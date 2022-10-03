Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa vs. Illinois: 3 keys for the Hawkeyes, and then a prediction
Can anyone name the last time Illinois football was good? Or even relevant? Illinois hasn’t finished above .500 since 2011 under Ron Zook. The Illini haven’t finished a season ranked since going 9-4 in 2007. More importantly for Iowa fans, Illinois has lost 8 straight and 13 of...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois drops hype video for much-anticipated primetime battle with Iowa
Illinois is off to one of its best starts in recent history. Now, the Illini put their 4-1 record to the test with a Week 6 visit from Iowa. Though Iowa has won 8 straight in the series – including a 33-23 game in 2021 – Illinois looks to have a bit of momentum rolling into the weekend. The winner of Saturday’s game will also maintain pace in a wide-open B1G West race.
saturdaytradition.com
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica explains why he is picking Illinois over Iowa
Chris ‘The Bear’ Fallica explained why he would be taking Illinois plus the spread on Thursday morning’s edition of Always College Football. The analyst said he likely wouldn’t be watching the game, which is very fair. “I might take Illinois, I don’t want to watch the...
foxillinois.com
Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters among candidates for head coach vacancies
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters of Illinois football, beginning to receive recognition for his groups stellar performance to start the season and is seeing his name brought up in conversation for multiple head coach vacancies. This Illini defense ranks among the best in not only the...
foxillinois.com
Illinois football hosting 'Orange Out' at Memorial Stadium
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — The University of Illinois hosting an Orange Out for their upcoming matchup against Iowa on Saturday. The athletic department, as well as head coach Bret Bielema, is urging students and the community to pack Memorial Stadium as the Illini are on a roll to start the season and need everyone's support against their Big Ten foe.
evanstonroundtable.com
Sullivan basketball star transfers to ETHS for bigger goals
In the high school sports scene, it’s rare to see student-athletes deciding on their own to switch schools in order to get a proper education – as well as to attain golden opportunities to play for prominent athletic programs. Such moves are signs of maturity, when teenagers prioritize their chances to enroll in prestigious colleges.
nrgmediadixon.com
IHSA State Golf Begins on Friday- Local Qualifiers
Girls- Class 1A (Red Tail Run Golf Course, Decatur)- Friday, October 7th. Boys- Class 1A (Prairie Vista Golf Course, Bloomington)– Friday, October 7th. Byron, Rockford Christian and Rockford Lutheran will be among the 12 teams competing at State. Local Individuals: Wes Wilson (Amboy), Landon Meyers (Fulton), Logan Palmer (Sterling...
saturdaytradition.com
Bret Bielema speaks on what he saw from Tommy DeVito at Syracuse
Bret Bielema spoke about his quarterback in a recent interview with Greg McElroy on ‘Always College Football’. Tommy DeVito has been a key part of the Illinois offense this season. Most Illinois fans know that DeVito came to Champaign after spending some time at Syracuse. While at Syracuse,...
Villa Grove landmark set for demolition
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic building in central Illinois will soon be gone. The more than 100-year-old railroad roundhouse in Villa Grove is set to be demolished. Community members said the site hasn’t been kept up in decades but it’s still sad to see it go. The site put Villa Grove on the […]
smilepolitely.com
The reasons we’re voting for Democrats this election
If you’ve spent more than a minute reading Smile Politely, you already know that we value progressive and inclusive ideas from a diversity of voices. Though the magazine as a whole isn’t necessarily in the business of endorsing individual candidates, as an Editorial Board, we sit just outside of the normal editorial processes of the day-to-day. As such, this year, we’re endorsing individual candidates. It’s our opinion, after all, and this is the Opinion section.
New businesses opening in Rantoul
Construction at the new complex broke ground on Wednesday.
wjbc.com
Bus loads of migrants could soon be coming to Bloomington-Normal
NORMAL – Normal’s top elected official says bus loads of migrants could soon be coming to the twin cities from Chicago. “It’s something we’re looking at, in terms of both cities, Bloomington and Normal,” Normal Mayor Chris Koos told WJBC. “We’re having some discussions to see what that would look like if that were to happen in the community.”
wglt.org
Candidates sound off on voting, diversity and social issues at Bloomington forum
Voting access, diversity, equity and inclusion, and social issues dominated much of the discussion during a candidates’ forum for county and state offices Tuesday evening in Bloomington. The 90-minute forum hosted by the Bloomington-Normal NAACP at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, included Republican McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael, her Democratic...
fordcountychronicle.com
Transgender domestic terrorist Emily Hari to be sent to high-security male prison
URBANA — Indeed, the Federal Bureau of Prisons intends to send Emily Claire Hari to a male prison — at least initially — despite the domestic terrorist from Ford County identifying as a transgender female and requesting to be housed among women, documents filed recently in U.S. District Court in Urbana confirmed.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Video: Violence at Pritzker’s Campaign Event in Charleston –
We had previously published an article about this JB Pritzker campaign event at the Charleston Library and stated we would publish the video once it was made available. The man stood up and shouted: “You shut my gym down during COVID but you left the gyms open in your hotels.” He was assaulted prior to finishing his sentence.
wglt.org
ISU condemns frat hazing that turns into bigoted vandalism
The Dean of Students office at Illinois State University and the campus Pride organization are condemning bigoted vandalism of Greek houses by members of a campus fraternity. Members of the fraternity Kappa Sigma vandalized three other houses over the weekend (Tri Sigma, Alpha Sigma, and Acacia House), according to the dean's office. Fraternity members spray painted derogatory slurs directed at LGBTQ+ people on the buildings.
WAND TV
Theft of taxpayer money in Wapella Township
WAPELLA, Ill. (WAND) – The Road Commissioner in Wapella Township resigned and paid the township more than $27,000 for personal expenses charged to a township credit card. But the township board in this small Dewitt County community decided not to seek prosecution after receiving a check. “I think somebody...
Illinois man dies trying to pass farm equipment
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An 81-year-old man was killed on Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash in rural Coles County. The crash happened on U.S. Route 45 at approximately County Road 1480 North. Officials said Gary Phillips of Atwood was driving a pickup truck north on Route 45 and tried to pass a tractor pulling […]
wjbc.com
Bloomington names new director of arts and entertainment
BLOOMINGTON – A current city employee will be the next executive director of Bloomington’s two marquee entertainment venues. Anthony Nelson has been selected for the job and will oversee the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts and the arena in downtown Bloomington, according to a city news release Monday.
wglt.org
Koos: Bloomington-Normal well positioned to withstand potential recession
Normal Mayor Chris Koos is pleased with the picture created by the annual financial trends report for the town, noting that revenues are strong in income tax, sales tax, and online sales tax reimbursement. And Koos said the hot real estate market has had a good effect even on homes...
