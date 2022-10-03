ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Tillerson testifies at corruption trial of Trump adviser

By TOM HAYS
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e8KZk_0iKd36Vz00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Rex Tillerson, who served a turbulent term as secretary of state under former President Donald Trump, was called as a government witness Monday at the trial of a Trump ally accused of leaking intelligence to the United Arab Emirates.

Tillerson testified that he barely knew the defendant, Tom Barrack, once the chairman of Trump’s inaugural committee, or anything about his relationship with the UAE. Instead, he spelled out how he would meet with Trump on a regular basis to discuss foreign policy, emphasizing that the sensitive conversations were supposed to stay confidential.

“You really don’t want outside parties to have access to that information and use it to their advantage,” Tillerson told a New York City jury.

Prosecutors have alleged Barrack provided inside information on how Trump administration officials viewed a UAE-led blockade of neighboring Qatar. Tillerson testified he had advised Trump not to engage with the UAE on the issue, saying, “We needed to let them sort that out on their own.”

Tillerson also described one encounter with Barrack where he “called over to my office … and expressed an interest in an ambassadorship,” he said. But Trump didn’t embrace the idea, “so that was the end of it,” he said.

On cross-examination, Tillerson acknowledged having disagreements with Trump, but stayed clear of criticizing the former president. He said they sometimes played “good cop-bad cop” in their public statements about adversaries like North Korea.

The former Exxon Mobil CEO is the highest-profile witness so far at the federal trial of Barrack, a billionaire private equity manager and Trump confidant who's accused of secretly working as a foreign agent for the UAE.

Barrack, 75, has pleaded not guilty to that charge, along obstruction of justice and false statements counts.

In 2018, Trump dumped Tillerson via Twitter, abruptly ending the service of a Cabinet secretary who had reportedly called the Republican president a "moron" but refused to step down, deepening disarray within the Trump administration.

Trump and Tillerson clashed on several foreign policy issues, including whether the U.S. would stay in the 2015 agreement to restrict Iran’s nuclear efforts, a deal Tillerson favored. Trump announced in 2018 that the U.S. was withdrawing from the agreement.

So far, prosecutors have relied on a trove of emails and other communications they say demonstrate how Barrack's "unique access" to Trump to manipulate his campaign — and later his administration — to advance the interests of the UAE. The efforts included helping arrange an Oval Office meeting between Trump and Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2017.

At the same time, UAE officials were consorting with Barrack, the energy-rich Gulf state rewarded him by pouring millions of dollars into his business ventures.

___

Corrects story to reflect that the “adversary” Tillerson was referring to on cross examination was North Korea, not South Korea.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

'War crime:' Industrial-scale destruction of Ukraine culture

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The exquisite golden tiara, inlaid with precious stones by master craftsmen some 1,500 years ago, was one of the world’s most valuable artifacts from the blood-letting rule of Attila the Hun, who rampaged with horseback warriors deep into Europe in the 5th century.
MUSEUMS
KIRO 7 Seattle

What Friday's jobs report means for Fed's inflation fight

WASHINGTON — (AP) — For most Americans, Friday's September jobs report was welcome news: Businesses kept hiring at a brisk pace, unemployment fell back to a half-century low and average pay rose. Yet for the Federal Reserve, the jobs figures highlight how little progress they're making in their...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rex Tillerson
Person
Donald Trump
KIRO 7 Seattle

Report: Walker encouraged woman to have second abortion

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The woman who says Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for a 2009 abortion claims he encouraged her to have another abortion two years later, according to a new report. She declined to have the second abortion, according to the report, and the relationship ended.
GEORGIA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Biden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since '62 crisis

NEW YORK — (AP) — President Joe Biden is declaring that the risk of nuclear "Armageddon" is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Iran
KIRO 7 Seattle

Official: Haiti to seek foreign armed forces to quell chaos

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — (AP) — Haiti's government has agreed to request the help of international armed forces as gangs and protesters paralyze the country and basic supplies including fuel and water dwindle, a top ranking Haitian official told The Associated Press on Friday. The official, who was not...
WORLD
KIRO 7 Seattle

Biden pardons thousands for 'simple possession' of marijuana

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. Biden's move also covers...
POTUS
Chillicothe Gazette

Everything is at stake in this “off-year” election

Since the 1930s, the political party that holds the White House typically loses seats in Congress in the next election. The major exceptions were ‘34, when FDR and the Democrats had begun pulling America out of the deepest trough of the Great Depression — against a background of rising fascism in Italy, Germany, and here -- and 2002, when most of the nation rallied around George W. Bush and his Republicans, after 9/11.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Qatar
Country
United Arab Emirates
KIRO 7 Seattle

Putin tightens infrastructure security after blast on bridge

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — An explosion Saturday caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia, damaging an important supply artery for the Kremlin's faltering war effort in southern Ukraine and hitting a towering symbol of Russian power in the region. Nobody immediately...
POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

Israeli troops hunt for shooter in deadly Jerusalem attack

JERUSALEM — (AP) — Israeli police arrested at least three Palestinian suspects Sunday in connection with a deadly shooting at a Jerusalem checkpoint, as security forces searched for the suspected gunman. The shooter opened fire on a military checkpoint in east Jerusalem late Saturday, killing a female Israeli...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Racial equity in marijuana pardons requires states’ action

By pardoning Americans with federal convictions for marijuana possession, President Joe Biden said he aimed to partially redress decades of anti-drug laws that disproportionately harmed Black and Latino communities. While Biden's executive action will benefit thousands of people by making it easier for them to find housing, get a job...
U.S. POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
108K+
Followers
134K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy