ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN, REBECCA SANTANA - Associated Press
San Francisco Examiner
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Examiner

How California musicians are responding to climate change

Thor Steingraber was hiking in the Mojave Desert in August 2020 when a fire erupted in the sparse landscape. The blaze eventually forced its way through a Joshua tree woodland and killed more than 1 million of the iconic trees. “You don’t expect to see the desert catch on fire,”...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Kidnapped California family, including baby, found dead

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A baby girl, her parents and uncle who were kidnapped at gunpoint from their central California business two days ago were found dead Wednesday, the sheriff of Merced County said. “Our worst fears have been confirmed," Sheriff Vern Warnke told reporters Wednesday night.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Gov. Gavin Newsom gives California students a seat at the table

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation last week that will give student representatives seats on the new state Advisory Commission on Special Education, as well on an advisory board for each school district’s Local Control and Accountability Plan. He also signed Senate Bill 955, which will give middle and high school students one excused absence to take part in civic activities like candidate forums and town halls.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Resident sues wood products company over California wildfire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California man who lost his home in a wildfire last month has sued a wood products company at the center of the blaze, accusing it of failing to address the risk of a fire starting on its property. The fire started near the Roseburg...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Bonita Springs, FL
City
Punta Gorda, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
State
Rhode Island State
City
Sanibel, FL
San Francisco Examiner

Dolly Parton teams up with California lawmakers to offer kids free books

California’s youngest children will be able to sign up to receive a free book in their mailbox every month beginning next June. Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 1183 last week, expanding Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Program to California children. The initiative, which offers books to children ages 5 and younger, was launched by the country music artist to inspire a love of reading at an early age, according to a press release from Newsom’s office.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy