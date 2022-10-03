MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - In its second year, Dirty Squirrel Gravel Grind cyclists raced it out at Minocqua Winter Park. The ride was started to bring people out to enjoy the changing of the colors on the trees before they are back in a few months to ski. Riders had the option to race in the "Little Nut" 12.5 mile race or the "Big Nut" 25 mile race.

MINOCQUA, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO