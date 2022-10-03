Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Wausau organization requesting items to send to victims of IAN
WAUSAU - Wausau residents are sending a care package to Fort Meyers in the form of a semi-truck full of supplies. “From Wisconsin with Love” is an effort between several private citizens and the Fort Meyers Beach Women's Club. Volunteers will be collecting everyday non-perishable essentials at the Builders First Source parking lot.
WJFW-TV
Torpy Park in stage two of the renovation process
MINOCQUA (WJFW) - The town is on their second stage of a three-part project to improve the park, as they are currently working on making the park more accessible with ramps. Phase one included included fixing a failed sanitary sewer, phase two includes building ADA ramps, and phase three includes connecting two of the parking lots.
WJFW-TV
Local forest inducted into Old-Growth Forest Network
RHINELANDER - Rhinelander's Holmboe Conifer Forest was the site of excitement today. The State Natural Area has been inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network. A plaque was presented at a small ceremony early this morning. The Northwoods Land Trust owns the property, and several representatives were present. Named for the...
WJFW-TV
Frontier service restored two days after outage
LINCOLN COUNTY - Frontier began experiencing a widespread outage Tuesday affecting Lincoln County and surrounding areas including emergency 911 telephone services, land line services and Internet services. Frontier was able to find the break in their fiber Wednesday afternoon and repaired it Thursday morning. All calling tests we have done...
WJFW-TV
Dirty Squirrel Gravel Grind returns to Minocqua Winter Park
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - In its second year, Dirty Squirrel Gravel Grind cyclists raced it out at Minocqua Winter Park. The ride was started to bring people out to enjoy the changing of the colors on the trees before they are back in a few months to ski. Riders had the option to race in the "Little Nut" 12.5 mile race or the "Big Nut" 25 mile race.
WJFW-TV
Sheboygan man missing; last seen in the Northwoods
LANGLADE COUNTY - The Langlade County Sheriff's office is searching for a missing person. 58-year-old Adam Krause of Sheboygan was last seen last Friday night. He was leaving Joanie and Stub's East Short Resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat. Krause's paddle boat was found last Saturday on...
WJFW-TV
Ashland Wins Turnover Battle to Defeat Antigo
ANTIGO, Wisc. (WJFW)- Ashland looked to get a win after their loss against Lakeland Union the week prior that dropped them to a 1-6 record. They traveled to Antigo to face off with the 2-5 Red Robins. Ultimately ended up being a pretty tight game, with lots of turnovers but...
WJFW-TV
Ishpeming Spoils Tomahawk Homecoming
TOMAHAWK, Wisc. (WJFW)- It's homecoming night in Tomahawk and Ishpeming made the trip all the way from the U.P for this one. Ishpeming came in 0-1 and was able to get their first win over Tomahawk making their record 4-5. Ishpeming beats Tomahawk 16-10 Tomahawk will play Clintonville next Friday.
WJFW-TV
Mosinee Takes Out Medford for Share of GNC Title
MOSINEE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Medford and Mosinee both came in to their matchup with 5-0 conference records, so this game decides who will have at least a share of the conference title, so this game was our Game of the Week without a shadow of a doubt. Mosinee was 5-1-1 overall,...
WJFW-TV
Three Lakes/Phelps Defeats Niagara In 8-Man Football Action
THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)-Niagara came into this game 1-5, while Three Lakes was 4-2. The Blue jays came in ready to fight hard for another victory. Niagara was not able to handle Three Lakes strong running game and defense. Three Lakes won 80-6. Becoming 5-2 while Niagara fall to 1-6.
WJFW-TV
Lakeland Union Uses Defensive Stops to Top Three Lakes
THREE LAKES, Wisc. (WJFW)- Lakeland Union came in to their match with Three Lakes with a 9-14 record, while Three Lakes was 11-17. The match saw one team utilize a great defensive game plan and the opposite utilize offense, and Lakeland Union won this one 3 sets to 1 (25-23, 25-16, 22-25 and 25-15).
WJFW-TV
Three Lakes Extends Winning Streak to 4 After Win Against Ashland
THREE LAKES, Wisc (WJFW)- Three Lakes/Phelps came into their matchup with Ashland on a three-game winning streak that saw them outscore their opponents 19-3 in those games. Tobias Volkmann, who was nominated for WSN Player of the Week, picked up right where he left off, securing a goal to give Three Lakes/Phelps the 2-1 win.
WJFW-TV
Wittenberg-Birnamwood Wins in Homecoming Game
WITTENBERG, Wisc. (WJFW)- Wittenberg-Birnamwood came in to their homecoming matchup on Friday with a 5-2 record, while Weyauwega-Fremont was 4-3. In the battle of the long names, Wittenberg-Birnamwood wins it 41-19. Weyauwega-Fremont falls to an even 4-4 on the year after the loss. Wittenberg-Birnamwood improves to 6-2 on the season.
