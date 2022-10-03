Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger

California’s youngest children will be able to sign up to receive a free book in their mailbox every month beginning next June. Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 1183 last week, expanding Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Program to California children. The initiative, which offers books to children ages 5 and younger, was launched by the country music artist to inspire a love of reading at an early age, according to a press release from Newsom’s office.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO