Police seek to identify 2 suspected in fatal shooting outside Clayton barbershop
Police are looking for two people they say were involved in a fatal shooting at a Clayton County business months ago....
fox5atlanta.com
Confusing hammer attack, stabbing case stumps police before making arrest
MARIETTA, Ga - In Marietta, police saw a confusing case involving a hammer attack, a stabbing and a witness covered in blood. When officers responded, they didn't know who was the victim and who was going to end up going to jail. It happened at a storage facility on Cobb...
fox5atlanta.com
Parents of 7-year-old killed in Clayton County hit and run arrested
JONESBORO, Ga. - The parents of a 7-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run last month have been arrested, the Clayton County Police Department says. Christal Williams, 33, and Jordan Wint, 36, were arrested Tuesday and charged with cruelty to children in the second degree, contributing to the deprivation of a minor, and reckless conduct.
fox5atlanta.com
Home invasion turns to shooting, chase, arrests
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - What started as a Henry County home invasion took a turn for the worst Tuesday afternoon. Henry County police were responding to a home invasion in the Locust Grove area when someone was shot by the burglars. Police said the two suspects got away by stealing...
fox5atlanta.com
Mother desperate for arrest in son’s shooting death
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Nearly six months ago, a 16-year-old was shot and killed on South Deshon Road in DeKalb County. His mother is still in agony--not just because she buried her son, but also because no one was held responsible for it. Stephanie Hunter said she has a message...
1 critically hurt after shooting at apartment complex, Clayton County Police say
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — One person is critically hurt after a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday evening, according to Clayton County Police. Authorities said officers responded to the Parc at 1875 Apartments at the 1800 block of E Pleasant Hill Road around 5 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot.
WMAZ
Man charged in connection to killing of Cobb deputies appears before judge
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One of two suspects charged in connection to the deaths of two Cobb County deputies will remain in jail after appearing before a judge on Wednesday. Christopher Cook was in court for a probable cause hearing, where a judge decides if there is enough evidence against someone to move forward to trial.
fox5atlanta.com
51-year-old woman shot after suspected drug transaction, police say
SW ATLANTA - A 51-year-old woman was shot Tuesday afternoon. Investigators believe it may have had something to do with a drug exchange. Officers pulled up to a residence on Myrtle Drive in Southwest Atlanta where they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. They said she was alert, conscious and breathing.
fox5atlanta.com
State patrol identifies two men killed in Atlanta chase
ATLANTA - The Georgia State Patrol has released the names of the two men killed after a chase with state troopers Friday morning. According to GSP, Amarion Clotter, 18, and Broderick Dunn, 22, both died at the scene after they were ejected from an SUV. The pursuit began on Interstate...
fox5atlanta.com
College Park shooting puts one person in hospital, police say
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - A College Park shooting sent one person to the hospital, police said. Clayton County officers said they received a call that someone was shot on East Pleasant Hill Road around 5 p.m. Tuesday night. When they arrived, officers found the victim and had them transported to...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect arrested after Newnan chase, suspected drug toss, deputies say
NEWNAN, Ga. - A Newnan man was arrested after failing to stop for deputies in Coweta County. Deputies said they saw Thomas Swindle toss bags of what they believed were drugs from his car window. Swindle was charged with drug possession, fleeing and attempting to elude, as well as tampering...
Atlanta man stabbed by woman he met on dating app, police say
ATLANTA — An Atlanta man is recovering from being stabbed by a woman he says he met on a dating app, according to police. Officers were called to the man’s Monroe Drive NE apartment complex around 5:30 a.m. on Monday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
New gang prosecution unit leads to indictments of alleged gang members
A newly created statewide gang prosecution unit is starting to yield results, officials say....
Cobb County woman charged with strangling 78-year-old relative to death
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A Cobb County woman is charged with murdering a relative who police believe could be her own mother. According to the arrest warrant, Gretchen Fortney is accused of hitting 78-year-old Martha Fortney with an unknown object or objects and strangling her to death. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
Arraignment delayed for man suspected of killing couple inside Acworth
ACWORTH, Ga. — UPDATE: The arraignment that was due to happen Tuesday morning has been delayed due to a conflict and will be rescheduled. The man accused of killing a young couple inside their Acworth home last year is due in court Tuesday for an arraignment. Matthew Lanz is...
fox5atlanta.com
Stabbing death of inmate opens dialogue about Fulton County Jail
Sheriff Pat Labat says city leaders can't continue to delay giving help to the county jail. Last month, an inmate was stabbed to death. Labat says the overflow of inmate should be put into the city jail.
Dalton man charged with murder after fiancé dies days after brutal beating
DALTON, Ga. — A Dalton man has been charged with murder after police said he beat his girlfriend until she was unconscious at their home. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Rachael Schaefer, 40, died Monday after being injured in a domestic violence incident on...
WTVM
Mom of missing Atlanta woman desperate for answers as search continues
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A family continues to search for answers in the case of a missing Atlanta woman who police believe was murdered. Allahnia Lenoir still hasn’t been found after first being reported missing over the summer. Lenoir’s mother Jannette Jackson spoke with Atlanta News First...
Man playing basketball in ski mask kills 17-year-old during game in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — New video shows the moments just after a Gwinnett County teen was shot and killed as neighbors who heard the gunshots ran to his aid. Timothy Buchanan, 17, was shot and killed Sunday afternoon while playing basketball in a Gwinnett County neighborhood. Channel 2′s Elizabeth...
fox5atlanta.com
Police see a crime scene so confusing, they didn't know who the victim, suspect were
This Marietta story has so many twists and turns that police say they didn't know who was the victim and who was the suspect. It involves a hammer, knife and lots of blood.
