indiana, the Wolverines will have to be better in the weeks ahead
Following an interception by Rod Moore late in the second quarter, Michigan had a chance to capture some momentum and shake Indiana off its tail Saturday in Bloomington. However, the No. 4-ranked Wolverines couldn’t turn the turnover into points, having their subsequent 26-yard field goal attempt blocked, and they remained deadlocked 10-10 going into halftime during the Hoosiers’ homecoming game.
JJ McCarthy throws first interception of 2022 as Indiana snuffs out dangerous drive by Michigan
Indiana was locked in a head-to-head battle with Michigan on Saturday, taking the lead early in the game. The Hoosiers were keeping it close in Bloomington, even though the Wolverines entered the game against the Hoosiers as a 23.5-point favorite. The Wolverines had a slow offensive start against a stout...
Michigan becomes first program to notch bowl eligibility in 2022
Michigan took down Indiana 31-10 on Saturday. Although it was not their best performance, the win made the WOlverines the first bowl-eligible team in 2022. Fox College Football announced on Twitter after the win that the Wolverines were bowl eligible. With the win, No. 4 Michigan advanced to 6-0 on...
Mark Cuban produces brilliant troll of Michigan during Big Noon Kickoff appearance
Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, made an appearance on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff in advance of the Michigan-Indiana matchup. Cuban, who is an Indiana alumnus, took the opportunity to troll the Michigan fanbase. “You know I’m a huge IU fan, go IU, beat Michigan,” said Cuban...
Cornelius Johnson caps 98-yard drive for Michigan with brilliant catch-and-run TD
Michigan is in a tight race against Indiana on Saturday. The Wolverines were facing a possible upset alert at halftime, locked in a game that was tied 10-all. The Wolverines had a slow start against Indiana, struggling with third-down conversions and having a field goal blocked. On the other side of the ball, the defense also struggled, giving up big chunks of yardage and 4 third-down conversions to the Hoosiers.
Michigan football RB coach Mike Hart suffers seizure, to stay in hospital overnight
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michigan football running backs coach Mike Hart collapsed on the sideline during the first quarter of Michigan's game Saturday against Indiana. With 4:54 left in the quarter — just after Indiana scored a touchdown to tie the game, 7-7, and Michigan's special teams unit was ready to head on the field — Hart suddenly collapsed while standing near midfield. ...
Blake Corum torches IU defense with brilliant cut for huge gain
Blake Corum and Michigan are off and running against Indiana. After getting the ball off the opening kickoff, the Wolverines did not spend much time before finding the end zone. Michigan covered 77 yards in just over 2 minutes with Corum providing most of the fireworks on the drive. In...
Marvin Harrison Jr. fights through pass interference for contested TD catch against Michigan State
Marvin Harrison Jr. is leading the way for Ohio State’s receivers once again. He scored the first touchdown of the game for the Buckeyes. C.J. Stroud trusted Harrison on a contested throw that led to a touchdown. Stroud caught a 19-yard touchdown pass to break the 0-0 tie. There was pass interference called on the play, but it didn’t matter as Harrison had already scored.
Ohio State as the No. 1 team in the country? Fans, media make case following first half vs. MSU
Ohio State’s offense was rolling through the Michigan State defense in the first half. The Buckeyes went into halftime up 35-13. The Ohio State offense had 429 total yards of offense in a dominant first half in East Lansing. Many fans made their case for Ohio State to be the No. 1 ranked team in the country after how the Buckeyes played.
TreVeyon Henderson shows major respect following injury to Michigan State's Jaden Mangham
Michigan State freshman DB Jaden Mangham was carted off the field on Saturday after colliding with Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson. The entire MSU team gathered around Mangham on the field, and OSU head coach Ryan Day joined the crowd. Before Mangham was carted off the field, Henderson made his way over, and in a fantastic show of sportsmanship, embraced the injured player. As he was being driven off the field, Mangham gave a thumbs-up sign to the crowd.
Set location for FOX Big Noon Kickoff show at Indiana revealed
The FOX Big Noon Kickoff show has revealed its set location at Indiana for Saturday. The show will film at Miller Plaza at the south end zone at 9 a.m. ET, they announced on Twitter on Friday. The show will officially start at 10 a.m., but festivities will begin at...
Jim Harbaugh shares team's mindset, response to Mike Hart's medical emergency
Jim Harbaugh posted a message on social media about the Mike Hart incident that happened on the Michigan sidelines. The assistant coach was carted off the field due to a medical emergency against Indiana. Hart collapsed on the Michigan sidelines during a commercial break after a Hoosiers touchdown. Harbaugh’s message...
Michigan State cashes in huge mistake by CJ Stroud for pick-6 vs. Buckeyes
Michigan State capitalized on a rare C.J. Stroud mistake. Stroud was intercepted by Michigan State defensive back Charles Brantley, who took it 32 yards to the house. There were no Buckeye receivers in the area, suggesting some miscommunication between Stroud and his target. This is only the 3rd interception of Stroud’s season.
Rapid Reaction: Cast changes, but show remains the same as Ohio State rolls over Michigan State
In a season in which its one consistency seems to be the results, Ohio State played without its leading rusher and again without its preseason top wide receiver available. But the results were the same, as Ohio State blasted Michigan State 49-20 Saturday in East Lansing. With leading rusher Miyan...
Michigan football: Ronnie Bell returning to form as Wolverines enter the grind of the B1G season
Michigan is making winning look easy so far this season, and no individual Wolverine more so than Ronnie Bell. The senior wide receiver has been flying under the radar since returning from an injury that cost him almost all of last season. Oh, he leads the team in receptions and receiving yards, but he still goes unnoticed for large chunks of games.
Nebraska volleyball continues undefeated start to B1G play with road sweep of Michigan State
Nebraska volleyball is off to a dominant start in B1G play, rolling past Michigan State with a 3-set sweep in East Lansing. The Thursday night match went to the Huskers with set wins of 25-18, 25-23 and 25-9. After opening B1G play with a home sweep of the Spartans, Nebraska...
College football coach carted off field after collapsing on sidelines
A scary scene developed in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday during the Michigan-Indiana game. Mike Hart, the Wolverines’ running backs coach and run game coordinator—and a former standout for the program in the mid-2000s—suddenly collapsed on the sidelines. The game was in the 1st quarter and was paused as Hart was put on a stretcher and carted off the field.
Michigan State reveals uniform combination for OSU game with 'man in the arena' hype video
Michigan State has released its hype video for Week 6 as the Spartans host No. 3 Ohio State, which also includes the uniform combination. The players will wear green helmets and green jerseys with white pants for the matchup. Michigan State is currently on a 3-game losing streak after starting...
License of Novi Carvana dealer suspended by state of Michigan
The Michigan Department of State is putting the brakes on a Carvana dealership in Novi. Its license is suspended over alleged violations of the Michigan vehicle code.
