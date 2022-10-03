Read full article on original website
CM Systems Announces a Third Patent Award for its Food Safety Management System
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — CM Systems (ComplianceMate) which works on food safety technology and automation, announced the issuance of US Patent 11449810. This is the third in a family of patents covering ComplianceMate's system that it said accommodates a comprehensive digital food safety management system, including the digital checklist of tasks to be performed in a foodservice establishment utilizing automated temperature sensors and automated checklists using Bluetooth probe technology.
The Consumer Goods Forum's Sustainable Retail Summit is Oct. 26-28
PARIS — The Consumer Goods Forum's (CGF) Sustainable Retail Summit will bring together hundreds of the world's industry leaders in-person in Amsterdam next month, to accelerate action on urgent challenges facing the consumer goods industry. Taking place Oct. 26-28 and focused on 'From Conversation to Action: The Transition to Better Business', the event will help companies realize their sustainability ambitions and create better lives through better business.
Spectacle Releases Free Future of Food Ebook on Sustainable Seafood
AUSTIN, Texas — Spectacle, a branding agency specializing in purpose-led, profit-enabled companies from start-ups to Fortune 100s, announced the release of its free e-book titled "Alternative Seafood: The Next Blue Ocean." It's the debut piece in their forthcoming Future of Food series. Download your copy of the free report...
A parents' lawsuit accuses Amazon of selling suicide kits to teenagers
Amazon sold the food preservative sodium nitrite, which lawyers say has no household use at high purity levels, to people who later killed themselves using the substance, the suit claims.
U.S. Dairy Consumption Hits All-Time High in 2021 as Growing Category Evolves Toward Yogurt, Cheese, Butter
WASHINGTON, D.C. — American consumers snapped up their favorite dairy products at a record rate in 2021, according to new data from the USDA Economic Research Service (ERS). The data released shows per capita consumption of dairy grew by 12.4 pounds per person over the previous year, continuing a near 50-year growth trend that started in 1975 when USDA began tracking annual consumption of milk, cheese, butter and everything else in the dairy case. The average American consumed 667 pounds of dairy on a milkfat basis in 2021 versus 539 pounds in 1975 when data was first established. Among the products showing strong growth are American-type cheese, up 0.5 pounds, butter up 0.2 pounds, and yogurt adding 0.7 pounds. Yogurt consumption grew at its strongest rate in a decade and American-type cheese consumption was the second biggest increase over the past 20 years.
FDA and CDC Partner to Reduce Foodborne Illness in Retail and Foodservice Establishments
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen food safety in retail environments. The goal of the renewed partnership between the FDA and the CDC is to help reduce the occurrence of foodborne illness in retail and foodservice establishments.
Ask the Rational Investor: Steps to improve your portfolio
In our September "Ask the Rational Investor," we discussed steps to improve your portfolio after the stock market had recovered about two-thirds of its decline. After the Federal Reserve's announcement that interest rates will continue increasing for the foreseeable future, the market stumbled back down to recent lows and maybe even a bit lower.
Our view: Your input is critical to Licking County's planning for Intel
For many residents of Licking County, Intel's $20 billion announcement has felt like a massive freight train changing the entire landscape of the community - a change that many people didn't want nor felt they were asked about. While nothing can be done to stop that change from coming, there is an effort to gather community input on how Licking County should adapt to that change. ...
